Ndamukong Suh | Defensive Lineman | #93

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/6/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 305
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (2) / DET
Contract: view contract details
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports "confidants of [Dolphins owner] Stephen Ross" informed him that Ross "was ready to move on" from DT Ndamukong Suh.
Suh is heading into the fourth year of a six-year, $114 million mega-deal and is set to count a whopping $26.1 million against the Dolphins' salary cap. That's almost $9 million more than the next-closest defensive tackle. Suh just turned 31 last month but remains a legitimate game-wrecking force inside. However, the Dolphins need a lot more than Suh before they start competing for Super Bowls. Designating Suh a post-June 1 cut would save Miami $17 million versus the cap. Feb 14 - 1:42 PM
Source: CBS Sports
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017MIA162919484.5173.8000002200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010DET1648176510.0474.71200111300000
2011DET142610364.0317.8000000100000
2012DET162510358.0678.4000000200000
2013DET163612485.5437.8000001610000
2014DET16438518.5546.4000000300000
2015MIA163919586.0406.7000000500000
2016MIA164131725.0377.4000100600000
2017MIA162919484.5173.8000002200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17@LAC2240.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@NYJ3140.00.0000001000000
4Oct 1NO4040.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8TEN1011.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@ATL2131.055.0000000000000
7Oct 22NYJ0220.5510.0000000000000
8Oct 26@BAL3250.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5OAK1011.055.0000001000000
10Nov 13@CAR0330.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19TB0330.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@NE1010.00.0000000100000
13Dec 3DEN4040.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11NE2131.022.0000000100000
15Dec 17@BUF6170.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@KC0220.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31BUF0110.00.0000000000000

