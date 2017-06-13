Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Andy Phillips
(K)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Joel Bouagnon
(RB)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Victor Cruz
(WR)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Titus Davis
(WR)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Zach Miller | Tight End | #86
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 10/4/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 243
College:
Nebraska Omaha
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 6 (180) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/14/2016: Signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract. The deal includes $3 million guaranteed, a $1 million signing bonus and a $500,000 roster bonus. Another $2 million is available via incentives. 2017: $1.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Chicago Sun-Times' Mark Potash believes Zach Miller "probably needs to have a really good camp" to make the Bears' roster.
This echoes what ace beat writer Brad Biggs mentioned last month. The Bears signed Dion Sims in March before then using a second-round pick on Adam Shaheen in April. Daniel Brown also remains a developmental player for a rebuilding Bears club that likely doesn't see it necessary to keep Miller around as he enters his age-33 season. Wholly unreliable due to a laundry list of injuries, Miller's release would save the Bears $2.125 million in the final year of his deal.
Jul 17 - 9:02 PM
Source:
Chicago Sun-Times
The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs believes Bears TE Zach Miller's roster spot could be in jeopardy.
Biggs believes Daniel Brown, a converted receiver who worked in Miller's role while the veteran was sidelined with a foot injury during the offseason program, will push Miller for a job during camp. That seems unlikely if Miller is healthy, but he is no lock to be ready at the start of camp and not a great bet to stay healthy once he gets back on the field. Even if he keeps his job, Miller's days in Chicago are numbered after the team added Dion Sims and drafted Adam Shaheen this offseason. The 32-year-old is scheduled to be a free agent next spring.
Jun 26 - 11:09 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Coach John Fox said Zach Miller (foot) is "going to cut it close" for the start of training camp.
Miller said he was "close" to full health in early June, but he's sitting out minicamp. Long injury prone, look for the Bears to play it slow with the 32-year-old. The Bears signed Dion Sims and drafted Adam Shaheen in the second round. Miller is entering the final year of his contract and likely his last season in the Windy City.
Jun 14 - 10:28 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Bears TE Zach Miller (foot) said he is "close" to full health.
Miller was placed on injured reserve in November with a Lisfranc fracture. The injury comes with a long recovery, but Miller says he is "getting there." Even if he is a full-go for camp, the Bears cannot rely on the 32-year-old to last 16 games, a feat he has never managed. Likely with that history in mind, Chicago added Dion Sims in free agency before spending a second-round pick on Adam Shaheen. Both should steal snaps from Miller.
Jun 5 - 7:19 PM
Source:
The Sports Bank
Zach Miller unlikely to make Bears' roster?
Jul 17 - 9:02 PM
Zach Miller's roster spot in jeopardy?
Jun 26 - 11:09 AM
Zach Miller (foot) uncertain for camp start
Jun 14 - 10:28 AM
Zach Miller (foot) says he is 'getting there'
Jun 5 - 7:19 PM
More Zach Miller Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
JAC
14
21
212
15.1
10.1
0
2
1
3
.2
3.0
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
2010
JAC
15
20
216
14.4
10.8
0
1
2
9
.6
4.5
0
0
0
22
0
0
0
2011
JAC
4
4
42
10.5
10.5
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CHI
15
34
439
29.3
12.9
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CHI
10
47
486
48.6
10.3
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Zach Miller's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Zach Miller's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Zach Miller's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Zach Miller's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@HOU
3
14
4.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
PHI
4
33
8.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@DAL
8
78
9.8
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DET
3
31
10.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@IND
7
73
10.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
JAC
6
36
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
@GB
2
40
20.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
MIN
7
88
12.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TB
4
32
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@NYG
3
61
20.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
Sidelined
Bears No. 3 QB Mark Sanchez will be sidelined for the rest of the offseason program with a left knee injury.
Sanchez suffered the injury in Tuesday's OTAs session. The injury caused the Bears to reverse their release of Connor Shaw. Buried behind Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky, Sanchez will be hard pressed to crack the 53-man roster, though he is owed $1 million guaranteed.
May 30
4
Connor Shaw
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Benny Cunningham
4
Tarik Cohen
5
Ka'Deem Carey
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Mike Burton
2
Freddie Stevenson
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
Sidelined
Surgery has not been ruled out for Cameron Meredith's thumb injury.
Per Chicago Tribune reporter Dan Wiederer, Meredith is expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, which could interfere with the start of camp. It does not appear that surgery would lengthen the timeline. Barring a setback, Meredith should be ready for the preseason.
Jun 1
2
Markus Wheaton
3
Deonte Thompson
4
Josh Bellamy
5
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
2
Kendall Wright
3
Victor Cruz
4
Rueben Randle
5
Tanner Gentry
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
The Chicago Sun-Times' Mark Potash believes Zach Miller "probably needs to have a really good camp" to make the Bears' roster.
This echoes what ace beat writer Brad Biggs mentioned last month. The Bears signed Dion Sims in March before then using a second-round pick on Adam Shaheen in April. Daniel Brown also remains a developmental player for a rebuilding Bears club that likely doesn't see it necessary to keep Miller around as he enters his age-33 season. Wholly unreliable due to a laundry list of injuries, Miller's release would save the Bears $2.125 million in the final year of his deal.
Jul 17
2
Dion Sims
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Daniel Brown
5
Ben Braunecker
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
3
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
3
Jordan Morgan
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
3
Taylor Boggs
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
The Bears will switch Kyle Long (ankle) to left guard.
Josh Sitton will move to the right, where he played with the Packers. The move will mean Long has now played three positions along the line in just five seasons. Long could begin camp on the active/PUP list following complications from his November ankle operation, but he is on track for Week 1.
Jul 17
2
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
3
Dieugot Joseph
4
Mitchell Kirsch
K
1
Connor Barth
2
Andy Phillips
