Graham Gano | Place Kicker | #9

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Speed Walker
Sep 8
Dose: Tale Of Two Claytons
Sep 8
Waiver Wired: Go Garrett
Sep 7
Daily Dose: WINdians
Sep 7
Holland's Resurrection
Sep 6
Dose: Arrieta Alright
Sep 6
Notes: Myers vs. Cron
Sep 5
MLB Live Chat
Sep 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Polanco (hamstring) to be activated Friday
Carlos Rodon (shoulder) to undergo MRI Friday
Brandon Belt (concussion) likely out for year
Jay Bruce (neck) could return this weekend
Miguel Sano (shin) feels sore after running
Polanco's two-run single propels Twins to win
Herrera dinged by Twins in blown save, loss
Nolan Arenado homers, plates four in victory
Gonzalez belts two of Indians' five homers
Kluber fans 13 White Sox over seven innings
Rizzo goes for two in win over Pirates
Clayton Richard fires six scoreless in win
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Backfield Thoughts
Sep 8
Silva's Week 1 Matchups
Sep 8
Dose: Chiefs Cruise By Pats
Sep 8
Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 7
Matchup: Chiefs @ Patriots
Sep 7
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 7
Podcast: Old Guy Express
Sep 7
Beckham Still Questionable
Sep 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Odell Beckham (ankle) to be game-day decision
Le'Veon likely to get 'full workload' Week 1
Graham Gano will be Panthers' Week 1 kicker
Cam Newton gets Q tag, fully expects to start
Dont'a Hightower suffers sprained MCL on TNF
Odell Beckham officially questionable for SNF
Burkhead plays just 10 offensive snaps Week 1
Bengals to use hot hand at RB this season
Chiefs fear torn Achilles' for Eric Berry
Cooks posts 88 yards, draws several penalties
Mike Gillislee scores three TDs in Pats debut
Tyreek scores 75-yard TD, totals 138 yards
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Cavs GM won't offer timetable for Thomas
Bucks sign James Young to training camp deal
Not clear when Thomas suffered hip injury
Reggie Jackson (knee) still not fully cleared
Green says Tony Parker is ahead of schedule
Knicks 'not close' to trading Carmelo Anthony
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Avalanche Preview
Sep 8
Podcast: Blackhawks Preview
Sep 7
Overvalued ADP
Sep 7
Carolina Hurricanes Preview
Sep 6
Pod: Calgary Flames Preview
Sep 5
Pod: Buffalo Sabres Preview
Sep 4
Podcast: Boston Bruins Preview
Sep 3
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Preds will be without Ryan Ellis for months
George Parros named director of Player Safety
Flames sign Sam Bennett to two-year extension
P. A. Parenteau will attend Wings' camp
Erik Karlsson (foot) hasn't started skating
Report: Jets give head coach, GM extensions
Hurricanes will name team captain after camp
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Richmond (Fall)
Sep 6
Caps After Darlington (Summer)
Sep 5
Wrapup: Darlington, CTMP
Sep 4
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Alex Tagliani: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Anthony Simone: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Erik Jones fastest rookie in RIR Practice 1
Dale Earnhardt Jr. notably fast at RIR
Kenseth, Truex fastest in RIR practice 1
Martin has Josten's Rookie title wrapped up
Andrew Ranger: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Allgaier: Best 10-laps in lone NXS practice
Koch leads lone Richmond XFINITY practice
Adam Martin: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Cayden Lapcevich: Lucas Oil 250 stats
Purdy brings Dale Jr. Throwback to Salem
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
Expert Picks: European Masters
Sep 5
Omega European Masters Preview
Sep 4
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hend takes two shot halfway Euro Masters lead
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Hend shines again at Crans; in 3-way R1 tie
Hatton finds his mojo; ties R1 lead at Crans
Jiménez rolls back the years; R1 64 in Crans
Stricker chooses Mickelson and Hoffman for PC
