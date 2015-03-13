Ryan Succop | Place Kicker | #4 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (31) / 9/19/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 218 College: South Carolina Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (256) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2/20/2018: Signed a five-year, $20 million contract. The deal includes $7.5 million guaranteed. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Titans re-signed K Ryan Succop to a five-year, $20 million contract. Succop had been set for unrestricted free agency. The deal includes $7.5 million guaranteed and is one of the richest ever for a kicker. The Titans' kicker since 2014, Succop converted 83.3 percent of his field goal attempts last season. That was actually his worst number as a Titan but still above the "acceptable" threshold of 80. With a career long of 54, Succop doesn't have a particularly big leg. Source: titansonline.com

Titans re-signed K Ryan Succop to a three-year contract. Succop drilled 19-of-22 field goals last season, setting a career-high with his 86.4 percent success rate. He'll remain a bottom-barrel fantasy option in this offense. Source: Jim Wyatt on Twitter

Titans signed K Ryan Succop, formerly of the Chiefs, to a one-year contract. Succop was released by the Chiefs on Saturday in a cost-cutting measure, though he was just 22-of-28 (78.6 percent) on field-goal attempts last season. 80 percent is considered the "acceptable" threshold. For his career, Succop is an 81-percent kicker. He'll be a lower-tier fantasy option for the Titans' unpredictable offense. Source: Jim Wyatt on Twitter