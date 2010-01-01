Gerald McCoy | Defensive Lineman | #93

Officially "doubtful," McCoy was seen crying on the sideline. It's safe to say he's done for the day. McCoy has suffered tears to both biceps during his eight-year career. Hopefully he's avoided a third.

McCoy practiced in full on Friday, suggesting he is almost certain to play. In addition to McCoy, DE Robert Ayers (knee), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), and DE Noah Spence (shoulder) all were full participants on Friday and are likely to play through questionable tags.

Bucs DT Gerald McCoy (ankle) was in a walking boot following the Week 3 loss to the Vikings.

McCoy was questionable heading into the weekend with an ankle injury, and he aggravated it during the game. He likely will continue to play through the issue, but he is yet another Buc defender slowed or sidelined by injury. McCoy's status will be updated by Wednesday at the latest.