T.J. Lang | Guard | #70

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/20/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 318
College: Eastern Michigan
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (109) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Free agent OG T.J. Lang will visit the Lions and Seahawks.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers remain in the mix. Lang is the top unsigned interior lineman. Mar 9 - 4:20 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB 130000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009GB 161010.00.0000000000000
2010GB 120110.00.0000000000000
2011GB 162020.00.0000000000000
2012GB 150000.00.0000000000000
2013GB 163140.00.0000000000000
2014GB 160000.00.0000000000000
2015GB 152020.00.0000000000000
2016GB 130000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

