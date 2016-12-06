Welcome,
date 2016-12-06
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Ross Travis
(TE)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Will Ratelle
(RB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Seantavius Jones
(WR)
Darrin Reaves
(RB)
C.J. Spiller
(RB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Kenny Cook
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
Joel Stave
(QB)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Cairo Santos
(K)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
James Winchester
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Trey Millard
(RB)
C.J. Spiller | Running Back | #26
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/5/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 200
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (9) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/28/2016: Signed a one-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs signed RB C.J. Spiller.
Spiller has name recognition, but he hasn't been a factor on the field for years. He was a massive free-agent flop in New Orleans in 2015 and bounced around between the Saints, Jets, and Seahawks last season before eventually being released in December. Spiller will turn 30 before the season. He'll try to carve out a pass-catching role in K.C., but we won't hold our breath.
Feb 24 - 10:11 AM
Source:
Terez Paylor on Twitter
Jets waived RB C.J. Spiller and WR Jeremy Ross.
Spiller was briefly on the field for last night's humiliation, but ended up playing only 32 snaps in a little more than a month as a Jet. Now 29, the 2010 first-rounder has been released by three teams this season. His NFL future is looking bleak. It's a shame for a formerly-dynamic playmaker who could never quite get over the hump.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 03:10:00 PM
Jets coach Todd Bowles said it is "too early to tell" if C.J. Spiller will be active this week.
Spiller was just added on Tuesday, but he should be able to pick up the scheme quickly after playing for OC Chan Gailey in Buffalo. Even if he is active, Spiller will just be a special teamer. Bowles made it clear Matt Forte and Bilal Powell are still the Jets' top two backs.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 10:40:00 AM
Source:
Pro Football Talk
Jets signed RB C.J. Spiller.
Rather absurdly, the Jets are waiving Knile Davis to clear space after he was on the roster for a few hours Tuesday afternoon. Spiller was cut by the Seahawks six days ago. Bilal Powell didn't appear to aggravate his toe injury in Week 8, so the reason for Spiller's addition seems to be little more than adding depth. Spiller is reuniting with his former Bills coach Chan Gailey.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 06:57:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
Feb 24 - 10:11 AM
Jets pull the plug on C.J. Spiller experiment
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 03:10:00 PM
'Too early to tell' if Spiller plays Week 9
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 10:40:00 AM
Jets signing C.J. Spiller
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 06:57:00 PM
More C.J. Spiller Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
FA
6
6
18
3.0
3.0
0
0
6
50
8.3
8.3
0
1
0
142
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
BUF
14
74
283
20.2
3.8
0
0
24
157
11.2
6.5
0
1
3
1014
1
175
0
2011
BUF
16
107
561
35.1
5.2
1
4
39
269
16.8
6.9
0
2
0
143
0
127
0
2012
BUF
16
207
1244
77.8
6.0
5
6
43
459
28.7
10.7
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
2013
BUF
15
201
927
61.8
4.6
4
2
33
185
12.3
5.6
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
BUF
9
78
300
33.3
3.8
0
0
19
125
13.9
6.6
0
1
1
306
1
0
0
2015
NO
13
36
112
8.6
3.1
0
0
34
239
18.4
7.0
0
2
0
149
0
0
0
2016
FA
6
6
18
3.0
3.0
0
0
6
50
8.3
8.3
0
1
0
142
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
4
Oct 2
@NYJ
2
12
6.0
0
2
5
2.5
1
0
22
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
ATL
1
-3
-3.0
0
3
38
12.7
0
0
24
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
37
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
59
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
3
Tyler Bray
4
Joel Stave
RB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Jamaal Charles
Sidelined
Speaking about Jamaal Charles' Chiefs future, GM John Dorsey said "we'll see."
"He's working like the dickens to get himself ready for 2017," Dorsey said of his star runner. "We'll see what happens in March, but right now I see him as a Chief." They're warm words, but the only real takeaway is that Dorsey didn't commit. The Chiefs can create $6.188 million in cap room by letting Charles, who has lost the past two seasons to knee issues, go. It's quite possible Charles remains in Kansas City, but it could require a new deal.
Feb 9
3
Charcandrick West
4
Darrin Reaves
5
C.J. Spiller
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Jamaal Charles
3RB
1
Jamaal Charles
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Trey Millard
3
Will Ratelle
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
De'Anthony Thomas
4
Kenny Cook
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Demarcus Robinson
4
Seantavius Jones
WR3
1
Tyreek Hill
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Isaiah Battle
LG
1
Parker Ehinger
Sidelined
Chiefs placed LG Parker Ehinger on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season.
The No. 105 overall pick of the draft, Ehinger suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Colts. He missed two games earlier this season with a concussion. Ehinger was performing at an acceptable level across the board, but he was dominating in the run game. Provided he's healthy, he'll be in the mix for a 2017 starting job. Zach Fulton is the next man up on the depth chart.
Nov 1
2
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Zach Fulton
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Jah Reid
3
Jordan Devey
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Josh James
3
Joseph Cheek
K
1
Cairo Santos
