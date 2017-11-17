Ndamukong Suh | Defensive Lineman | #93

3/10/2015: Signed a six-year, $114 million contract. The deal contains $60 million guaranteed, including a $25.5 million signing bonus and each of Suh's first three base salaries. 2018: $16.985 million, 2019: $18.985 million, 2020: $18.36 million, 2021: Free Agent

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports "confidants of [Dolphins owner] Stephen Ross" informed him that Ross "was ready to move on" from DT Ndamukong Suh.

Suh is heading into the fourth year of a six-year, $114 million mega-deal and is set to count a whopping $26.1 million against the Dolphins' salary cap. That's almost $9 million more than the next-closest defensive tackle. Suh just turned 31 last month but remains a legitimate game-wrecking force inside. However, the Dolphins need a lot more than Suh before they start competing for Super Bowls. Designating Suh a post-June 1 cut would save Miami $17 million versus the cap.