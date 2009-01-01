Graham Gano | Place Kicker | #9

The Panthers are still carrying both Gano and rookie Harrison Butker as kickers on the 53-man roster, but the veteran Gano gets the first crack at the job. The Panthers have one of the highest implied team totals of the week, so Gano is firmly in the mix as one of the better Week 1 fantasy options.

Panthers GM Marty Hurney said if the Panthers are unable to trade one of their two kickers, Graham Gano will kick against the 49ers in Week 1.

The Panthers decided to keep two kickers on their 53-man roster as a temporary measure in hopes of trading either Gano or seventh-round rookie Harrison Butker, but so far they haven't found any takers. If that's still the case by next Sunday, Gano will get the nod against San Francisco. Gano converted just 30-of-38 kicks last year with a long of 54 yards.