Michael Bennett | Defensive Lineman | #72

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Stefon Diggs, Adrian Peterson DNP on Friday
Seahawks sign DE Bennett to 3-year extension
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP on Friday
Marty B's snaps could be monitored in Week 17
Jordan Matthews back at practice, gets Q tag
Eli Rogers to be 'primary option' in Week 17
Report: Tony Romo expected to play Week 17
Report: Anquan Boldin battling finger injury
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
J.J. Redick (hamstring) probable for Friday
Chris Paul (hamstring) will not play Friday
Bradley Beal (ankle) GTD for Friday night
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable for Fri
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
Josh Richardson heating up, scores 20 points
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Matt Puempel's hat-trick leads NYR to win
Al Montoya finally wins another game
Jordan Eberle talllies two assists in win
Zetterberg lifts point streak to five games
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Aguero (finally) returns from suspension hell
Bardsley could see immediate recall
Welbeck is fit! But will he feature Sunday?
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Martial rumours quashed by instagram post
Shkodran Mustafi back in the Arsenal squad
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Steven Hauschka
(K)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Ronnie Shields
(TE)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Bryce Brown
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Tyler Slavin
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Tre Madden
(RB)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Joe Sommers
(TE)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Brandon Cottom
(RB)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Will Tukuafu
(RB)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Anthony McCoy
(TE)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Michael Bennett | Defensive Lineman | #72
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 11/13/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 274
College:
Texas A&M
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2014: Signed a four-year, $32 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed, including an $8 million signing bonus. 2016: $4 million (+ $1 million in per-game roster bonuses), 2017: $6 million (+ $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks signed DE MIchael Bennett to a three-year extension through 2020.
Bennett had one year left on his deal in 2017 and was set to count $9.5 million against the cap. This deal likely lowers that number on top of making Bennett happy after he seems to cause a stir almost every offseason in regards to his contract. Bennett just turned 31 last month, so this could be the last deal of his career. He's currently PFF's 6th-ranked 4-3 end and No. 1 versus the run.
Dec 30 - 12:05 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Seahawks DE Michael Bennett is not listed on the Week 16 injury report.
Bennett missed Wednesday's practice with a neck injury, but he practiced in full on Friday and will start against the Cardinals' weakened offensive line.
Dec 23 - 3:19 PM
Michael Bennett (neck) didn't practice on Wednesday.
The Seahawks don't seem overly concerned about his status but it's something to watch for with Seattle playing on a short week. Bennett has been one of the better edge players in football when healthy this year. He holds PFF's sixth-highest grade among 4-3 defensive ends.
Dec 21 - 7:43 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Michael Bennett (neck) is expected to be "fine" for Week 16.
Bennett tweaked his neck late in last Thursday's win over the Rams, but is no worse for the wear. Bennett will be one of the Seahawks' most important players down the stretch and into the postseason.
Dec 20 - 3:41 PM
Source:
Bob Condotta on Twitter
Seahawks sign DE Bennett to 3-year extension
Dec 30 - 12:05 PM
Michael Bennett not on Week 16 injury report
Dec 23 - 3:19 PM
Michael Bennett (neck) absent on Wednesday
Dec 21 - 7:43 PM
Michael Bennett expected to be fine
Dec 20 - 3:41 PM
More Michael Bennett Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SEA
10
22
10
32
4.0
30
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
TB
7
2
1
3
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
TB
13
13
2
15
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2011
TB
14
36
4
40
4.0
25
6.3
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
TB
16
34
7
41
9.0
57
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
16
18
13
31
8.5
59
6.9
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SEA
16
27
12
39
7.0
38
5.4
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
16
33
19
52
10.0
61
6.1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIA
2
4
6
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAR
4
0
4
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SF
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NYJ
3
0
3
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
ATL
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ARZ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
CAR
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@GB
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ARZ
3
0
3
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SF
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
The Seahawks remain hopeful RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder) can return for the postseason.
Prosise has been sidelined since Week 11. The Seahawks have zero depth behind Thomas Rawls, and could really use the rookie Prosise in the passing game.
Dec 20
3
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Thomas Rawls
FB
1
Marcel Reece
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
J.D. McKissic
WR3
1
Paul Richardson
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed rookie TE Nick Vannett (ankle) will not play this week.
Vannett is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. "We won’t play him this week," Carroll said. "But after that, next week he’s got a chance." Vannett could have started with Jimmy Graham (knee) doubtful, but the honor will now fall to Luke Willson.
Sep 6
4
Brandon Williams
LT
1
Bradley Sowell
2
George Fant
Sidelined
Seahawks LT George Fant exited Week 11 against the Eagles with a shoulder injury.
He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter and is officially questionable to return. Bradley Sowell, who opened the season as the left tackle, was a healthy scratch, leaving rookie Rees Odhiambo to fill in for Fant.
Nov 20
LG
1
Mark Glowinski
2
Rees Odhiambo
C
1
Justin Britt
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll said C Justin Britt (ankle) is expected to return for Week 13.
The Seahawks would have been better off fielding five turnstiles on their offensive line Week 12 against the Bucs. Russell Wilson was running for his life just about every play in the loss. Britt is PFF's No. 9 center.
Nov 28
2
Joey Hunt
3
Ross Burbank
Out of FB
Jan 1
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed RG Germain Ifedi (ankle) will play Sunday.
Ifedi was taken off the injury report after returning to practice this week. He'll make his debut against the Jets. Ifedi is a huge upgrade on the interior over J'Marcus Webb.
Sep 30
RT
1
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Steven Hauschka
