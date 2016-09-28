Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Rodney Adams
(WR)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Bucky Hodges
(TE)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Moritz Bohringer
(WR)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
David Morgan
(TE)
R.J. Shelton
(WR)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Marshall Koehn
(K)
Terrell Newby
(RB)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Wes Lunt
(QB)
Josiah Price
(TE)
Nick Truesdell
(TE)
Stacy Coley
(WR)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Everson Griffen | Defensive Lineman | #97
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 12/22/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 273
College: USC
USC
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 4 (100) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2014: Signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract. The deal contains $19.8 million guaranteed, including a $6 million signing bonus and each of Griffen's first two base salaries. Griffen is eligible for annual $100,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2017: $6.9 million, 2018: $8.4 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Vikings and RE Everson Griffen are finalizing a four-year extension.
According to RapSheet, it will be "massive." Since becoming a starter in 2014, Griffen has amassed 30.5 sacks across three seasons and was Pro Football Focus' No. 7 pass-rushing 4-3 end out of 53 qualifiers in 2016. With Griffen and Danielle Hunter, the Vikings have one of the better defensive end duos in the league.
Jul 26 - 11:24 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Vikings RE Everson Griffen has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3.
The Vikings defense terrorized Cam Newton last Sunday, and Griffen pitched in with three sacks, three tackles for loss, and nine combined sacks, hits, and hurries on the quarterback. He'll be in another prime spot Monday night against pass protection-deficient Giants LT Ereck Flowers.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 12:34:00 PM
The Minneapolis Star-Tribune's Mark Craig reports Vikings RE Everson Griffen has been "at the top of the mountain" as the best player at camp.
Griffen has quietly turned into a star in Minnesota, registering 22.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Craig goes as far to call Griffen a better player than retired Vikings RE Jared Allen. Griffen is a candidate to take another step and possibly top the 15-sack mark with so much defensive talent in Minnesota.
Thu, Aug 4, 2016 12:55:00 PM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Vikings RE Everson Griffen said his shoulder is back to 100 percent.
Griffen hurt his right shoulder against the Lions in Week 7 but never missed any games. He met with Dr. James Andrews after the season to discuss surgery but they both decided it wasn't necessary. Griffen has denied reports that he suffered a torn labrum and doesn't expect to have any limitations when the Vikings open spring drills on Monday. The 28-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2015.
Fri, Apr 15, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Source:
St. Paul Pioneer Press
Vikings, RE Griffen working on big extension
Jul 26 - 11:24 AM
Vikings RE Griffen wins Player of Week honors
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 12:34:00 PM
Everson Griffen dominating at Vikings camp
Thu, Aug 4, 2016 12:55:00 PM
Everson Griffen's shoulder is 100 percent
Fri, Apr 15, 2016 02:57:00 PM
More Everson Griffen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
MIN
11
11
0
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
MIN
16
15
6
21
4.0
31
7.8
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
7
0
0
0
2012
MIN
16
24
3
27
8.0
77
9.6
1
29
1
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIN
16
17
9
26
5.5
49
8.9
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIN
16
39
17
56
12.0
43
3.6
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIN
15
34
10
44
10.5
65
6.2
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
16
36
12
48
8.0
71
8.9
0
0
0
3
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Everson Griffen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Everson Griffen's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Everson Griffen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Everson Griffen's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@TEN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
GB
2
0
2
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CAR
3
1
4
3.0
37
12.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
NYG
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
HOU
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
@CHI
5
0
5
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
5
2
7
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@WAS
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
ARZ
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DET
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
DAL
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@JAC
3
0
3
2.0
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
IND
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@GB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CHI
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is likely to begin camp on the active/PUP list.
This is so unsurprising it barely qualifies as news, but any update on Bridgewater's recovery is worth a note. Even if he lands on the PUP list to start camp, Bridgewater will be able to come off the list at any time, although it remains possible if not likely he opens the season on the reserve/PUP list, which would cost him at least six games. Bridgewater looks like he will return to the field at some point this year, but he still has a long way to go in his recovery.
Jul 23
3
Case Keenum
4
Taylor Heinicke
5
Wes Lunt
RB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
Sidelined
Vikings placed RB Latavius Murray (ankle) on the active/PUP list.
LB Shaan Washington (leg) will join him on the PUP. All it means is Murray is not ready to practice right now, but he can be removed from the list at any time. On Sunday, Murray said his "health is really good," suggesting he will be able to practice sooner rather than later. Murray will compete for a role behind second-rounder Dalvin Cook when healthy.
Jul 24
3
Jerick McKinnon
4
Bishop Sankey
5
Terrell Newby
GLB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Dalvin Cook
FB
1
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Rodney Adams
4
Isaac Fruechte
5
Stacy Coley
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Michael Floyd
Suspended
NFL suspended Vikings WR Michael Floyd four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Floyd was arrested for DUI in December and tested positive for alcohol during his house arrest, violating the terms of his sentence. He claimed the positive test was triggered by Kombucha tea, an excuse met with plenty of skepticism. Floyd was awful last year, hauling in just 33-of-71 targets over 13 games for New England and Arizona. Already on thin ice with his new team, Floyd's four-game ban gives the Vikings a ready-made excuse to move on from the troubled 27-year-old.
Jul 14
4
Cayleb Jones
5
Moritz Bohringer
WR3
1
Laquon Treadwell
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Bucky Hodges
4
Kyle Carter
5
Nick Truesdell
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
Rashod Hill
3
Aviante Collins
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Danny Isidora
3
Freddie Tagaloa
C
1
Pat Elflein
2
Nick Easton
3
Zac Kerin
RG
1
Joe Berger
2
T.J. Clemmings
3
Austin Shepherd
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Willie Beavers
4
Arturo Uzdavinis
5
Reid Fragel
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
