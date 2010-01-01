Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Gerald McCoy | Defensive Lineman | #93
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/25/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 300
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (3) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
10/25/2014: Signed an eight-year, $108.56 million contract. The deal contains $51.5 million guaranteed. 2017: $13.25 million, 2018: $12.25 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: $10 million (+ $2.5 million), 2021: $10,432,253 (+ $2.5 million), 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs DT Gerald McCoy was forced from Sunday's game against the Lions with a shoulder/biceps injury.
Officially "doubtful," McCoy was seen crying on the sideline. It's safe to say he's done for the day. McCoy has suffered tears to both biceps during his eight-year career. Hopefully he's avoided a third.
Dec 10 - 1:56 PM
Bucs DT Gerald McCoy (ankle) is questionable for Week 4 against the Giants.
McCoy practiced in full on Friday, suggesting he is almost certain to play. In addition to McCoy, DE Robert Ayers (knee), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), and DE Noah Spence (shoulder) all were full participants on Friday and are likely to play through questionable tags.
Sep 30 - 11:58 AM
Source:
Buccaneers.com
Bucs DT Gerald McCoy (ankle) was in a walking boot following the Week 3 loss to the Vikings.
McCoy was questionable heading into the weekend with an ankle injury, and he aggravated it during the game. He likely will continue to play through the issue, but he is yet another Buc defender slowed or sidelined by injury. McCoy's status will be updated by Wednesday at the latest.
Sep 24 - 7:18 PM
Source:
ESPN
Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy's MRI revealed a strained groin.
McCoy will sit out Saturday's preseason dress rehearsal against Cleveland but it doesn't sound like he's losing sleep over it. "Whatever happened to good old fashion rest?" he said. "I'm fine." McCoy has 16 days to get ready before Week 1 against the Dolphins.
Aug 25 - 4:24 PM
Source:
Rick Stroud on Twitter
Gerald McCoy sidelined with upper-body issue
Dec 10 - 1:56 PM
Bucs DT Gerald McCoy (ankle) questionable
Sep 30 - 11:58 AM
Gerald McCoy in walking boot after Week 3
Sep 24 - 7:18 PM
Gerald McCoy diagnosed with strained groin
Aug 25 - 4:24 PM
More Gerald McCoy Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TB
12
29
11
40
5.0
22
4.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
TB
13
22
6
28
3.0
22
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
2011
TB
6
10
1
11
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
TB
16
23
7
30
5.0
35
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
TB
16
35
15
50
9.0
66
7.3
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2014
TB
13
28
7
35
8.5
60
7.1
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TB
15
26
8
34
8.5
59
6.9
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TB
15
25
9
34
6.5
44
6.8
0
0
0
2
0
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 17
CHI
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@MIN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
NYG
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 5
NE
3
1
4
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@ARZ
2
0
2
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
CAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@NO
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
NYJ
4
0
4
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@MIA
3
4
7
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@ATL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@GB
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
DET
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
ATL
Game scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@CAR
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
NO
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Doug Martin
2
Peyton Barber
3
Jacquizz Rodgers
4
Charles Sims
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Peyton Barber
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Doug Martin
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Chris Godwin
3
Freddie Martino
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Adam Humphries
3
Bobo Wilson
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
O.J. Howard
3
Antony Auclair
4
Alan Cross
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
2
Evan Smith
C
1
Joe Hawley
RG
1
J.R. Sweezy
RT
1
Caleb Benenoch
K
1
Patrick Murray
