Zach Miller | Tight End | #86 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (32) / 10/4/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 243 College: Nebraska Omaha Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (180) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 3/14/2016: Signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract. The deal includes $3 million guaranteed, a $1 million signing bonus and a $500,000 roster bonus. Another $2 million is available via incentives. 2017: $1.5 million, 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

The Chicago Sun-Times' Mark Potash believes Zach Miller "probably needs to have a really good camp" to make the Bears' roster. This echoes what ace beat writer Brad Biggs mentioned last month. The Bears signed Dion Sims in March before then using a second-round pick on Adam Shaheen in April. Daniel Brown also remains a developmental player for a rebuilding Bears club that likely doesn't see it necessary to keep Miller around as he enters his age-33 season. Wholly unreliable due to a laundry list of injuries, Miller's release would save the Bears $2.125 million in the final year of his deal. Source: Chicago Sun-Times

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs believes Bears TE Zach Miller's roster spot could be in jeopardy. Biggs believes Daniel Brown, a converted receiver who worked in Miller's role while the veteran was sidelined with a foot injury during the offseason program, will push Miller for a job during camp. That seems unlikely if Miller is healthy, but he is no lock to be ready at the start of camp and not a great bet to stay healthy once he gets back on the field. Even if he keeps his job, Miller's days in Chicago are numbered after the team added Dion Sims and drafted Adam Shaheen this offseason. The 32-year-old is scheduled to be a free agent next spring. Source: Chicago Tribune

Coach John Fox said Zach Miller (foot) is "going to cut it close" for the start of training camp. Miller said he was "close" to full health in early June, but he's sitting out minicamp. Long injury prone, look for the Bears to play it slow with the 32-year-old. The Bears signed Dion Sims and drafted Adam Shaheen in the second round. Miller is entering the final year of his contract and likely his last season in the Windy City. Source: Chicago Tribune