Fleetwood looks to climb again in mountains
Noren set for Omega European Masters defense
Spieth settles for second straight runner-up
Thomas rises from the pack to win Dell Tech
Mickelson finds form w/ a top 10 at the DTC
Reed rallies in R4 of DTC to secure a top 10
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Zierlein compares WR Sutton to Corey Davis
LSU to host 5-star QB Fields this weekend
Mississippi State lands No. 1 JUCO WR Guidry
FSU, UL-Monroe game canceled due to Irma
Myers rebounds for four scores on Thursday
Buechele (shoulder) a game-time decision
Lawry will be game-time decision for Monarchs
Boston College C Baker (knee) out vs. Wake
USF-UConn latest to cancel due to Irma
Florida-Northern Colorado nixed due to Irma
Arizona RB Nick Wilson (ankle) questionable
UNC LB Smith: Lamar Jackson won't beat us
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW4
Sep 8
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 4
Sep 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW4
Sep 7
Sean's Super Subs - Week 4
Sep 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 4
Sep 6
The Bargain Hunter - Week 4
Sep 5
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal almost entirely healthy for Cherries
New Everton signing in line for debut
Barkley set to miss two more months
Sakho not yet ready for Palace return
Knee knock puts Quaner in doubt for Week 4
Wagner provides update on injured pair
Saints stars return from INTL duty healthy
Daniels earns new Bournemouth contract
Confirmed: VVD training but no comeback ETA
Brighton are running out of attacking options
Surgery leaves Sidwell on Seagulls sidelines
VVD back training with Southampton first-team
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Graham Gano
(K)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Graham Gano | Place Kicker | #9
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/9/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 202
College:
Florida State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/27/2014: Signed a four-year, $12.4 million contract. The deal contains $3.95 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus. 2017: $3.05 million (+ $50,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Ron Rivera named Graham Gano the Panthers' Week 1 kicker against the 49ers.
The Panthers are still carrying both Gano and rookie Harrison Butker as kickers on the 53-man roster, but the veteran Gano gets the first crack at the job. The Panthers have one of the highest implied team totals of the week, so Gano is firmly in the mix as one of the better Week 1 fantasy options.
Sep 8 - 11:45 AM
Source:
Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter
Panthers GM Marty Hurney said if the Panthers are unable to trade one of their two kickers, Graham Gano will kick against the 49ers in Week 1.
The Panthers decided to keep two kickers on their 53-man roster as a temporary measure in hopes of trading either Gano or seventh-round rookie Harrison Butker, but so far they haven't found any takers. If that's still the case by next Sunday, Gano will get the nod against San Francisco. Gano converted just 30-of-38 kicks last year with a long of 54 yards.
Sep 3 - 3:57 PM
Source:
Joe Person on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Panthers are "getting trade calls" on K Graham Gano.
Gano made just 3-of-5 kicks during the preseason and appears to have lost the starting job to seventh-round rookie Harrison Butker. The Panthers aren't going to keep two kickers and will probably end up releasing Gano if a deal isn't reached by Saturday's 4 PM ET deadline for final roster cuts.
Sep 2 - 10:09 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Panthers K Graham Gano (heel) has been medically cleared.
Gano had surgery in mid-January after playing through a broken bone in his foot last season. It's part of the reason for his 2016 struggles. Gano needs to hold off seventh-rounder Harrison Butker to keep his job.
