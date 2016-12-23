Ryan Mathews | Running Back | #24

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Thames Aflame
Apr 29
Daily Dose: Bronx Bombers Away
Apr 29
The Week Ahead: Bruised Waino
Apr 28
Daily Dose: Miserable Mets
Apr 28
Podcast: Youth is Served
Apr 27
Waiver Wired: You Need Yuli
Apr 27
Daily Dose: Cup of Joe
Apr 27
Bedrosian Bedridden
Apr 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Adam Eaton tears ACL, out for rest of season
Skaggs placed on DL with oblique injury
Giants' Crawford (groin) placed on 10-day DL
Gardner bashes two homers as Yanks win big
Jose Abreu crushes two homers to lead Sox
Michael Conforto powers Mets past Nationals
Ryan Zimmerman crushes 11th homer in loss
Souza leaves game after getting hit by pitch
Royals and Twins postponed due to rain
Cardinals and Reds postponed on Saturday
Morton strikes out 12 in win over Athletics
Freeman powers Braves with go-ahead homer
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders take a chance on WR Ishmael Zamora
Rivera concerned about Kelvin's weight
McCarthy: Montgomery is still our starting RB
Ryan Mathews cleared to resume working out
Jets still shopping Sheldon Richardson
Broncos take QB Chad Kelly as Mr. Irrelevant
Torn ACL will cost Devin Smith all of 2017
Lions end QB Brad Kaaya's fall in 6th round
Bucky Hodges slips to Vikings at pick No. 201
Bills use 5th-round pick on QB Nate Peterman
Jets add a TE in Clemson's Leggett at No. 150
Report: Texans wouldn't return Cutler's calls
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 30
Apr 29
Playoff Previews: Wiz vs. C's
Apr 29
Dose: Wall the Wizard
Apr 29
Previews: Rockets vs. Spurs
Apr 28
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 28
Apr 28
Dose: Raptors & Spurs move on
Apr 28
Dose: Wizards, Celtics win
Apr 27
Buyer Beware: Free Throw Woes
Apr 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chris Paul scores 29, forces Game 7 on Sunday
Avery Bradley shines again, scores 23 in win
Jimmy Butler scores 23 points in loss to BOS
John Wall scores 42 points in win vs. Hawks
Austin Rivers starting over Mo Speights
Jason Smith (left calf) will play vs. Hawks
Kawhi Leonard scores 29 points to beat MEM
Renaissance: Tony Parker scores 27 in win
Mike Conley scores 26 points in loss to Spurs
Vince Carter scores 12 points in 32 minutes
DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points to win series
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 34 in loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
Dose: MacArthur Parks One
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
New Jersey Devils wins 2017 NHL draft lottery
Penguins get Carl Hagelin (LBI) back Saturday
Jean-Gabriel Pageau steals Gm 2 with 4 goals
Kevin Bieksa might miss rest of round 2
Rangers make no lineup changes ahead of G2
Paul Carey to make playoff debut tonight
Guy Boucher announces no lineup changes
Cam Talbot fantastic in Game 2 win over Ducks
Vladimir Tarasenko scores twice in GM 2 win
Sami Vatanen not dressed for Game 2 vs EDM
Hurricanes acquire Scott Darling from Hawks
Carl Hagelin will be a game-time decision
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
DFS: Bristol (Spring)
Apr 19
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Larson wins XFINITY Series ToyotaCare 250
Joey Logano will drop to back at Richmond
Martin Truex Jr. quickest in Happy Hour
Kyle Larson fastest in RIR final practice
Doug Coby leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
Morgan Shepherd does not qualify in Richmond
Martins not in NXS field at Richmond
Daniel Hemric on pole for ToyotaCare 250
Chris Buescher notably fast Sat am
Erik Jones fastest in Sat am at Richmond
Clint Bowyer disappointed players LY at RIR
David Ragan’s consistency marred by crash
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Senden taking indefinite leave of absence
MDF sends six teams packing at Zurich Classic
Final-round tee times in NOLA pushed forward
Blixt & Smith extend to 4; bogey-free thru 54
Spieth, Palmer 5 adrift after up-and-down 70
Hoffman & Watney join clubhouse mark w/ 69
Kisner & Brown post 15-under with day-low 67
Watson & Holmes card bogey-free 68 in R3
Frittelli in control at the Volvo China Open
Van Aswegen & Goosen flirt with 59 in Round 2
Choi & Wi two back at Zurich after 64 in R2
Reed & Cantlay one off the pace in NOLA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Broncos make Chad Kelly 2017 Mr. Irrelevant
Lions add QB Brad Kaaya behind Stafford
Brantley falls to sixth round after arrest
Colts address huge need with RB Marlon Mack
Wayne Gallman added to Giants' backfield mix
Steelers take quarterback flyer on Josh Dobbs
Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson slides to Day 3
Redskins add Samaje Perine to backfield
Jaguars take Dede Westbrook early in Round 4
ArDarius Stewart goes to Jets in third round
Saints move up for Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara
Steelers land Smith-Schuster late in Round 2
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Vardy, Foxes conjure memories of last season
Sound the alarms, Burnley win on the road
Palace frustrated as Burnley leapfrog them
No late run this time, Black Cats relegated
Jakupovic palms Hull City towards safety
King continues to rule, scoring late winner
Stoke and West Ham play out scoreless draw
Lovren signs new Liverpool deal
Seven cleared to play but Sakho is ruled out
Sakho injury not considered serious
Injuries decimate the Black Cats squad
Fosu-Mensah clambers onto physio table
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
David Watford
(WR)
Andrew Bonnet
(RB)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Dom Williams
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Mathews | Running Back | #24
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 10/10/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 220
College:
Fresno State
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (12) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/12/2015: Signed a three-year, $11 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus. 2017: $4 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Mathews (neck surgery) has been cleared to resume working out.
