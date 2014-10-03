Michael Bennett | Defensive Lineman | #72 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (31) / 11/13/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 274 College: Texas A&M Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2014: Signed a four-year, $32 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed, including an $8 million signing bonus. 2016: $4 million (+ $1 million in per-game roster bonuses), 2017: $6 million (+ $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks signed DE MIchael Bennett to a three-year extension through 2020. Bennett had one year left on his deal in 2017 and was set to count $9.5 million against the cap. This deal likely lowers that number on top of making Bennett happy after he seems to cause a stir almost every offseason in regards to his contract. Bennett just turned 31 last month, so this could be the last deal of his career. He's currently PFF's 6th-ranked 4-3 end and No. 1 versus the run. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett is not listed on the Week 16 injury report. Bennett missed Wednesday's practice with a neck injury, but he practiced in full on Friday and will start against the Cardinals' weakened offensive line.

Michael Bennett (neck) didn't practice on Wednesday. The Seahawks don't seem overly concerned about his status but it's something to watch for with Seattle playing on a short week. Bennett has been one of the better edge players in football when healthy this year. He holds PFF's sixth-highest grade among 4-3 defensive ends. Source: Darren Urban on Twitter