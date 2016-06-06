Player Page

Pat McAfee | Punter | #1

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/2/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 233
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (222) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Colts P Pat McAfee announced his retirement from football.
McAfee announced he will soon begin writing for Barstool Sports. A two-time Pro Bowler, McAfee is only 29 years old but has undergone three knee surgeries in four years. Per the Indianapolis Star, McAfee had mulled retirement for "months, years even" and is "eager for the next chapter of his life." McAfee set a franchise record and led the NFL by averaging 49.3 yards per punt in 2016, but said he played in knee pain for "most of the second half of the season." McAfee doubles as a stand-up comic and has spent his free time writing screenplays and poetry. He was also openly critical of GM Ryan Grigson following Grigson's firing. Feb 2 - 12:45 AM
Source: Indianapolis Star
Current Season Stats
YearPuntsField GoalsPat.
YearTeamGPuntsYardsTBsFGMFGA % XPMXPA %
2016IND165525725800.000.0
Career Stats
YearPuntsField GoalsPat.
YearTeamGPuntsYardsTBsFGMFGA % XPMXPA %
2009IND166425362700.000.0
2010IND156524422300.000.0
2011IND168835484400.000.0
2012IND167331255000.000.0
2013IND167631034800.000.0
2014IND166930167300.000.0
2015IND168536667300.000.0
2016IND165525725800.000.0
Game Log
YearPuntsField GoalsPat.
YearTeamGPuntsYardsTBsFGMFGA % XPMXPA %

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
3Zurlon Tipton
GLB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
3RB1Frank Gore
2Josh Ferguson
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Marcus Leak
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Devin Street
4Tevaun Smith
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Le'Raven Clark
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Jonotthan Harrison
3Isiah Cage
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
RG1Denzelle Good
2Adam Redmond
RT1Joe Haeg
2Joe Reitz
3Jeremy Vujnovich
K1Adam Vinatieri
2Devon Bell
 

 