Mathews has been considered a candidate for release, but the Eagles weren't overly aggressive at running back in the draft, adding only fourth-rounder Donnel Pumphrey. Mathews' roster spot appears safe for the time being. The oft-injured back will be babied through the offseason program, but seems like he will be ready for camp.
Apr 29 - 7:39 PM
Source:
Martin Frank on Twitter
The Philadelphia Inquirer says Ryan Mathews has "probably played his last game for the Eagles."
Mathews is owed a non-guaranteed $4 million salary coming off a serious neck injury. Entering his age-30 season, it's going to take a pay cut for him to return. The Eagles have Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Kenjon Barner, Byron Marshall, and Terrell Watson all under contract. Releasing Mathews would leave $1 million in dead money.
Mar 4 - 5:05 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski considers Ryan Mathews a candidate to be released or asked to take a pay cut.
Mathews is entering the final year of his contract, and his $4 million base salary is currently ninth-highest among all running backs. In no way is Mathews a top-10 back in this league, and he's coming off a serious neck injury suffered in Week 16. Cutting Mathews would clear $4 million in cap space.
Jan 18 - 3:08 PM
Source:
Philly Voice
Ryan Mathews will miss the final week of the season with a herniated disc in his neck.
Coach Doug Pederson said Mathews needs surgery, as this is a significant injury. The herniation is between Mathews' C6 and C7 vertebrae. It could affect Mathews' availability for 2017, the final year of his contract. With Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall the only healthy running backs for Week 17, Terrell Watson could be looking at a possible promotion from the practice squad.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:06:00 PM
Ryan Mathews cleared to resume working out
Apr 29 - 7:39 PM
Ryan Mathews likely done with Eagles
Mar 4 - 5:05 PM
Ryan Mathews a candidate for release/pay cut
Jan 18 - 3:08 PM
Ryan Mathews done for '16 with herniated disc
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:06:00 PM
More Ryan Mathews Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
NO
(3216)
2
M. Lynch
OAK
(3151)
3
M. Gillislee
NE
(2547)
4
M. Trubisky
CHI
(2523)
5
C. McCaffrey
CAR
(1964)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1954)
7
R. Griffin III
FA
(1938)
8
J. Ross
CIN
(1936)
9
J. Mixon
CIN
(1923)
10
D. Watson
HOU
(1910)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
LAC
12
157
675
56.3
4.3
1
7
22
145
12.1
6.6
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2011
LAC
14
222
1091
77.9
4.9
4
6
50
455
32.5
9.1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2012
LAC
12
184
707
58.9
3.8
0
1
39
252
21.0
6.5
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2013
LAC
16
285
1255
78.4
4.4
6
6
26
189
11.8
7.3
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2014
LAC
6
74
330
55.0
4.5
1
3
9
69
11.5
7.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
13
107
539
41.5
5.0
1
6
20
146
11.2
7.3
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
13
155
661
50.8
4.3
2
8
13
115
8.8
8.8
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
Ryan Mathews's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ryan Mathews's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Mathews's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ryan Mathews's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
22
77
3.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
9
32
3.6
2
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
2
-5
-2.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
11
42
3.8
0
5
33
6.6
1
1
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
9
60
6.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
14
56
4.0
0
1
27
27.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
4
10
2.5
1
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
5
15
3.0
1
1
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
19
109
5.7
2
2
30
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
7
31
4.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
15
60
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BAL
20
128
6.4
1
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
18
46
2.6
0
1
16
16.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
3
Matt McGloin
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
Ryan Mathews (neck surgery) has been cleared to resume working out.
Mathews has been considered a candidate for release, but the Eagles weren't overly aggressive at running back in the draft, adding only fourth-rounder Donnel Pumphrey. Mathews' roster spot appears safe for the time being. The oft-injured back will be babied through the offseason program, but seems like he will be ready for camp.
Apr 29
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
5
Byron Marshall
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
FB
1
Andrew Bonnet
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Paul Turner
4
Bryce Treggs
5
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
3
Nelson Agholor
4
Mack Hollins
5
Shelton Gibson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Josh Andrews
4
Aaron Neary
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Headlines
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
Nick Mensio breaks down the top stories from Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
»
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
»
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
»
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
»
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
»
Saint Peterson
Apr 26
»
Best Draft Destinations
Apr 26
»
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
NFL Headlines
»
Raiders take a chance on WR Ishmael Zamora
»
Rivera concerned about Kelvin's weight
»
McCarthy: Montgomery is still our starting RB
»
Ryan Mathews cleared to resume working out
»
Jets still shopping Sheldon Richardson
»
Broncos take QB Chad Kelly as Mr. Irrelevant
»
Torn ACL will cost Devin Smith all of 2017
»
Lions end QB Brad Kaaya's fall in 6th round
»
Bucky Hodges slips to Vikings at pick No. 201
»
Bills use 5th-round pick on QB Nate Peterman
»
Jets add a TE in Clemson's Leggett at No. 150
»
Report: Texans wouldn't return Cutler's calls
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved