Kris Richard | Defensive Back

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (39) / 10/28/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 190
College: USC
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 3 (85) / SEA
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Colts have requested to interview Seahawks DC Kris Richard for their head-coaching vacancy.
Richard has been running the defensive show in Seattle the past three seasons after Dan Quinn took the Falcons' head coach job. 38-year-old Richard is a riser in the coaching ranks and interviewed for the Bills' job last year. Richard joins Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, and Texans DC Mike Vrabel as names connected to the Colts' opening thus far. Jan 1 - 8:44 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2002SEA13030.00.0000000100000
2003SEA14142161.088.0000000000000
2004SEA16305350.00.00000011000310
2005SF 10000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 