Jermaine Gresham | Tight End | #84

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jose Iglesias exits game with neck contusion
Rojas leaves after throw hits face on steal
Max Scherzer (finger) throws live BP session
Seager (back) might not be ready Friday
Keuchel (shoulder) throws simulated game
Jays unsure when Travis (knee) will debut
Siegrist (shoulder) to make spring debut Wed.
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
Jake Arrieta shaky in Cactus League debut
Erceg hits two HR, drives in five vs. Indians
Corey Kluber hit hard in spring debut vs. MIL
Zunino homers, drives in three runs vs. TEX
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens release Shareece Wright, S Lewis
Cardinals lock TE Gresham up through 2020
Broncos place 2nd-round tender on K McManus
Report: Rams shopping Trumaine Johnson
Bills, 49ers, Jets all out of Glennon bidding
Redskins GM not involved in FA negotiations
Bears bidding against themselves for Glennon?
Packers contact free agent CB Davon House
Pats may want 2 first-rounders for Garoppolo
'Nothing going on' between Pats and Peterson
Report: Cousins likely to end up with Niners
Report: 49ers have 'no interest' in Glennon
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dwyane Wade (thigh) downgraded to doubtful
Michael Beasley (knee) out another two weeks
Rajon Rondo (ankle) a game-time call vs. ORL
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) doesn't practice Tues
James Johnson (elbow) questionable Wednesday
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) questionable vs. CHA
Ryan Anderson (back) doubtful for Wednesday
Victor Oladipo (back) a GTD for Tuesday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) questionable Thursday
Carmelo Anthony (knee) to play Wednesday
Jordan Crawford scores 19 points in NOP debut
Wilson Chandler scores career-high 36 in win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
Craig Anderson is Money
Mar 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alexander Radulov won't play Tuesday
Kris Letang (UBI) won't travel with team
Keith Kinkaid will start Tuesday against CBJ
Joe Thornton earns his 1000th career assist
John Gibson isn't practicing with Ducks yet
Joe Pavelski scores two, Sharks prevail 3-2
G Antti Raanta stars in Rangers' 1-0 triumph
Mike Zibanejad scores in OT to give NYR win
Braden Holtby's woes against Dallas continue
Patrick Sharp scores goal, adds assist in win
Kari Lehtonen ends Caps' streak with 42 saves
Craig Anderson stops 25 shots in Ottawa win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
McLeod returns to driving duties at Vegas
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Atlanta
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after Atlanta
Kaz Grala: Active Pest Control 200 results
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Regan Smith: Active Pest Control 200 results
Chase Briscoe: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Michael Annett: Rinnai 250 results
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schwartzel returns for Valspar title defense
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
FSU hires ex-LSU WR coach Dameyune Craig
Troy HC Brown rewarded with 4-year extension
Scout 'wants' to compare Trubisky to Favre
Badgers T Ramczyk projected for picks 15-25
Awuzie 'locked' into first round after Indy?
Scout compares Corey Davis to Jordan Matthews
Kevin King claims title of most athletic CB
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
John Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Marvin Hall
(WR)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Chris Hubert
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Stepfan Taylor
(RB)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Aaron Dobson
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
David Johnson
(RB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jermaine Gresham | Tight End | #84
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/16/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 260
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (21) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2017: Signed a four-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals signed TE Jermaine Gresham to a four-year contract through 2020.
Gresham has just 55 catches for 614 yards over the past two years, but coach Bruce Arians has developed a bit of a man crush. It's a bit odd, as Gresham struggled mightily as a run blocker in 2016. He does still boast a sure pair of hands, and is a big target in the red zone. He was Rotoworld's No. 6 free agent tight end. Gresham turns 29 in June.
Mar 7 - 3:20 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Jermaine Gresham failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's Week 17 win over the Rams.
It’s a fitting end to another disappointing year for Gresham. He was arguably the worst blocking tight end in the league this season and earned PFF’s second-worst grade overall ahead of only Giants tight end Will Tye. Gresham actually drew a fair amount of targets this year as Carson Palmer abandoned throwing deep in favor of short check-down passes. But Gresham scored just two touchdowns all year and only topped 50 yards on one occasion. Even in deeper leagues there isn’t much point in drafting him next summer, unless you're enamored with tight ends who don’t get yards or touchdowns.