May 20 - 2:50 PM
Source:
panthers.com
Graham Gano will be Panthers' Week 1 kicker
Sep 8 - 11:45 AM
Gano to kick if Panthers don't make a trade
Sep 3 - 3:57 PM
Panthers shopping veteran Graham Gano
Sep 2 - 10:09 AM
Graham Gano recovered from surgery
May 20 - 2:50 PM
More Graham Gano Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Rawls
SEA
(12979)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(12935)
3
A. Luck
IND
(12146)
4
D. Martin
TB
(11751)
5
M. Gillislee
NE
(11248)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(11141)
7
K. Hunt
KC
(10904)
8
M. Forte
NYJ
(10640)
9
O. Beckham
NYG
(10598)
10
P. Perkins
NYG
(10531)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2009
WAS
4
2 - 2
0 - 0
2 - 2
0 - 0
4
4
100.0
6
7
85.7
3
2010
WAS
16
9 - 11
4 - 7
11 - 14
0 - 3
24
35
68.6
28
28
100.0
9
2011
WAS
16
14 - 15
5 - 9
8 - 11
4 - 6
31
41
75.6
25
26
96.2
32
2012
CAR
6
3 - 3
3 - 3
2 - 3
1 - 2
9
11
81.8
20
21
95.2
20
2013
CAR
16
9 - 9
4 - 5
5 - 7
6 - 6
24
27
88.9
42
42
100.0
63
2014
CAR
16
7 - 7
12 - 13
9 - 12
1 - 3
29
35
82.9
34
34
100.0
61
2015
CAR
16
11 - 11
4 - 5
13 - 16
2 - 4
30
36
83.3
56
59
94.9
69
2016
CAR
16
4 - 4
9 - 11
14 - 17
3 - 6
30
38
78.9
31
34
91.2
65
Graham Gano's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Graham Gano's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Graham Gano's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Graham Gano's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 10
@SF
Game scheduled for 9/10 4:25 PM ET
2
Sep 17
BUF
Game scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3
Sep 24
NO
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
@NE
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@DET
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 12
PHI
Game scheduled for 10/12 8:25 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@CHI
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@TB
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
ATL
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 13
MIA
Game scheduled for 11/13 8:30 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@NYJ
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@NO
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
MIN
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
GB
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
TB
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@ATL
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
Questionable
Cam Newton (shoulder) is officially questionable for Week 1 against the 49ers.
Newton practiced in full this week, so he's going to start. With no more "probable" designations on the injury reports, players who practice all week are either removed from the injury report altogether or listed questionable. Newton has massive upside in a good spot, but he did very little this preseason.
Sep 8
2
Derek Anderson
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
3
Fozzy Whittaker
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Damiere Byrd
3
Curtis Samuel
Questionable
Curtis Samuel (ankle) is officially questionable for Week 1 against the 49ers.
He practiced all week, and coach Ron Rivera confirmed Samuel will play offense and special teams. Samuel isn't a recommended fantasy play but is an electric playmaker who can score from anywhere on the field.
Sep 8
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Russell Shepard
WR3
1
Russell Shepard
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Chris Manhertz
LT
1
Matt Kalil
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
Amini Silatolu
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (shoulder) is expected to be ready for Week 1.
The Panthers have been moving Kalil slowly in his return from November surgery. He's yet to play this preseason, but is on track for the start of the season. The Panthers are counting on a healthy Kalil to anchor their interior line.
Aug 23
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Greg Van Roten
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
2
Harrison Butker
Headlines
Roundtable: Backfield Thoughts
Sep 8
What will this year's crop of running backs bring? The guys discuss in this week's Roundtable.
More NFL Columns
»
Roundtable: Backfield Thoughts
Sep 8
»
Silva's Week 1 Matchups
Sep 8
»
Dose: Chiefs Cruise By Pats
Sep 8
»
Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 7
»
Matchup: Chiefs @ Patriots
Sep 7
»
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 7
»
Podcast: Old Guy Express
Sep 7
»
Beckham Still Questionable
Sep 7
NFL Headlines
»
Odell Beckham (ankle) to be game-day decision
»
Le'Veon likely to get 'full workload' Week 1
»
Graham Gano will be Panthers' Week 1 kicker
»
Cam Newton gets Q tag, fully expects to start
»
Dont'a Hightower suffers sprained MCL on TNF
»
Odell Beckham officially questionable for SNF
»
Burkhead plays just 10 offensive snaps Week 1
»
Bengals to use hot hand at RB this season
»
Chiefs fear torn Achilles' for Eric Berry
»
Cooks posts 88 yards, draws several penalties
»
Mike Gillislee scores three TDs in Pats debut
»
Tyreek scores 75-yard TD, totals 138 yards
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Change the way you DFS with RotoGrinders LineupHQ
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Dominate NFL DFS with RotoGrinders!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved