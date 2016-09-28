Everson Griffen | Defensive Lineman | #97

Sidelined

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is likely to begin camp on the active/PUP list.

This is so unsurprising it barely qualifies as news, but any update on Bridgewater's recovery is worth a note. Even if he lands on the PUP list to start camp, Bridgewater will be able to come off the list at any time, although it remains possible if not likely he opens the season on the reserve/PUP list, which would cost him at least six games. Bridgewater looks like he will return to the field at some point this year, but he still has a long way to go in his recovery.