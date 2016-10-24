Welcome,
date 2016-10-24
Player Results
Article Results
Brian Hoyer | Quarterback | #2
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 10/13/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 215
College:
Michigan State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
In addition to Matt Schaub, the Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows names Brian Hoyer as a free agent quarterback the 49ers might pursue.
Schaub has been previously speculated as a fit in San Francisco after spending the last two years with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta. Hoyer played for Shanahan in Cleveland, and has been far more effective in recent years than Schaub. Barring an unlikely-if-intriguing match with Kirk Cousins, the 49ers will be scraping the bottom of the barrel for veteran quarterback options. Barrows didn't rule out the Niners signing
both
Hoyer and Schaub in free agency.
Feb 17 - 8:41 PM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
ESPN's Jeff Dickerson believes impending free agent Brian Hoyer is a "logical" bridge quarterback if the Bears draft a developmental prospect.
Dickerson wrote Hoyer is "open to mentoring younger players" and "has a strong relationship with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains." Hoyer also played reasonably well in five starts before landing on injured reserve with a broken forearm. If the Bears try to address their quarterback need in the draft, it will not be surprising to see Hoyer re-signed.
Feb 14 - 9:54 AM
Source:
ESPN
Bears placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve with a fractured forearm.
Early-Monday reports that Hoyer would only miss six weeks as opposed to eight were billed as good news, but Hoyer's placement on I.R. knocks him out for eight weeks anyway. We'd be shocked to see Hoyer play again this season.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 05:55:00 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Brian Hoyer is expected to return in six weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken left forearm.
Hoyer was initially expected to miss eight weeks, but CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the surgery "went well." The improved timeline could keep Hoyer off injured reserve, but the Bears still need to decide what they are going to do at quarterback for the next month and a half. Matt Barkley struggled mightily against the Packers, and Jay Cutler is still dealing with a thumb injury, although he is well past his original 2-3 week timetable for return.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 09:25:00 AM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Schaub, Hoyer could be on Niners QB radar
Feb 17 - 8:41 PM
Brian Hoyer could be bridge quarterback
Feb 14 - 9:54 AM
Bears place Brian Hoyer on injured reserve
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 05:55:00 PM
Brian Hoyer (arm) expected back in six weeks
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 09:25:00 AM
More Brian Hoyer Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
CHI
6
134
200
67.0
1445
240.8
7.2
4
6
0
7
-2
-.3
-.3
0
0
1
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2009
NE
5
19
27
70.4
142
28.4
5.3
0
0
0
10
25
5.0
2.5
1
0
0
2010
NE
5
7
15
46.7
122
24.4
8.1
0
1
1
10
-8
-1.6
-.8
0
0
0
2011
NE
3
1
1
100.0
22
7.3
22.0
0
0
0
4
-3
-1.0
-.8
0
0
0
2012
ARZ
2
30
53
56.6
330
165.0
6.2
0
1
2
1
6
3.0
6.0
0
0
0
2013
CLE
3
57
96
59.4
615
205.0
6.4
1
5
3
6
16
5.3
2.7
0
0
0
2014
CLE
14
243
439
55.4
3334
238.1
7.6
3
12
13
25
32
2.3
1.3
0
0
1
2015
HOU
11
224
369
60.7
2606
236.9
7.1
1
19
7
15
44
4.0
2.9
0
0
2
2016
CHI
6
134
200
67.0
1445
240.8
7.2
4
6
0
7
-2
-.3
-.3
0
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
2
Sep 19
PHI
9
12
75.0
78
6.5
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@DAL
30
49
61.2
317
6.5
2
0
2
2
1.0
0
1
4
Oct 2
DET
28
36
77.8
302
8.4
2
0
3
-3
-1.0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@IND
33
43
76.7
397
9.2
2
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
JAC
30
49
61.2
302
6.2
0
0
1
0
.0
0
0
7
Oct 20
@GB
4
11
36.4
49
4.5
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jay Cutler
Sidelined
ESPN New York's Rich Cimini reports the Jets "won't be suitors" for Jay Cutler.
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Jets were a "possibility" for Cutler, but he might have just been connecting dots after New York hired QBs coach Jeremy Bates, who has a long history with Cutler. Cutler did not have a good relationship with Brandon Marshall at the end of their time together in Chicago, however, and the Jets are not just a veteran quarterback away from competing. It is highly unlikely Cutler remains in Chicago, but it does not look like he will be heading to New York.
Feb 9
2
Connor Shaw
3
David Fales
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
4
Bralon Addison
5
David Cobb
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Eddie Royal
3
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
Kevin White (leg) expects to be ready for the offseason program.
The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has played in four games in two seasons and was not impressive in those limited snaps. A healthy offseason would be a step in the right direction, but White has a lot to prove in his third season. With Alshon Jeffery likely on the way out, White will compete with Cameron Meredith for the No. 1 role.
Jan 2
2
Josh Bellamy
3
Rueben Randle
4
Dres Anderson
WR3
1
Eddie Royal
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Zach Miller (foot) anticipates being ready for OTAs.
Miller suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot back in November. It's a long recovery process, but Miller has been through it before after blowing out his left Lisfranc in 2014. Miller is entering his age-33 season. The Bears can't count on him staying healthy. Look for them to explore tight ends in the draft.
Feb 8
2
Daniel Brown
3
Ben Braunecker
4
MyCole Pruitt
5
Justin Perillo
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long (injured reserve) will undergo surgery on both his shoulder and ankle.
The ankle surgery is considered "minor." The shoulder operation will repair a torn labrum. That can be a tedious recovery, but Long should be ready for training camp next summer, and definitely Week 1. 15 days shy of his 28th birthday, Long is signed through 2021.
Nov 20
2
Cornelius Edison
3
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
Headlines
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Eric Breeze reviews some of last year’s notable pass rushers and what to expect for their future.
More NFL Columns
»
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
»
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
»
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 14
»
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
»
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
