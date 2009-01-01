Player Page

Graham Gano | Place Kicker | #9

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/9/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 202
College: Florida State
Contract: view contract details
Coach Ron Rivera named Graham Gano the Panthers' Week 1 kicker against the 49ers.
The Panthers are still carrying both Gano and rookie Harrison Butker as kickers on the 53-man roster, but the veteran Gano gets the first crack at the job. The Panthers have one of the highest implied team totals of the week, so Gano is firmly in the mix as one of the better Week 1 fantasy options. Sep 8 - 11:45 AM
Source: Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2009WAS42 - 20 - 02 - 20 - 044100.06785.73
2010WAS169 - 114 - 711 - 140 - 3243568.62828100.09
2011WAS1614 - 155 - 98 - 114 - 6314175.6252696.232
2012CAR63 - 33 - 32 - 31 - 291181.8202195.220
2013CAR169 - 94 - 55 - 76 - 6242788.94242100.063
2014CAR167 - 712 - 139 - 121 - 3293582.93434100.061
2015CAR1611 - 114 - 513 - 162 - 4303683.3565994.969
2016CAR164 - 49 - 1114 - 173 - 6303878.9313491.265
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 10@SFGame scheduled for 9/10 4:25 PM ET
2Sep 17BUFGame scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3Sep 24NOGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1@NEGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8@DETGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 12PHIGame scheduled for 10/12 8:25 PM ET
7Oct 22@CHIGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@TBGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5ATLGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 13MIAGame scheduled for 11/13 8:30 PM ET
12Nov 26@NYJGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@NOGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10MINGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17GBGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24TBGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@ATLGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Damiere Byrd
3Curtis Samuel
WR21Devin Funchess
2Russell Shepard
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Chris Manhertz
LT1Matt Kalil
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Amini Silatolu
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Greg Van Roten
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
2Harrison Butker
 

 