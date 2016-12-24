Julian Edelman | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (30) / 5/22/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 200 College: Kent State Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (232) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/14/2014: Signed a four-year, $17 million contract. The deal contains $8 million guaranteed. Another $2 million is available through incentives. 2016: $2.5 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus + $250,000 workout bonus), 2017: $3 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus + $250,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Julian Edelman caught 8-of-13 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Dolphins. His highlight-reel play was a 77-yard catch-and-run score on which Michael Floyd threw a vicious downfield block, nearly concussing Dolphins CB Tony Lippett. Edelman finishes his age-30 campaign with 98 receptions, becoming the focal point of New England's passing game in the absence of Rob Gronkowski. Edelman will get Week 18 to rest before returning for the Divisional Round.

Julian Edelman delivered five catches for 89 yards on eight targets Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets. Edelman was targeted in the end zone during the second quarter but couldn’t reel it in. Jets corner Justin Burris was defending him on the play. Edelman bounced back with a 35-yard catch later in the same quarter. That was his longest gain of the season. He didn’t catch any of Tom Brady’s three touchdown passes but still led the team in receiving yards for the fourth time in the last five games. Edelman is now 45 yards from his second 1,000-yard season. He’ll aim for that milestone next week against Miami.

Julian Edelman caught 6-of-12 targets for 75 yards in the Patriots' Week 15 win over the Broncos. That's not a bad outing against Chris Harris and the Broncos. Edelman now has 67 targets over his past five games. He's going to eat up the Jets in Week 16, and will be a WR1 for the fantasy finals.