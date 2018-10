Matt Slauson | Guard | #68 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (32) / 2/18/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 315 College: Nebraska Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (193) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 3/20/2018: Signed a one-year, $3 million contract. Share: Tweet

Colts placed RG Matt Slauson (undisclosed) on injured reserve. Slauson started each of the first five games and played every snap, so we have no idea when he was injured. The 32-year-old was a top-six pass-blocking guard in Pro Football Focus' metrics out of 70 qualifiers, so it's a pretty significant loss. Second-round rookie Braden Smith figures to be the next man up at right guard. The Colts signed G/C Boehm off the Rams' practice squad.

Colts signed OG Matt Slauson, formerly of the Chargers, to a one-year, $3 million contract. It's been a busy day for the Colts, who also re-signed Pierre Desir while adding former Redskin Ryan Grant on a one-year deal. A torn biceps limited Slauson to just seven games last season. The 32-year-old has experience at both guard and center but will likely end up playing guard in Indy. Source: colts.com

Chargers LG Matt Slauson is done for the year with a torn biceps. The Bolts will turn to third-round rookie Dan Feeney to replace him. Slauson was run blocking poorly, so this won't necessarily be a downgrade to Melvin Gordon's outlook, although Gordon has struggled mightily to run between the tackles this year. Gordon has gotten by as a fantasy RB1 on sheer volume and receiving skills.