Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mike Wallace | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/1/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (84) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Coach John Harbaugh anticipates Mike Wallace being back with the Ravens in 2017.
Wallace's name has been floated as a potential cut due to his massive $8 million cap number, which is the fifth-highest on the team. But after losing Steve Smith Sr. to retirement and with Kamar Aiken headed for free agency, Baltimore can't really afford to let Wallace walk out the door. Wallace and Breshad Perriman should open the year as Baltimore's top two receivers. Mar 1 - 10:02 AM
Source: ESPN.com
More Mike Wallace Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL1672101763.614.1245311.96.20000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009PIT163975647.319.4165483.09.600126000
2010PIT1660125778.621.07105392.47.80000000
2011PIT1672119374.616.6485573.611.40010000
2012PIT156483855.913.12857.51.40010000
2013MIA167393058.112.7453332.111.00000000
2014MIA166786253.912.91104161.04.00010000
2015MIN163947329.612.10216.46.00000000
2016BAL1672101763.614.1245311.96.20000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF39130.3111111.0000000
2Sep 18@CLE44110.3200.0000000
3Sep 25@JAC33411.30155.0000000
4Oct 2OAK44411.00133.0000000
5Oct 9WAS7639.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@NYG49724.3000.0000000
7Oct 23@NYJ1012012.0000.0000000
9Nov 6PIT412431.0100.0000000
10Nov 10CLE45914.8000.0000000
11Nov 20@DAL56212.4011313.0000000
12Nov 27CIN35719.001-1-1.0000000
13Dec 4MIA6599.8000.0000000
14Dec 12@NE55210.4000.0000000
15Dec 18PHI26030.0000.0000000
16Dec 25@PIT4215.3000.0000000
17Jan 1@CIN4338.3000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Kenny Bell
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kaelin Clay
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jarrod Pughsley
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2John Urschel
3Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 