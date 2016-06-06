Pat McAfee | Punter | #1 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (29) / 5/2/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 233 College: West Virginia Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (222) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 3/7/2014: Signed a five-year, $14.5 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed, including a $1 million signing bonus. 2017: $2.75 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Colts P Pat McAfee announced his retirement from football. McAfee announced he will soon begin writing for Barstool Sports. A two-time Pro Bowler, McAfee is only 29 years old but has undergone three knee surgeries in four years. Per the Indianapolis Star, McAfee had mulled retirement for "months, years even" and is "eager for the next chapter of his life." McAfee set a franchise record and led the NFL by averaging 49.3 yards per punt in 2016, but said he played in knee pain for "most of the second half of the season." McAfee doubles as a stand-up comic and has spent his free time writing screenplays and poetry. He was also openly critical of GM Ryan Grigson following Grigson's firing. Source: Indianapolis Star

Colts P Pat McAfee will undergo knee surgery this offseason. McAfee made the announcement while explaining why he will skip the Pro Bowl. The punter was able to play through the injury for much of the season, so he is likely looking at no more than a scope. He should be fine for training camp. Source: Pat McAfee on Twitter

Colts P Pat McAfee is recovering from offseason left (non-kicking) knee surgery. McAfee said Monday that he had the operation 6-7 weeks ago and is 85-90 percent healthy. McAfee has one of the NFL's biggest legs and is an asset on kickoffs. He was Pro Football Focus' top punter last season by a wide margin. Source: Indianapolis Star