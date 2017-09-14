Golden Tate | Wide Receiver | #15

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
MLB suspends Fiers for five games
Avisail Garcia has 5 hits, 7 RBI in rout
Adrian Beltre (hamstring) at DH on Thursday
Carlos Gomez (ankle) out Thursday vs. M's
Stanton, Ozuna, Yelich all sitting Thursday
Ender Inciarte (thumb) returns to ATL lineup
Indians get Andrew Miller (knee) back off DL
Daniel Murphy (neck) sitting again Thursday
Felix Hernandez activated for Thursday start
Indians would like to re-sign Carlos Santana
Khris Davis (paternity) excused from the A's
Mahtook (groin) ready by Saturday 'at latest'
John Brown (quad) officially 'DNP' Thursday
Golden Tate limited in Thursday's practice
Josh Doctson could be on Week 2 snap count
Jay Ajayi has had knee soreness 'for a while'
Jordan Howard remains 'limited' on Thursday
Allen Robinson underwent ACL surgery Monday
Odell Beckham: This is a 6-8 week injury
Danny Amendola sitting out again Thursday
Dalvin Cook will continue to be workhorse
Ravens send Danny Woodhead to IR
Jalen Ramsey (ankle) sitting again Thursday
Joe Mixon not expected to see more snaps
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
Thomas dealing w/ 'more than just a tear'
Blazers add Archie Goodwin for training camp
Kristaps Porzingis drops 28 points vs. Turkey
Martin Hanzal (ankle) will miss start of camp
Matt Duchene shows up for Avs' camp
Clarke MacArthur fails his physical
Bruins agree to 6-year deal with Pastrnak
Jets sign Bryan Little to 6-year extension
Erik Karlsson (foot) won't rush himself back
Devils ink Damon Severson to 6-year contract
GM expects Matt Duchene to show up for camp
Edmonton Oilers sign Chris Kelly to PTO
Kris Letang is fully healthy for camp
Vancouver locks up Bo Horvat to six-year deal
Nick Bonino might be available for opener
Myatt Snider TheHouse.com 225 pre-race
Dave Sapienza: Miller Lite 200 stats
Chase Briscoe leads Joliet Truck Practice 1
Ryan Preece: Miller Lite 200 stats
Gragson has one more shot at making playoffs
Max Zachem: Miller Lite 200 stats
Bell pulls double-duty at Chicagoland
Tyler Dippel: JustDrive.com 125 advance
Timmy Solomito: Miller Lite 200 stats
Self fastest in ARCA practice at Chicagoland
Ted Christopher: Miller Lite 200 stats
Dakoda Armstrong: TheHouse.com 300 advance
Finau bags a bogey-free 65 in R1 of the BMW
Spieth stays hot w/ a 6-under 65 in R1 of BMW
Marc Leishman laps the field in R1 of the BMW
Danny Lee (back) WDs during R1 of the BMW
Phil Mickelson blemish-free in R1 of the BMW
Bradley birdies 7 in opening round of the BMW
Sangmoon Bae dusts off the cobwebs in return
Finch has lowest round for 2 years; T1 at KLM
Jason Day puts good friend on the bag for BMW
Luiten hoping home comforts best form woes
Wiesberger hoping to go one better at Dutch
Casey arrives at Conway Farms w/ minimal prep
Chark Attack!: LSU WR's stock on the rise
Monken inks contract extension with Army
USC DE Porter Gustin undergoes toe surgery
Lamar Jackson lands on Kiper's Big Board
Feleipe' Franks to start against Tennessee
Same old story: Wilson (ankle) questionable
Woo: Penny would've been ahead of Pumphrey
Callaway, Scarlett will not play against Vols
FAQ QB Johnson's dad says son had blood clots
Beavers CB Xavier Crawford (shoulder) to sit
Chippewas WR Childress (knee) done for year
HC Davie under invesigation for mistreatment
Leicester facing midfield selection dilemma
Huddersfield loanee ruled out for months
Wilson not close to Bournemouth return
Ings suffers minor setback in recovery
Iheanacho stars in U23s' win
Watford provide a mixed injury update
Stoke defender may not be risked
Hodgson announced as new Palace manager
Mourinho expects Pogba to miss weeks
Bruno recovers ahead of Bournemouth battle
Super-sub Fellaini galvanises Utd to win
West Ham win without their injured skipper
Weather |
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Tion Green
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Mike James
(RB)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Golden Tate | Wide Receiver | #15
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/2/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 197
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (60) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/12/2014: Signed a five-year, $31 million contract. The deal contains $13.25 million guaranteed. 2017: $6 million, 2018: $7 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Golden Tate (finger) was "limited" in Thursday's practice.
