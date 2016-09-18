Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
John Robinson-Woodgett
(RB)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Trey Edmunds
(TE)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Ryan Nassib
(QB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dannell Ellerbe | Linebacker | #59
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 11/29/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 245
College:
Georgia
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints placed WLB Dannell Ellerbe on injured reserve with a foot injury, ending his season.
Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Ellerbe will released with an injury settlement once he's healthy. He hopes to be cleared in three weeks. Headed into his age-32 campaign, Ellerbe's recent career has been wrecked by injury. He's made just 16 appearances since 2013. His phone isn't going to be ringing off the hook, despite what his agent is telling some media members.
Jul 25 - 3:46 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Saints declared WLB Dannell Ellerbe, CB Delvin Breaux, DE Obus Gwachum, TE Josh Hill, RB Marcus Murphy, OG Landon Turner and CB BW Webb inactive for Week 2 against the Giants.
Ellberbe was ruled out with a hip injury earlier this week while Hill is dealing with a sprained ankle. Terron Armstead (quad) is active for the Saints.
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 11:45:00 AM
Saints WLB Dannell Ellerbe (hip) has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Giants.
With Ellerbe out of the lineup in Week 1, the Saints' run defense was gashed for over 150 yards and three touchdowns by Raiders running backs. Of course, they probably would have gotten gashed like that even had Ellerbe played.
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Saints WLB Dannell Ellerbe (hip) is out for Week 1 against the Raiders.
A hip injury kept him out of practice this week. Craig Robertson will fill in at weak side linebacker on Sunday. Consider Ellerbe week to week.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 04:04:00 PM
Saints send Ellerbe to IR with foot issue
Jul 25 - 3:46 PM
Ellerbe leads Saints Week 2 inactives
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 11:45:00 AM
Dannell Ellerbe ruled out for Week 2
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Dannell Ellerbe (hip) officially out for Week 1
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 04:04:00 PM
More Dannell Ellerbe Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2009
BAL
13
34
7
41
0.0
0
.0
1
28
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BAL
11
25
6
31
1.0
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BAL
9
14
4
18
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
13
69
23
92
4.5
29
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
15
70
31
101
1.0
5
5.0
2
25
0
2
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
1
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NO
6
34
5
39
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NO
9
34
10
44
4.0
25
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
8
Oct 30
SEA
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DEN
2
5
7
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 17
@CAR
2
2
4
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAR
4
1
5
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DET
5
0
5
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TB
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ARZ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@ATL
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Chase Daniel
3
Garrett Grayson
4
Ryan Nassib
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3
Alvin Kamara
4
Travaris Cadet
5
Daniel Lasco
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
FB
1
John Kuhn
2
John Robinson-Woodgett
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Ted Ginn
3
Corey Fuller
4
Jordan Williams
5
Travin Dural
WR2
1
Willie Snead
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Ted Ginn
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
John Phillips
5
Clay Harbor
LT
1
Ryan Ramczyk
2
Terron Armstead
Sidelined
Saints placed LT Terron Armstead (shoulder surgery) on the active/PUP list.
Armstead tore his labrum in June and is expected to open the regular season on reserve/PUP, costing him at least the first six games. The Saints are giving first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk the first crack on Drew Brees' blind side. Armstead is a super-talented lineman, but he played under 40 percent of the Saints' 2016 snaps and they still fielded a strong offensive line.
Jul 24
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Max Unger
Sidelined
Saints placed C Max Unger (foot) and LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) on the active/PUP.
Neither move is a surprise. Armstead will open the season on the reserve/PUP after undergoing shoulder surgery in June, and he will likely be out until October. Unger is expected to be ready for Week 1.
Jul 24
2
Jack Allen
3
Chris Watt
4
Cameron Tom
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Senio Kelemete
3
Khalif Barnes
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
Bryce Harris
3
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
