Player Page

Ryan Succop | Place Kicker | #4

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/19/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (256) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Titans re-signed K Ryan Succop to a five-year, $20 million contract.
Succop had been set for unrestricted free agency. The deal includes $7.5 million guaranteed and is one of the richest ever for a kicker. The Titans' kicker since 2014, Succop converted 83.3 percent of his field goal attempts last season. That was actually his worst number as a Titan but still above the "acceptable" threshold of 80. With a career long of 54, Succop doesn't have a particularly big leg. Feb 20 - 5:33 PM
Source: titansonline.com
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2017TEN1610 - 107 - 716 - 202 - 5354283.3313393.947
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2009KC1610 - 107 - 76 - 72 - 5252986.22929100.07
2010KC166 - 67 - 96 - 81 - 3202676.94242100.09
2011KC168 - 86 - 77 - 123 - 3243080.02020100.031
2012KC164 - 512 - 1510 - 122 - 2283482.41717100.027
2013KC166 - 69 - 106 - 81 - 4222878.65252100.048
2014TEN165 - 57 - 75 - 82 - 2192286.42727100.031
2015TEN163 - 33 - 37 - 71 - 3141687.5293193.543
2016TEN165 - 56 - 68 - 83 - 5222491.7394195.158
2017TEN1610 - 107 - 716 - 202 - 5354283.3313393.947
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 10OAK2 - 20 - 00 - 01 - 23475.011100.03
2Sep 17@JAC1 - 10 - 02 - 20 - 033100.044100.03
3Sep 24SEA1 - 12 - 21 - 10 - 044100.033100.07
4Oct 1@HOU0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.02
5Oct 8@MIA0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.011100.01
6Oct 16IND1 - 11 - 13 - 30 - 055100.033100.04
7Oct 22@CLE1 - 10 - 03 - 30 - 14580.000.04
9Nov 5BAL0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.02366.74
10Nov 12CIN0 - 00 - 01 - 20 - 01250.033100.03
11Nov 16@PIT0 - 00 - 01 - 20 - 01250.022100.03
12Nov 26@IND1 - 10 - 01 - 10 - 022100.022100.05
13Dec 3HOU0 - 00 - 01 - 20 - 01250.033100.03
14Dec 10@ARZ0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 101.011100.00
15Dec 17@SF0 - 01 - 11 - 11 - 133100.022100.02
16Dec 24LAR2 - 21 - 10 - 10 - 03475.022100.02
17Dec 31JAC1 - 12 - 20 - 00 - 033100.001.01

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
4Tyler Ferguson
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
WR11Corey Davis
2Tajae Sharpe
3Zach Pascal
WR21Rishard Matthews
2Taywan Taylor
3Eric Weems
4Darius Jennings
WR31Taywan Taylor
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jonnu Smith
3Phillip Supernaw
4Luke Stocker
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Tyler Marz
LG1Quinton Spain
2Cody Wichmann
C1Ben Jones
RG1Corey Levin
RT1Jack Conklin
2Dennis Kelly
 

 