Brian Hoyer | Quarterback | #2 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (31) / 10/13/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 215 College: Michigan State

In addition to Matt Schaub, the Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows names Brian Hoyer as a free agent quarterback the 49ers might pursue. Schaub has been previously speculated as a fit in San Francisco after spending the last two years with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta. Hoyer played for Shanahan in Cleveland, and has been far more effective in recent years than Schaub. Barring an unlikely-if-intriguing match with Kirk Cousins, the 49ers will be scraping the bottom of the barrel for veteran quarterback options. Barrows didn't rule out the Niners signing both Hoyer and Schaub in free agency. Source: Sacramento Bee

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson believes impending free agent Brian Hoyer is a "logical" bridge quarterback if the Bears draft a developmental prospect. Dickerson wrote Hoyer is "open to mentoring younger players" and "has a strong relationship with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains." Hoyer also played reasonably well in five starts before landing on injured reserve with a broken forearm. If the Bears try to address their quarterback need in the draft, it will not be surprising to see Hoyer re-signed. Source: ESPN

Bears placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve with a fractured forearm. Early-Monday reports that Hoyer would only miss six weeks as opposed to eight were billed as good news, but Hoyer's placement on I.R. knocks him out for eight weeks anyway. We'd be shocked to see Hoyer play again this season. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter