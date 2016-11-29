Player Page

Sammie Lee Hill | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4 / 328
College: Stillman
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (115) / DET
Contract: view contract details
NFL reinstated free agent DT Sammie Lee Hill from indefinite suspension.
Hill had been suspended since Nov. 2016 for repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy. Now 31, Hill could have trouble finding someone to take a flier on his services. He hasn't appeared in a game since 2015. May 8 - 4:52 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009DET131412260.00.0000200000000
2010DET15219302.5187.2000100000000
2011DET161311241.532.0000101000000
2012DET1596150.00.0000000300000
2013TEN13178250.00.0000100500000
2014TEN15267333.093.0000000600000
2015TEN1066120.00.0000000000000
