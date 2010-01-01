Player Page

Gerald McCoy | Defensive Lineman | #93

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/25/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 300
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (3) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Bucs DT Gerald McCoy was forced from Sunday's game against the Lions with a shoulder/biceps injury.
Officially "doubtful," McCoy was seen crying on the sideline. It's safe to say he's done for the day. McCoy has suffered tears to both biceps during his eight-year career. Hopefully he's avoided a third. Dec 10 - 1:56 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TB 122911405.0224.4000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010TB 13226283.0227.3000002400000
2011TB 6101111.066.0000000000000
2012TB 16237305.0357.0000101200000
2013TB 163515509.0667.3000100400000
2014TB 13287358.5607.1000001300000
2015TB 15268348.5596.9000000100000
2016TB 15259346.5446.8000202400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17CHI1230.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@MIN2240.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1NYG4040.00.0000000000000
5Oct 5NE3141.033.0000000100000
6Oct 15@ARZ2021.055.0000000000000
7Oct 22@BUF1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29CAR2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@NO3140.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12NYJ4042.0147.0000000000000
11Nov 19@MIA3471.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@ATL2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@GB2130.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10DET0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18ATLGame scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16Dec 24@CARGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31NOGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
 

 