Player Page

Weather | Roster

Dannell Ellerbe | Linebacker | #59

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (31) / 11/29/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 245
College: Georgia
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Saints placed WLB Dannell Ellerbe on injured reserve with a foot injury, ending his season.
Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Ellerbe will released with an injury settlement once he's healthy. He hopes to be cleared in three weeks. Headed into his age-32 campaign, Ellerbe's recent career has been wrecked by injury. He's made just 16 appearances since 2013. His phone isn't going to be ringing off the hook, despite what his agent is telling some media members. Jul 25 - 3:46 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Dannell Ellerbe Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2009BAL13347410.00.01280100100000
2010BAL11256311.01313.0000000100000
2011BAL9144180.00.0000000000000
2012BAL136923924.5296.4000001200000
2013MIA1570311011.055.02250200500000
2014MIA12020.00.0000000000000
2015NO 6345390.00.0000101100000
2016NO 93410444.0256.3000000200000
Dannell Ellerbe's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Dannell Ellerbe's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dannell Ellerbe's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Dannell Ellerbe's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
8Oct 30SEA5050.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13DEN2571.066.0000000100000
11Nov 17@CAR2241.088.0000000000000
12Nov 27LAR4151.01010.0000000000000
13Dec 4DET5051.011.0000000000000
14Dec 11@TB6060.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@ARZ0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24TB5160.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@ATL5160.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Chase Daniel
3Garrett Grayson
4Ryan Nassib
RB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3Alvin Kamara
4Travaris Cadet
5Daniel Lasco
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
FB1John Kuhn
2John Robinson-Woodgett
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
5Travin Dural
WR21Willie Snead
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Ted Ginn
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4John Phillips
5Clay Harbor
LT1Ryan Ramczyk
2Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
3Chris Watt
4Cameron Tom
RG1Larry Warford
2Senio Kelemete
3Khalif Barnes
RT1Zach Strief
2Bryce Harris
3John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 