Jermaine Gresham | Tight End | #84

Gresham has just 55 catches for 614 yards over the past two years, but coach Bruce Arians has developed a bit of a man crush. It's a bit odd, as Gresham struggled mightily as a run blocker in 2016. He does still boast a sure pair of hands, and is a big target in the red zone. He was Rotoworld's No. 6 free agent tight end. Gresham turns 29 in June.

Jermaine Gresham failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's Week 17 win over the Rams.

It’s a fitting end to another disappointing year for Gresham. He was arguably the worst blocking tight end in the league this season and earned PFF’s second-worst grade overall ahead of only Giants tight end Will Tye. Gresham actually drew a fair amount of targets this year as Carson Palmer abandoned throwing deep in favor of short check-down passes. But Gresham scored just two touchdowns all year and only topped 50 yards on one occasion. Even in deeper leagues there isn’t much point in drafting him next summer, unless you're enamored with tight ends who don’t get yards or touchdowns.