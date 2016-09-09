Player Page

Desmond Bryant | Defensive Lineman | #92

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/15/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 310
College: Harvard
Contract: view contract details
Browns released DL Desmond Bryant.
Bryant was in the final year of his contract. The move saves the Browns $3 million against the cap. It was pretty obvious Bryant wasn't long for the team after he played into the fourth quarter with deep reserves in Monday night's second preseason game. Entering his age-32 season, Bryant missed all of last year with a torn pectorals. He should be able to land another shot. Aug 22 - 8:31 PM
Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009OAK16248320.00.0000101000000
2010OAK15156212.5187.2000000000000
2011OAK16305355.0326.4000001100000
2012OAK162412363.0175.7000001100000
2013CLE121120313.5226.3000000100000
2014CLE152524495.0387.6000100100000
2015CLE14249336.0264.3000001000000
