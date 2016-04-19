Player Page

Weather | Roster

Glover Quin | Defensive Back | #27

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/15/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 207
College: New Mexico
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (112) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Lions signed FS Glover Quin to a two-year extension through 2019.
31-year-old Quin was entering a contract year, so he's now under Lions control for the next three seasons. A stabilizing force in Detroit's inconsistent secondary, Quin forced only three turnovers in 16 starts last year, but earned Pro Football Focus' No. 32 pass-coverage grade among 91 qualified safeties. Jul 30 - 3:20 PM
More Glover Quin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009HOU155612680.00.00000001100000
2010HOU167114850.00.031202011400000
2011HOU165918770.00.0000100900000
2012HOU166520851.088.022200021400000
2013DET164413572.02010.03570101900000
2014DET165616720.00.0711700001100000
2015DET165611670.00.04771001500000
2016DET165414680.00.0200001500000
Glover Quin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Glover Quin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Glover Quin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Glover Quin's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND2130.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18TEN2130.00.0100000100000
3Sep 25@GB3250.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@CHI7070.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9PHI3140.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16LAR3140.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23WAS2240.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@HOU4260.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@MIN8190.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20JAC2020.00.0000001000000
12Nov 24MIN2240.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@NO4150.00.0100000200000
14Dec 11CHI0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@NYG2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 26@DAL3030.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1GB7070.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Matt Asiata
GLB1Ameer Abdullah
2Zach Zenner
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Jared Abbrederis
4Michael Rector
5Ryan Spadola
WR21Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3T.J. Jones
4Keshawn Martin
5Noel Thomas
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
3Cole Wick
4Michael Roberts
5Khari Lee
LT1Greg Robinson
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Taylor Decker
LG1Graham Glasgow
2Laken Tomlinson
3Brandon Thomas
C1Travis Swanson
2Matt Rotheram
3Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Joe Dahl
3Tony Hills
RT1Rick Wagner
2Cornelius Lucas
3Corey Robinson
4Storm Norton
K1Matt Prater
 

 