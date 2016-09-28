Player Page

Everson Griffen | Defensive Lineman | #97

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/22/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 273
College: USC
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (100) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Vikings and RE Everson Griffen are finalizing a four-year extension.
According to RapSheet, it will be "massive." Since becoming a starter in 2014, Griffen has amassed 30.5 sacks across three seasons and was Pro Football Focus' No. 7 pass-rushing 4-3 end out of 53 qualifiers in 2016. With Griffen and Danielle Hunter, the Vikings have one of the better defensive end duos in the league. Jul 26 - 11:24 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Everson Griffen Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010MIN11110110.00.0000000000000
2011MIN16156214.0317.8000101207000
2012MIN16243278.0779.61291101200000
2013MIN16179265.5498.9000001000000
2014MIN1639175612.0433.6000001300000
2015MIN1534104410.5656.2000001400000
2016MIN163612488.0718.9000312100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN3030.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18GB2021.01010.0000001000000
3Sep 25@CAR3143.03712.3000000000000
4Oct 3NYG1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9HOU0220.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PHI1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 31@CHI5051.077.0000000000000
9Nov 6DET5271.055.0000000000000
10Nov 13@WAS1340.00.0000100000000
11Nov 20ARZ1120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24@DET0110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 1DAL8080.00.0000101000000
14Dec 11@JAC3032.0126.0000000100000
15Dec 18IND0110.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@GB1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CHI2130.00.0000110000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Case Keenum
4Taylor Heinicke
5Wes Lunt
RB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3Jerick McKinnon
4Bishop Sankey
5Terrell Newby
GLB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Dalvin Cook
FB1C.J. Ham
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Rodney Adams
4Isaac Fruechte
5Stacy Coley
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Michael Floyd
4Cayleb Jones
5Moritz Bohringer
WR31Laquon Treadwell
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Bucky Hodges
4Kyle Carter
5Nick Truesdell
LT1Riley Reiff
2Rashod Hill
3Aviante Collins
LG1Alex Boone
2Danny Isidora
3Freddie Tagaloa
C1Pat Elflein
2Nick Easton
3Zac Kerin
RG1Joe Berger
2T.J. Clemmings
3Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Willie Beavers
4Arturo Uzdavinis
5Reid Fragel
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 