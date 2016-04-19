Glover Quin | Defensive Back | #27

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 30
Lind in the Outfield
Jul 30
Daily Dose: Sonny Forecast
Jul 30
Week That Was: Trading Places
Jul 29
Dose: We're Going Streaking
Jul 29
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kole Calhoun (hamstring) to undergo MRI Mon.
Chris Owings leaves after HBP on hand
Twins talked with M's about Ervin Santana
Mark Trumbo (back) scratched from lineup
Royals acquire Melky Cabrera from White Sox
Astros, Nationals favorites for Justin Wilson
'Excellent chance' Sonny Gray-to-NYY happens
Anthony Rizzo sitting out with sore back
Troy Tulowitzki has ligament damage in ankle
Reliever Addison Reed a 'focus' for Red Sox
Logan Morrison (heel) held out again Sunday
Jonathan Lucroy to Rockies rumor 'has legs'
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 29
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bolts vague on Mike Williams playing in 2017
Malik McDowell's season in doubt after crash
Lions sign FS Quin to extension through 2019
Ravens lose TE Gillmore to meniscus surgery
Tavon Austin healthy and running deep routes
Cards support David Johnson's 1000-1000 goal
Alf Morris behind 'Rod Smith' at Cowboys camp
Williams remains fave for Bills No. 2 RB role
Vikes CB Rhodes lands 5-year, $70M extension
Quizz Rodgers could win Bucs starting RB job?
Chargers rule out Mike Williams for all camp
Bucs won't guarantee Doug Martin starting job
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Penguins re-sign Conor Sheary to 3-year deal
Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin turns heads at WJSS
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
Overton’s 400 Stats
Jul 28
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rookies Suarez and Jones line up together
Martin Truex Jr. on outside Pocono pole
Kyle Busch on Overton’s 400 pole
Jay Beasley: K&N East-West Combined results
Anthony Simone: LUXXUR 300 results
Theetge: Runner-up at Edmonton Int'l Raceway
Justin Haley: Overton’s 150 results
Ross Chastain: US Cellular 250 results
Bassett: K&N East-West Combined results
Larry Jackson: LUXXUR 300 results
Kaz Grala: DNF in Pocono truck race
Cody Coughlin: Overton’s 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Smith wins 2017 Porsche European Open
Chappell 1 back at RBC after third-round 66
Hoffman leads by 1 in Canada after R3 65
Garrigus posts -15; course-record-tying 62
Jordan Smith opens up 2-shot lead in Germany
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Graham: RB Ballage will run no worse than 4.4
Hampton picks up ex-VT RB Shai McKenzie
Syracuse G Roberts (knee) out for the season
Saban releases statement on DL Hand's arrest
WR Cooper leaves Arizona football team
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester waiting on Iheanacho move
Man United closing on move for Matic
Anrie on target as Hammers draw
Arsenal wide men fire in Emirates Cup
Ashley Fletcher moves to Middlesbough
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Noel Thomas
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(WR)
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Brandon Barnes
(TE)
Tion Green
(RB)
Keshawn Martin
(WR)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Michael Rector
(WR)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Glover Quin | Defensive Back | #27
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 1/15/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 207
College:
New Mexico
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 4 (112) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/30/2017: Signed a three-year contract. 2017: $4 million (+ $1 million roster bonus), 2018-2019: Under Contract, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lions signed FS Glover Quin to a two-year extension through 2019.
31-year-old Quin was entering a contract year, so he's now under Lions control for the next three seasons. A stabilizing force in Detroit's inconsistent secondary, Quin forced only three turnovers in 16 starts last year, but earned Pro Football Focus' No. 32 pass-coverage grade among 91 qualified safeties.
Jul 30 - 3:20 PM
The Lions and contract-year FS Glover Quin have engaged in extension negotiations.
Quin turned 31 earlier this year but believes he has 3-4 more "high-level" years left. Based on his age, it probably wouldn't take more than $6 million annually to lock Quin up to another multi-year deal. Quin led the league in interceptions in 2014 and has always had a nose for the ball with 21 career picks. Quin was Pro Football Focus' No. 35 safety out of 91 qualifiers in 2016.
Jun 16 - 12:43 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Lions FS Glover Quin (ankle) is participating in the offseason conditioning program.
Quin has said he plans to be ready for OTAs despite undergoing his second ankle surgery in as many years this offseason, and he looks to be on track. At the very least, he should be fully healthy by training camp.
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 12:42:00 PM
Source:
Kyle Meinke on Twitter
Lions FS Glover Quin (ankle) expects to be ready for OTAs.
Quinn had his second ankle surgery in two years this offseason. He's reportedly ahead of schedule, but the Lions will likely move him slowly. Even if Quin misses OTAs, he should be healthy for training camp.
