Kris Richard | Defensive Back Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (39) / 10/28/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 190 College: USC Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 3 (85) / SEA

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Colts have requested to interview Seahawks DC Kris Richard for their head-coaching vacancy. Richard has been running the defensive show in Seattle the past three seasons after Dan Quinn took the Falcons' head coach job. 38-year-old Richard is a riser in the coaching ranks and interviewed for the Bills' job last year. Richard joins Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, and Texans DC Mike Vrabel as names connected to the Colts' opening thus far. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Seahawks DC Kris Richard is interviewing for the Bills' head-coaching vacancy on Sunday. Seahawks DCs are 1-for-2 as head coaches, with Dan Quinn performing well in Atlanta and Gus Bradley flaming out in Jacksonville. Richard is only 38 years old. Source: Peter Schrager on Twitter

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Seahawks DC Kris Richard will interview for the Bills' head-coaching vacancy. An interview could happen as soon as Sunday. The Bills have already met with a number of candidates including Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin, interim coach Anthony Lynn and Panthers DC Sean McDermott. Dolphins DC Vance Joseph and Eagles OC Frank Reich are also said to be on the Bills' radar. Lynn is still thought to be the favorite but we'll see how the process shakes out. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter