LaDainian Tomlinson | Running Back Team: San Diego Chargers Age / DOB: (37) / 6/23/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 215 College: TCU Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (5) / SD Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson was one of five players elected into the 2017 Hall of Fame. Tomlinson is joined by QB Kurt Warner, RB Terrell Davis, DE Jason Taylor, and K Morten Andersen. The Senior and Contributor committees also elected former Seahawks S Kenny Easley and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Tomlinson and Jason Taylor are the only first-ballots. Davis is the most controversial after missing the cut the last two years, but was voted in despite borderline credentials. Terrell Owens, Ty Law, John Lynch and Kevin Mawae were among the finalists not inducted in the 2017 class.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco confirms he reached out to retired RB LaDainian Tomlinson. "You couldn't help but think about it," Telesco said. Going on 34, Tomlinson had no interest in un-retiring. It says a lot about would-be "running back of the future" Ryan Mathews that San Diego's new braintrust is reaching out to the Chargers' running back of the past. Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter

Retired RB LaDainian Tomlinson tells Yahoo! Sports' Mike Silver that the Chargers wanted him to come back and play for them in 2013. "At first I thought they weren't really serious, but they kept talking about it, and I realized it was real," Tomlinson said. "They said, 'You can come back and carry it 10 or 12 times a game. We'd like to have you here.' ... Mentally, going back would have been too hard." LT, 34 in June, retired following the 2011 season. It shows how little faith the Chargers have in Ryan Mathews as a workhorse back. Source: Yahoo! Sports