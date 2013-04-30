Player Page

LaDainian Tomlinson | Running Back

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (37) / 6/23/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 215
College: TCU
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (5) / SD
Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson was one of five players elected into the 2017 Hall of Fame.
Tomlinson is joined by QB Kurt Warner, RB Terrell Davis, DE Jason Taylor, and K Morten Andersen. The Senior and Contributor committees also elected former Seahawks S Kenny Easley and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Tomlinson and Jason Taylor are the only first-ballots. Davis is the most controversial after missing the cut the last two years, but was voted in despite borderline credentials. Terrell Owens, Ty Law, John Lynch and Kevin Mawae were among the finalists not inducted in the 2017 class. Feb 4 - 9:04 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2001SD16339123677.33.64105936722.96.20050000
2002SD163721683105.24.57147948930.66.20110000
2003SD163131645102.85.361310072545.37.32400000
2004SD15339133589.03.96175344129.48.30120000
2005SD16339146291.44.35185137023.17.30210000
2006SD163491815113.45.210285650831.89.10310000
2007SD16315147492.14.76156047529.77.90300000
2008SD16292111069.43.82115242626.68.20100000
2009SD1422373052.13.30122015411.07.70020000
2010NYJ1522090660.44.1165236824.57.10000000
2011NYJ147528020.03.7014244932.110.71200000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

