Dez Bryant caught 4-of-5 targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Lions on Monday night.

He also threw a 10-yard touchdown to Jason Witten, the first touchdown pass of Bryant's career. On the play, Dak Prescott flipped it to Bryant, who looked like he was going to run it on a reverse, but the lefty threw it to a wide-open Witten in the end zone. Bryant's two touchdown passes were also beauties. The first was a one-handed, 25-yard grab with CB Johnson Bademosi draped all over him. The second was a 19-yard hookup on a back-shoulder bullet in the fourth quarter. After the second touchdown, Bryant was done for the night with the Cowboys up by 21. Bryant may not play much more than a series or two in the meaningless Week 17 finale at the Eagles.