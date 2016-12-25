Mike Wallace | Wide Receiver | #17 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (30) / 8/1/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 205 College: Mississippi Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (84) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 3/15/2016: Signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract. The deal included a $4.75 million signing bonus. 2017: $4.75 million (+ $1 million roster bonus due in March), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Coach John Harbaugh anticipates Mike Wallace being back with the Ravens in 2017. Wallace's name has been floated as a potential cut due to his massive $8 million cap number, which is the fifth-highest on the team. But after losing Steve Smith Sr. to retirement and with Kamar Aiken headed for free agency, Baltimore can't really afford to let Wallace walk out the door. Wallace and Breshad Perriman should open the year as Baltimore's top two receivers. Source: ESPN.com

The Ravens would save $5.75 million in salary cap space by releasing Mike Wallace. Wallace's $8 million cap charge is fifth highest on the Ravens, and the Baltimore Sun suggests Wallace's roster spot isn't safe despite leading the team in 2016 receiving yards (1,017). The Ravens also lost Steve Smith Sr. to retirement and may lose Kamar Aiken in free agency, perhaps increasing the odds they keep Wallace for one more year. Wallace turns 31 before the start of the season. Source: Baltimore Sun

Mike Wallace caught 4-of-4 targets for 33 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals. Wallace showed big-play ability early in the season, but he faded as the year progressed and wound up scoring just one touchdown from Week 2 on. Owed $5.75 million in 2017, Wallace is questionable to return to the Ravens, who will want to increase Breshad Perriman's role. Wallace can still be a useful role player, but his deep game is evaporating. He'll turn 31 before next season.