C.J. Spiller | Running Back | #26

Chiefs signed RB C.J. Spiller. Spiller has name recognition, but he hasn't been a factor on the field for years. He was a massive free-agent flop in New Orleans in 2015 and bounced around between the Saints, Jets, and Seahawks last season before eventually being released in December. Spiller will turn 30 before the season. He'll try to carve out a pass-catching role in K.C., but we won't hold our breath. Source: Terez Paylor on Twitter

Jets waived RB C.J. Spiller and WR Jeremy Ross. Spiller was briefly on the field for last night's humiliation, but ended up playing only 32 snaps in a little more than a month as a Jet. Now 29, the 2010 first-rounder has been released by three teams this season. His NFL future is looking bleak. It's a shame for a formerly-dynamic playmaker who could never quite get over the hump.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said it is "too early to tell" if C.J. Spiller will be active this week. Spiller was just added on Tuesday, but he should be able to pick up the scheme quickly after playing for OC Chan Gailey in Buffalo. Even if he is active, Spiller will just be a special teamer. Bowles made it clear Matt Forte and Bilal Powell are still the Jets' top two backs. Source: Pro Football Talk