Jan 1 - 8:51 PM
Jermaine Gresham caught 2-of-4 targets for 40 yards in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
He also drew a taunting penalty. Gresham usually produces between two and five catches and hovers in the 50-yard range, but he needs touchdowns to pay any kind of fantasy dividends. He'll be a weak DFS punt in Week 17 against the Rams.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:38:00 PM
Jermaine Gresham caught 3-of-5 targets for 42 yards Week 15 against the Saints.
It was a disappointing outing for Gresham, who was not any more involved in the offense even with Michael Floyd in New England. The tight end made a nice grab for a 23-yard gain on the successful two-minute drive to end the first half, but he was quiet otherwise. Gresham will be a TE2 next week in Seattle.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:33:00 PM
Cardinals lock TE Gresham up through 2020
Mar 7 - 3:20 PM
Jermaine Gresham puts up goose egg in finale
Jan 1 - 8:51 PM
Gresham held to 40 yards by Seahawks
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:38:00 PM
Jermaine Gresham goes for 42 yards Week 15
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:33:00 PM
More Jermaine Gresham Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3219)
2
M. Glennon
FA
(2872)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2866)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2641)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2501)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2153)
7
J. Charles
FA
(2010)
8
B. Marshall
FA
(1981)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1847)
10
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1770)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
16
37
391
24.4
10.6
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
CIN
15
52
471
31.4
9.1
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2011
CIN
14
56
596
42.6
10.6
0
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2012
CIN
16
64
737
46.1
11.5
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
14
46
461
32.9
10.0
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
15
62
460
30.7
7.4
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
15
18
223
14.9
12.4
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
16
37
391
24.4
10.6
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
4
41
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
1
14
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
2
15
7.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
4
38
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
2
33
16.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
5
35
7.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
5
52
10.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
5
45
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
3
42
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
2
40
20.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Zac Dysert
RB
1
David Johnson
Sidelined
David Johnson told
PFT Live
his "goal" is to record 1,000 yards both as a runner and a receiver.
The scary thing for opposing defenses is this goal is very attainable. Johnson came close with 1,239 yards on the ground and 879 yards through the air in 2016, and he thinks he was just a few mistakes away from a 1,000-1,000 season, which only Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk have done in NFL history. "The biggest thing is my route running," Johnson said. "I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year." With the knee injury he suffered in Week 17 thankfully not a long-term concern, Johnson is locked in as a top-two fantasy running back for 2017.
Feb 2
2
Kerwynn Williams
3
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
Sidelined
Cardinals signed WR Jaron Brown to a one-year extension through 2017.
Brown is on I.R. with a torn ACL he suffered last month. It's a good-faith move on behalf of the Cardinals, who clearly have faith in Brown's recovery. With Michael Floyd set to become a free agent, Brown provides quality depth.
Nov 16
3
Brittan Golden
4
Chris Hubert
5
Marvin Hall
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
John Brown
3
Jeremy Ross
4
Marquis Bundy
5
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Darren Fells
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
4
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Givens Price
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Cole Toner
C
1
Evan Boehm
2
Daniel Munyer
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Kaleb Johnson
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Ulrick John
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
Headlines
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
Myles Garrett put on a show in Indianapolis. Jesse Pantuosco recaps a busy week at the Combine in his latest Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Ravens release Shareece Wright, S Lewis
»
Cardinals lock TE Gresham up through 2020
»
Broncos place 2nd-round tender on K McManus
»
Report: Rams shopping Trumaine Johnson
»
Bills, 49ers, Jets all out of Glennon bidding
»
Redskins GM not involved in FA negotiations
»
Bears bidding against themselves for Glennon?
»
Packers contact free agent CB Davon House
»
Pats may want 2 first-rounders for Garoppolo
»
'Nothing going on' between Pats and Peterson
»
Report: Cousins likely to end up with Niners
»
Report: 49ers have 'no interest' in Glennon
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved