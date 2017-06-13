Player Page

Zach Miller | Tight End | #86

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (32) / 10/4/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 243
College: Nebraska Omaha
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (180) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
The Chicago Sun-Times' Mark Potash believes Zach Miller "probably needs to have a really good camp" to make the Bears' roster.
This echoes what ace beat writer Brad Biggs mentioned last month. The Bears signed Dion Sims in March before then using a second-round pick on Adam Shaheen in April. Daniel Brown also remains a developmental player for a rebuilding Bears club that likely doesn't see it necessary to keep Miller around as he enters his age-33 season. Wholly unreliable due to a laundry list of injuries, Miller's release would save the Bears $2.125 million in the final year of his deal. Jul 17 - 9:02 PM
Source: Chicago Sun-Times
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009JAC142121215.110.10213.23.000019000
2010JAC152021614.410.80129.64.500022000
2011JAC444210.510.50100.0.00000000
2015CHI153443929.312.91500.0.00000000
2016CHI104748648.610.30400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@HOU3144.7000.0000000
2Sep 19PHI4338.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@DAL8789.8200.0000000
4Oct 2DET33110.3100.0000000
5Oct 9@IND77310.4000.0000000
6Oct 16JAC6366.0000.0000000
7Oct 20@GB24020.0000.0000000
8Oct 31MIN78812.6000.0000000
10Nov 13@TB4328.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@NYG36120.3100.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
4Connor Shaw
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Benny Cunningham
4Tarik Cohen
5Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Mike Burton
2Freddie Stevenson
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Deonte Thompson
4Josh Bellamy
5Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Kendall Wright
3Victor Cruz
4Rueben Randle
5Tanner Gentry
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
5Ben Braunecker
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
3William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
3Jordan Morgan
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Taylor Boggs
RG1Kyle Long
2Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
3Dieugot Joseph
4Mitchell Kirsch
K1Connor Barth
2Andy Phillips
 

 