Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Marcus Leak
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Devon Bell
(K)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Ahmad Bradshaw
(RB)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Devin Street
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Pat McAfee | Punter | #1
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 5/2/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 233
College:
West Virginia
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 7 (222) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2014: Signed a five-year, $14.5 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed, including a $1 million signing bonus. 2017: $2.75 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts P Pat McAfee announced his retirement from football.
McAfee announced he will soon begin writing for Barstool Sports. A two-time Pro Bowler, McAfee is only 29 years old but has undergone three knee surgeries in four years. Per the Indianapolis Star, McAfee had mulled retirement for "months, years even" and is "eager for the next chapter of his life." McAfee set a franchise record and led the NFL by averaging 49.3 yards per punt in 2016, but said he played in knee pain for "most of the second half of the season." McAfee doubles as a stand-up comic and has spent his free time writing screenplays and poetry. He was also openly critical of GM Ryan Grigson following Grigson's firing.
Feb 2 - 12:45 AM
Source:
Indianapolis Star
Colts P Pat McAfee will undergo knee surgery this offseason.
McAfee made the announcement while explaining why he will skip the Pro Bowl. The punter was able to play through the injury for much of the season, so he is likely looking at no more than a scope. He should be fine for training camp.
Jan 14 - 1:17 PM
Source:
Pat McAfee on Twitter
Colts P Pat McAfee is recovering from offseason left (non-kicking) knee surgery.
McAfee said Monday that he had the operation 6-7 weeks ago and is 85-90 percent healthy. McAfee has one of the NFL's biggest legs and is an asset on kickoffs. He was Pro Football Focus' top punter last season by a wide margin.
Mon, Jun 6, 2016 08:59:00 PM
Source:
Indianapolis Star
Colts re-signed P Pat McAfee to a five-year, $14 million contract.
Punters are people, too. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed and makes McAfee the NFL's fourth-highest paid punter in terms of guaranteed money. McAfee has one of the game's best legs and announced the deal on NFL Network's
NFL AM
show Friday morning. A year after being the Colts' "franchise player," McAfee gets the security he was eyeing. He also handles kickoffs.
Fri, Mar 7, 2014 09:50:00 AM
Colts Pro Bowl P McAfee retires at age 29
Feb 2 - 12:45 AM
Pat McAfee will skip Pro Bowl, needs surgery
Jan 14 - 1:17 PM
Colts P McAfee recovering from knee surgery
Mon, Jun 6, 2016 08:59:00 PM
Colts re-sign P McAfee to 5-year, $14M deal
Fri, Mar 7, 2014 09:50:00 AM
More Pat McAfee Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Palmer
ARZ
(2259)
2
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(2110)
3
J. Jones
ATL
(2103)
4
M. Bryant
PIT
(2094)
5
R. Gronkowski
NE
(1996)
6
A. Brown
PIT
(1683)
7
M. Oher
CAR
(1675)
8
J. Gordon
CLE
(1585)
9
T. Romo
DAL
(1533)
10
D. Freeman
ATL
(1506)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Punts
Field Goals
Pat.
Year
Team
G
Punts
Yards
TBs
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
2016
IND
16
55
2572
58
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
Career Stats
Year
Punts
Field Goals
Pat.
Year
Team
G
Punts
Yards
TBs
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
2009
IND
16
64
2536
27
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2010
IND
15
65
2442
23
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2011
IND
16
88
3548
44
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2012
IND
16
73
3125
50
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2013
IND
16
76
3103
48
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2014
IND
16
69
3016
73
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2015
IND
16
85
3666
73
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
2016
IND
16
55
2572
58
0
0
.0
0
0
.0
Game Log
Year
Punts
Field Goals
Pat.
Year
Team
G
Punts
Yards
TBs
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Andrew Luck (shoulder surgery) should be ready for "a full return" in six months.
Luck underwent surgery on a lingering shoulder injury after the season. RapSheet reports he should be able to resume throwing in three months and return to full practice by mid-July. It looks like Luck will miss most if not all of the offseason program, but he should be ready for training camp. His Week 1 availability is not in doubt.
Jan 19
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
3
Zurlon Tipton
Out of FB
Ex-Colts RB Zurlon Tipton was killed in an accidental shooting on Tuesday.
Horrifying. Tipton was only 26. According to FOX Detroit, Tipton was having his car serviced when he "went to take a duffel bag out of the trunk of his vehicle, and one of the two guns inside the bag reportedly went off." Tipton was shot in the stomach, later dying at the hospital. A 2014 UDFA, Tipton made 16 appearances for the Colts over the past two seasons, getting the ball 26 times. He was waived last December, shortly after which he was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Jun 28
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Josh Ferguson
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Marcus Leak
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
3
Devin Street
4
Tevaun Smith
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Dwayne Allen
2
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Le'Raven Clark
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Jonotthan Harrison
3
Isiah Cage
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Denzelle Good
2
Adam Redmond
RT
1
Joe Haeg
2
Joe Reitz
3
Jeremy Vujnovich
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
2
Devon Bell
Headlines
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
Rich Hribar provides a statistical snapshot and rankings for the Super Bowl.
More NFL Columns
»
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
»
Lynch Lands with Niners
Jan 31
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 30
»
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
»
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
»
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
NFL Headlines
»
Colts Pro Bowl P McAfee retires at age 29
»
With Fitzgerald back, Palmer likelier to play
»
Larry Fitzgerald 'definitely' playing in 2017
»
Patriots add DT Alan Branch to injury report
»
Tom Savage to compete for Texans starting job
»
Report: Texans 'not a landing spot' for Romo
»
Carson Palmer denies moving out of Arizona
»
Report: CLE will 'try to trade for' Garoppolo
»
Watt (back) says he's fully cleared for OTAs
»
Report: San Diego reaches out to Raiders
»
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
»
Arians expects both Palmer and Fitz to return