Although his reps figure to be limited all week, Tate has insisted his finger feels "great." He has an extra day to heal with the Lions playing on Monday Night Football. Tate roasted the G-Men for 8/122 last December.
Sep 14 - 4:17 PM
Golden Tate said he feels "fine" after injuring his finger in the second half of Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Tate was sporting a splint on his left ring finger after the game but doesn't think he'll need it for Week 2. "I don’t even think it’s necessary," he said. "My hand feels great, been catching with it great. It feels good." Tate will be on the WR2 map against the Giants on MNF.
Sep 14 - 1:39 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Golden Tate caught 10-of-12 targets for 107 yards in the Lions' Week 1 win over the Cardinals.
He added seven yards on two carries. Despite fighting through a hand injury -- he had a splint on his left ring finger after the game -- Tate made play after play underneath the coverage with Patrick Peterson sticking with Marvin Jones. With Kenny Golladay almost certainly earning more snaps with his performance Sunday, Tate should be able to shine playing primarily in the slot. He is well on his way to another 90-catch season and will be a solid WR2 next week against the Giants.
Sep 10 - 4:39 PM
The Cardinals are expected to shadow Golden Tate with CB Patrick Peterson in Week 1.
It’s a downgrade for Tate, but he should still lead Detroit in targets. Tate is Rotoworld’s No. 26-ranked wideout this week.
Sep 9 - 8:27 PM
Source:
ESPN
Golden Tate limited in Thursday's practice
Sep 14 - 4:17 PM
Golden Tate (finger) says he's 'fine' for MNF
Sep 14 - 1:39 PM
Tate fights through hand injury, goes 10/107
Sep 10 - 4:39 PM
Patrick Peterson expected to shadow Tate
Sep 9 - 8:27 PM
More Golden Tate Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Johnson
ARZ
(11098)
2
K. Williams
ARZ
(10206)
3
T. Cohen
CHI
(9820)
4
O. Beckham
NYG
(9805)
5
B. Allen
BAL
(9763)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(8746)
7
T. Rawls
SEA
(8444)
8
D. Amendola
NE
(8298)
9
C. Carson
SEA
(8144)
10
A. Luck
IND
(7930)
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DET
1
10
107
107.0
10.7
1
0
2
7
7.0
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
SEA
11
21
227
20.6
10.8
0
0
2
4
.4
2.0
0
0
0
10
0
192
0
2011
SEA
16
35
382
23.9
10.9
0
3
5
14
.9
2.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SEA
15
45
688
45.9
15.3
1
7
3
20
1.3
6.7
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
16
64
898
56.1
14.0
2
5
3
31
1.9
10.3
0
0
0
57
0
585
0
2014
DET
16
99
1331
83.2
13.4
5
4
5
30
1.9
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
16
90
813
50.8
9.0
0
6
6
41
2.6
6.8
0
0
1
26
0
149
0
2016
DET
16
91
1077
67.3
11.8
3
4
10
4
.3
.4
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Golden Tate's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Golden Tate's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Golden Tate's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Golden Tate's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
ARZ
10
107
10.7
0
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
Game scheduled for 9/18 8:30 PM ET
3
Sep 24
ATL
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
@MIN
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
CAR
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@NO
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
PIT
Game scheduled for 10/29 8:30 PM ET
9
Nov 6
@GB
Game scheduled for 11/6 8:30 PM ET
10
Nov 12
CLE
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
@CHI
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 23
MIN
Game scheduled for 11/23 12:30 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@BAL
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@TB
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 16
CHI
Game scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@CIN
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
GB
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Tion Green
GLB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Zach Zenner
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
Questionable
Golden Tate (finger) was "limited" in Thursday's practice.
Although his reps figure to be limited all week, Tate has insisted his finger feels "great." He has an extra day to heal with the Lions playing on Monday Night Football. Tate roasted the G-Men for 8/122 last December.
Sep 14
2
T.J. Jones
3
Jared Abbrederis
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
WR3
1
T.J. Jones
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Darren Fells
LT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Corey Robinson
I.L.
Lions signed No. 240 overall pick OT Corey Robinson to a four-year contract.
He was Detroit's last pick in the draft. Robinson is a gifted athlete for his size but is still a bit of a project. A former defensive tackle, Robinson has only been playing left tackle since his sophomore year at South Carolina.
May 7
3
Emmett Cleary
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
C
1
Travis Swanson
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Joe Dahl
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Matt Prater
