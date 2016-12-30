Player Page

Jason McCourty | Defensive Back | #30

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/13/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 193
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (203) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Titans released CB Jason McCourty.
The move clears $7 million in cap space and leaves behind no dead money. The No. 203 overall pick of the 2009 draft, McCourty was the Titans' longest-tenured player. Per USA Today's Tom Pelissero, the sides couldn't agree on a restructured contract. McCourty was mentioned as a candidate for release as far back as January. Limited to four games by injury in 2015, McCourty's play took a dive last season. He turns 30 in August. Dots will be connected between McCourty and his brother Devin in New England, but the Pats aren't in the habit of handing out feel-good contracts. Apr 13 - 3:58 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN14609690.00.02701001200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009TEN15255300.00.00000010072000
2010TEN123710470.00.021100001000000
2011TEN1585201051.01010.025201011300000
2012TEN167319920.00.0429010115014000
2013TEN165411650.00.00001111000000
2014TEN16778850.00.03001121100000
2015TEN4105150.00.0000000100000
2016TEN14609690.00.02701001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIN3030.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18@DET7070.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25OAK3360.00.0000000200000
4Oct 2@HOU3140.00.0160000100000
5Oct 9@MIA2020.00.0110000100000
6Oct 16CLE4150.00.0000000300000
7Oct 23IND2130.00.0000000000000
8Oct 27JAC83110.00.0000000200000
9Nov 6@LAC9090.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13GB5050.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20@IND1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@CHI5050.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11DEN8080.00.0000100000000
15Dec 18@KC0000.00.0000000000000

