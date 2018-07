Ramon Foster | Guard | #73 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (32) / 1/7/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 328 College: Tennessee Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $9.6 million contract. The deal included a $2.75 million signing bonus. 2018: $2.67 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Steelers LG Ramon Foster will miss 4-5 weeks with a hyperextended knee. He's also dealing with a bone bruise. Foster was carted off after getting rolled up by teammate Stephon Tuitt during Saturday's practice. Luckily he avoided ligament damage and will not require surgery. Still, his status for Week 1 can't be taken for granted. B.J. Finney would be a candidate to fill in at left guard if Foster's injury stretches into the regular season. Source: Aditi Kinkhabwala on Twitter

The Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter speculates 2018 could be LG Ramon Foster's final season with the Steelers. The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and Rutter speculates the Steelers could look to get younger next offseason. Foster has never made a Pro Bowl, but he has been a quality starter for the better part of a decade. Rutter identifies B.J. Finney as a possible replacement. Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Steelers declared LG Ramon Foster, CB Coty Sensabaugh, QB Joshua Dobbs, S J.J. Wilcox, OT Jerald Hawkins, WR Antonio Brown and DT Daniel McCullers inactive for Week 16 against the Texans. As expected, Joe Haden (leg) is finally returning. He will slide in seamlessly for Sensabaugh, who had been seeing heavy snaps during Haden's absence.