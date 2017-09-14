Player Page

Golden Tate | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/2/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 197
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (60) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Golden Tate (finger) was "limited" in Thursday's practice.
Although his reps figure to be limited all week, Tate has insisted his finger feels "great." He has an extra day to heal with the Lions playing on Monday Night Football. Tate roasted the G-Men for 8/122 last December. Sep 14 - 4:17 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017DET110107107.010.710277.03.50000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010SEA112122720.610.80024.42.00001001920
2011SEA163538223.910.903514.92.80000000
2012SEA154568845.915.3173201.36.70010000
2013SEA166489856.114.0253311.910.30005705850
2014DET1699133183.213.4545301.96.00000000
2015DET169081350.89.0066412.66.80012601490
2016DET1691107767.311.834104.3.40010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ARZ1010710.70273.5000000
2Sep 18@NYGGame scheduled for 9/18 8:30 PM ET
3Sep 24ATLGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1@MINGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8CARGame scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6Oct 15@NOGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29PITGame scheduled for 10/29 8:30 PM ET
9Nov 6@GBGame scheduled for 11/6 8:30 PM ET
10Nov 12CLEGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19@CHIGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 23MINGame scheduled for 11/23 12:30 PM ET
13Dec 3@BALGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@TBGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16CHIGame scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16Dec 24@CINGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31GBGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Tion Green
GLB1Ameer Abdullah
2Zach Zenner
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Golden Tate
2T.J. Jones
3Jared Abbrederis
WR21Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
WR31T.J. Jones
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
LT1Greg Robinson
2Corey Robinson
3Emmett Cleary
LG1Graham Glasgow
C1Travis Swanson
RG1T.J. Lang
2Joe Dahl
RT1Rick Wagner
2Brian Mihalik
K1Matt Prater
 

 