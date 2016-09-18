Dannell Ellerbe | Linebacker | #59

Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Ellerbe will released with an injury settlement once he's healthy. He hopes to be cleared in three weeks. Headed into his age-32 campaign, Ellerbe's recent career has been wrecked by injury. He's made just 16 appearances since 2013. His phone isn't going to be ringing off the hook, despite what his agent is telling some media members.

Ellberbe was ruled out with a hip injury earlier this week while Hill is dealing with a sprained ankle. Terron Armstead (quad) is active for the Saints.

Saints WLB Dannell Ellerbe (hip) has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Giants.

With Ellerbe out of the lineup in Week 1, the Saints' run defense was gashed for over 150 yards and three touchdowns by Raiders running backs. Of course, they probably would have gotten gashed like that even had Ellerbe played.