Player Page

Weather | Roster

Dez Bryant | Wide Receiver | #88

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/4/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (24) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dez Bryant caught 4-of-5 targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Lions on Monday night.
He also threw a 10-yard touchdown to Jason Witten, the first touchdown pass of Bryant's career. On the play, Dak Prescott flipped it to Bryant, who looked like he was going to run it on a reverse, but the lefty threw it to a wide-open Witten in the end zone. Bryant's two touchdown passes were also beauties. The first was a one-handed, 25-yard grab with CB Johnson Bademosi draped all over him. The second was a 19-yard hookup on a back-shoulder bullet in the fourth quarter. After the second touchdown, Bryant was done for the night with the Cowboys up by 21. Bryant may not play much more than a series or two in the meaningless Week 17 finale at the Eagles. Dec 26 - 11:36 PM
More Dez Bryant Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL114672666.015.83600.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010DAL124556146.812.51610.0.000129302152
2011DAL156392861.914.70915.35.00015501030
2012DAL1692138286.415.05122-5-.3-2.500200660
2013DAL1693123377.113.341311.11.00010000
2014DAL1688132082.515.041600.0.00000000
2015DAL93140144.612.91300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG188.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@WAS710214.6000.0000000
3Sep 25CHI34013.3100.0000000
8Oct 30PHI411328.3100.0000000
9Nov 6@CLE11919.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@PIT611619.3100.0000000
11Nov 20BAL68013.3200.0000000
12Nov 24WAS57214.4000.0000000
13Dec 1@MIN48421.0100.0000000
14Dec 11@NYG11010.0000.0010000
15Dec 18TB88210.3000.0000000
16Dec 26DET47017.5200.0000000
17Jan 1@PHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 