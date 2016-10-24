Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brian Hoyer | Quarterback | #2

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/13/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
College: Michigan State
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

In addition to Matt Schaub, the Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows names Brian Hoyer as a free agent quarterback the 49ers might pursue.
Schaub has been previously speculated as a fit in San Francisco after spending the last two years with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta. Hoyer played for Shanahan in Cleveland, and has been far more effective in recent years than Schaub. Barring an unlikely-if-intriguing match with Kirk Cousins, the 49ers will be scraping the bottom of the barrel for veteran quarterback options. Barrows didn't rule out the Niners signing both Hoyer and Schaub in free agency. Feb 17 - 8:41 PM
Source: Sacramento Bee
More Brian Hoyer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016CHI613420067.01445240.87.24607-2-.3-.3001
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2009NE5192770.414228.45.300010255.02.5100
2010NE571546.712224.48.101110-8-1.6-.8000
2011NE311100.0227.322.00004-3-1.0-.8000
2012ARZ2305356.6330165.06.2012163.06.0000
2013CLE3579659.4615205.06.41536165.32.7000
2014CLE1424343955.43334238.17.63121325322.31.3001
2015HOU1122436960.72606236.97.1119715444.02.9002
2016CHI613420067.01445240.87.24607-2-.3-.3001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
2Sep 19PHI91275.0786.50000.000
3Sep 25@DAL304961.23176.520221.001
4Oct 2DET283677.83028.4203-3-1.000
5Oct 9@IND334376.73979.2201-1-1.000
6Oct 16JAC304961.23026.20010.000
7Oct 20@GB41136.4494.50000.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2Connor Shaw
3David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4Bralon Addison
5David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Eddie Royal
3Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Josh Bellamy
3Rueben Randle
4Dres Anderson
WR31Eddie Royal
TE1Zach Miller
2Daniel Brown
3Ben Braunecker
4MyCole Pruitt
5Justin Perillo
LT1Charles Leno
2William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
 

 