Ryan Mathews | Running Back | #24 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (29) / 10/10/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 220 College: Fresno State Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (12) / LAC Contract: view contract details [x] 3/12/2015: Signed a three-year, $11 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus. 2017: $4 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ryan Mathews (neck surgery) has been cleared to resume working out. Mathews has been considered a candidate for release, but the Eagles weren't overly aggressive at running back in the draft, adding only fourth-rounder Donnel Pumphrey. Mathews' roster spot appears safe for the time being. The oft-injured back will be babied through the offseason program, but seems like he will be ready for camp. Source: Martin Frank on Twitter

The Philadelphia Inquirer says Ryan Mathews has "probably played his last game for the Eagles." Mathews is owed a non-guaranteed $4 million salary coming off a serious neck injury. Entering his age-30 season, it's going to take a pay cut for him to return. The Eagles have Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Kenjon Barner, Byron Marshall, and Terrell Watson all under contract. Releasing Mathews would leave $1 million in dead money. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News

Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski considers Ryan Mathews a candidate to be released or asked to take a pay cut. Mathews is entering the final year of his contract, and his $4 million base salary is currently ninth-highest among all running backs. In no way is Mathews a top-10 back in this league, and he's coming off a serious neck injury suffered in Week 16. Cutting Mathews would clear $4 million in cap space. Source: Philly Voice