Jermaine Gresham | Tight End | #84

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/16/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 260
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (21) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals signed TE Jermaine Gresham to a four-year contract through 2020.
Gresham has just 55 catches for 614 yards over the past two years, but coach Bruce Arians has developed a bit of a man crush. It's a bit odd, as Gresham struggled mightily as a run blocker in 2016. He does still boast a sure pair of hands, and is a big target in the red zone. He was Rotoworld's No. 6 free agent tight end. Gresham turns 29 in June. Mar 7 - 3:20 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ163739124.410.60200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010CIN155247131.49.10400.0.00010000
2011CIN145659642.610.60600.0.00010000
2012CIN166473746.111.51500.0.00010000
2013CIN144646132.910.00400.0.00030000
2014CIN156246030.77.40500.0.00000000
2015ARZ151822314.912.40100.0.00000000
2016ARZ163739124.410.60200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE44110.3000.0000000
2Sep 18TB00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@BUF00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2LAR00.0000.0000000
5Oct 6@SF144.0000.0000000
6Oct 17NYJ11414.0000.0000000
7Oct 23SEA2157.5000.0000000
8Oct 30@CAR33210.7000.0000000
10Nov 13SF4389.5000.0000000
11Nov 20@MIN23316.5100.0000000
12Nov 27@ATL5357.0100.0000000
13Dec 4WAS55210.4000.0000000
14Dec 11@MIA5459.0000.0000000
15Dec 18NO34214.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@SEA24020.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@LAR00.0000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Zac Dysert
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
4Chris Hubert
5Marvin Hall
WR21J.J. Nelson
2John Brown
3Jeremy Ross
4Marquis Bundy
5Aaron Dobson
WR31John Brown
TE1Darren Fells
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Givens Price
LG1Mike Iupati
2Cole Toner
C1Evan Boehm
2Daniel Munyer
RG1John Wetzel
2Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 