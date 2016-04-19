Glover Quin | Defensive Back | #27

Sidelined

Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website expects Theo Riddick to be even more involved in the red zone this season.

Anquan Boldin, now a free agent, was third in the NFL with 22 red-zone targets last season, so there is a massive piece of the pie to be accounted for in Detroit. While Eric Ebron figures to see an uptick in scoring-area looks, Riddick also stands to gain quite a bit after catching all five of his touchdowns in the red zone last year. Detroit's running back situation is a tough one to figure out, but finding the guy who has the best chance to score touchdowns is a great place to start. Riddick is one of OC Jim Bob Cooter's favorite weapons near the end zone.