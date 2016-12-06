Player Page

C.J. Spiller | Running Back | #26

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (9) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs signed RB C.J. Spiller.
Spiller has name recognition, but he hasn't been a factor on the field for years. He was a massive free-agent flop in New Orleans in 2015 and bounced around between the Saints, Jets, and Seahawks last season before eventually being released in December. Spiller will turn 30 before the season. He'll try to carve out a pass-catching role in K.C., but we won't hold our breath. Feb 24 - 10:11 AM
Source: Terez Paylor on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016FA66183.03.0006508.38.3010142000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010BUF147428320.23.8002415711.26.5013101411750
2011BUF1610756135.15.2143926916.86.902014301270
2012BUF16207124477.86.0564345928.710.70230000
2013BUF1520192761.84.6423318512.35.60010000
2014BUF97830033.33.8001912513.96.6011306100
2015NO13361128.63.1003423918.47.0020149000
2016FA66183.03.0006508.38.3010142000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
4Oct 2@NYJ2126.00252.51022000
6Oct 16ATL1-3-3.0033812.70024000
9Nov 6@MIA00.0000.00037000
10Nov 13LAR144.0000.00059000
12Nov 27NE00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
4Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Jamaal Charles
3Charcandrick West
4Darrin Reaves
5C.J. Spiller
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Jamaal Charles
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2Charcandrick West
FB1Anthony Sherman
2Trey Millard
3Will Ratelle
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3De'Anthony Thomas
4Kenny Cook
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Demarcus Robinson
4Seantavius Jones
WR31Tyreek Hill
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Isaiah Battle
LG1Parker Ehinger
2Bryan Witzmann
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Jah Reid
3Jordan Devey
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Josh James
3Joseph Cheek
K1Cairo Santos
 

 