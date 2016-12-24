Player Page

Weather | Roster

Julian Edelman | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/22/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 200
College: Kent State
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (232) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Julian Edelman caught 8-of-13 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Dolphins.
His highlight-reel play was a 77-yard catch-and-run score on which Michael Floyd threw a vicious downfield block, nearly concussing Dolphins CB Tony Lippett. Edelman finishes his age-30 campaign with 98 receptions, becoming the focal point of New England's passing game in the absence of Rob Gronkowski. Edelman will get Week 18 to rest before returning for the Divisional Round. Jan 1 - 5:17 PM
More Julian Edelman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE159095563.710.61211513.44.60024401350
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2009NE113735932.69.71125.52.50002410630
2010NE157865.712.300214.97.0000003211
2011NE134342.68.50048.62.000128403001
2012NE92123526.111.2034455.011.30013802631
2013NE16105105666.010.146211.75.5000003740
2014NE149297269.410.61410946.79.4000002941
2015NE96169276.911.3173232.67.700100810
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ7669.403165.3000000
2Sep 18MIA77610.9000.0000000
3Sep 22HOU4389.503144.7000000
4Oct 2BUF11616.00111.0000000
5Oct 9@CLE5357.0000.00090120
6Oct 16CIN4307.50188.000160490
7Oct 23@PIT9606.7000.00100220
8Oct 30@BUF4379.3110.00000190
10Nov 13SEA79914.1000.0010000
11Nov 20@SF8779.612126.0000000
12Nov 27@NYJ88310.4000.0000000
13Dec 4LAR810112.6000.0000000
14Dec 12BAL77310.4000.00019000
15Dec 18@DEN67512.5000.00000210
16Dec 24NYJ58917.8000.00000120
17Jan 1@MIA815118.91166.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Michael Floyd
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 