Wed, Apr 13, 2016 07:51:00 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Lions sign FS Quin to extension through 2019
Jul 30 - 3:20 PM
Lions and FS Quin talking contract extension
Jun 16 - 12:43 PM
Glover Quin (ankle) participates in workouts
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 12:42:00 PM
Glover Quin hopes to be ready for OTAs
Wed, Apr 13, 2016 07:51:00 PM
More Glover Quin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2989)
2
C. Hyde
SF
(2847)
3
J. Reed
WAS
(2724)
4
L. Whitehead
NYJ
(2653)
5
L. Bell
PIT
(2488)
6
K. Dixon
BAL
(2488)
7
D. Martin
TB
(2466)
8
A. Luck
IND
(2442)
9
M. Bryant
PIT
(2410)
10
M. Gillislee
NE
(2394)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
HOU
15
56
12
68
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2010
HOU
16
71
14
85
0.0
0
.0
3
12
0
2
0
1
14
0
0
0
0
0
2011
HOU
16
59
18
77
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2012
HOU
16
65
20
85
1.0
8
8.0
2
22
0
0
0
2
14
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DET
16
44
13
57
2.0
20
10.0
3
57
0
1
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DET
16
56
16
72
0.0
0
.0
7
117
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
16
56
11
67
0.0
0
.0
4
77
1
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
16
54
14
68
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
Glover Quin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Glover Quin's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Glover Quin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Glover Quin's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
LAR
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
GB
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
Sidelined
Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website expects Theo Riddick to be even more involved in the red zone this season.
Anquan Boldin, now a free agent, was third in the NFL with 22 red-zone targets last season, so there is a massive piece of the pie to be accounted for in Detroit. While Eric Ebron figures to see an uptick in scoring-area looks, Riddick also stands to gain quite a bit after catching all five of his touchdowns in the red zone last year. Detroit's running back situation is a tough one to figure out, but finding the guy who has the best chance to score touchdowns is a great place to start. Riddick is one of OC Jim Bob Cooter's favorite weapons near the end zone.
Jul 26
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Matt Asiata
GLB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Zach Zenner
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Jared Abbrederis
4
Michael Rector
5
Ryan Spadola
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
T.J. Jones
4
Keshawn Martin
5
Noel Thomas
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Darren Fells
3
Cole Wick
4
Michael Roberts
5
Khari Lee
LT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Lions signed OT Cyrus Kouandjio, formerly of the Bills.
The moves comes on the same day the Lions sent a sixth-round pick to the Rams for OT Greg Robinson. The dueling moves suggest they both are worried LT Taylor Decker (shoulder surgery) will not be ready for a while and did not like what the backups showed in minicamp. Kouandjio started five games at left tackle for the Bills last season, but he is recovering from hip surgery.
Jun 15
3
Taylor Decker
Sidelined
Lions coach Jim Caldwell said LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) is "on track" with his rehab.
"He’s making really good progress. Beyond that, he’s out of his sling, so he’s working at it," said Caldwell. Decker had a 4-6 month timetable back in early June. He opened camp on the active/PUP list and is a candidate to miss the first six weeks on reserve/PUP. The Lions are hoping Greg Robinson beats out Cyrus Kouandjio for their starting left tackle vacancy.
Jul 29
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Laken Tomlinson
3
Brandon Thomas
C
1
Travis Swanson
2
Matt Rotheram
3
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
Sidelined
Lions RG T.J. Lang (hip, foot) said he will be ready for training camp.
Lang underwent foot and hip surgeries after the season, but that did not stop the Lions from giving him a three-year, $28.5-million contract early in free agency. The veteran will sit out his first offseason program in Detroit, but he claimed to be a little ahead of schedule in his recovery. With Rick Wagner now at right tackle, the Lions managed to upgrade their offensive line despite losing Larry Warford and Riley Reiff in free agency.
Apr 25
2
Joe Dahl
3
Tony Hills
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
3
Corey Robinson
4
Storm Norton
K
1
Matt Prater
Headlines
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
Evan Silva wraps up his Team Fantasy Previews with the Washington Redskins.
More NFL Columns
»
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 29
»
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
»
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
»
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
»
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
»
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
»
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
NFL Headlines
»
Bolts vague on Mike Williams playing in 2017
»
Malik McDowell's season in doubt after crash
»
Lions sign FS Quin to extension through 2019
»
Ravens lose TE Gillmore to meniscus surgery
»
Tavon Austin healthy and running deep routes
»
Cards support David Johnson's 1000-1000 goal
»
Alf Morris behind 'Rod Smith' at Cowboys camp
»
Williams remains fave for Bills No. 2 RB role
»
Vikes CB Rhodes lands 5-year, $70M extension
»
Quizz Rodgers could win Bucs starting RB job?
»
Chargers rule out Mike Williams for all camp
»
Bucs won't guarantee Doug Martin starting job
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved