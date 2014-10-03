Player Page

Michael Bennett | Defensive Lineman | #72

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/13/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 274
College: Texas A&M
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks signed DE MIchael Bennett to a three-year extension through 2020.
Bennett had one year left on his deal in 2017 and was set to count $9.5 million against the cap. This deal likely lowers that number on top of making Bennett happy after he seems to cause a stir almost every offseason in regards to his contract. Bennett just turned 31 last month, so this could be the last deal of his career. He's currently PFF's 6th-ranked 4-3 end and No. 1 versus the run. Dec 30 - 12:05 PM
Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA102210324.0307.5000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009TB 72131.055.0000000000000
2010TB 13132151.022.0000000100000
2011TB 14364404.0256.3000201000000
2012TB 16347419.0576.3000003200000
2013SEA161813318.5596.9000111000000
2014SEA162712397.0385.4000001000000
2015SEA1633195210.0616.1000002000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA2461.099.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAR4041.099.0000000000000
3Sep 25SF2130.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NYJ3031.044.0000000000000
6Oct 16ATL3250.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@ARZ2130.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4CAR0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@GB2130.00.0000000000000
15Dec 15LAR1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ARZ3031.088.0000000000000
17Jan 1@SFGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2J.D. McKissic
WR31Paul Richardson
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
3Ross Burbank
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 