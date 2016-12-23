Player Page

Ryan Mathews | Running Back | #24

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/10/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 220
College: Fresno State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (12) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Ryan Mathews (neck surgery) has been cleared to resume working out.
Mathews has been considered a candidate for release, but the Eagles weren't overly aggressive at running back in the draft, adding only fourth-rounder Donnel Pumphrey. Mathews' roster spot appears safe for the time being. The oft-injured back will be babied through the offseason program, but seems like he will be ready for camp. Apr 29 - 7:39 PM
Source: Martin Frank on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010LAC1215767556.34.3172214512.16.60030000
2011LAC14222109177.94.9465045532.59.10020000
2012LAC1218470758.93.8013925221.06.50020000
2013LAC16285125578.44.4662618911.87.30110000
2014LAC67433055.04.51396911.57.70000000
2015PHI1310753941.55.0162014611.27.30130000
2016PHI1315566150.84.328131158.88.80120000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE22773.5100.0000000
2Sep 19@CHI9323.62133.0000000
3Sep 25PIT2-5-2.5000.0000000
5Oct 9@DET11423.805336.6110000
6Oct 16@WAS9606.7000.0000000
7Oct 23MIN14564.0012727.0010000
8Oct 30@DAL4102.51111.0000000
9Nov 6@NYG5153.0110.0000000
10Nov 13ATL191095.7223015.0000000
11Nov 20@SEA7314.4000.0000000
14Dec 11WAS15604.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@BAL201286.41155.0000000
16Dec 22NYG18462.6011616.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Matt McGloin
RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
5Byron Marshall
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
FB1Andrew Bonnet
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Torrey Smith
3Paul Turner
4Bryce Treggs
5Rasheed Bailey
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
3Nelson Agholor
4Mack Hollins
5Shelton Gibson
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
3Josh Andrews
4Aaron Neary
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
3Darrell Greene
4Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 