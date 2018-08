A.Q. Shipley | Center | #53 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (32) / 5/22/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 307 College: Penn State Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (226) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2017: Signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract. The deal includes a $725,000 signing bonus. 2018: $1.5 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley has been diagnosed with a torn right ACL and will miss the 2018 season. Third-rounder Mason Cole will slide in as the Cardinals' starting pivot. A career reserve/swing man who finally got the chance to be a full-time starter in 2016, Shipley was sub-replacement level in 2017. Now 32, he will be a free agent next spring. Source: Kyle Odegard on Twitter

Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley is recovering from "core" surgery, but is expected to be ready for training camp. The operation repaired a "lingering" issue. The Cardinals' starting pivot, Shipley played all but five snaps in 2016. Now 31, Shipley will be ready for Week 1. Source: Darren Urban on Twitter

Cardinals re-signed C A.Q. Shipley to a two-year contract. Shipley played all but five offensive snaps for Arizona last season, earning PFF's No. 18 center grade out of 72 qualifiers. Shipley has overcome infamously short arms to settle in as one of the NFL's most reliable starting pivots. Source: Darren Urban on Twitter