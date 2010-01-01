Player Page

Eric Berry | Defensive Back | #29

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/29/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 212
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (5) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Free agent Eric Berry says he will hold out if he's franchise tagged for the second consecutive year.
Feb 2 - 4:37 PM
Source: Terez A. Paylor on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC 166215770.00.04982001900000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010KC 167715922.0115.5410210011000000
2011KC 10000.00.0000000000000
2012KC 167313860.00.01000001000000
2013KC 15667733.5267.4313422011000000
2014KC 6325370.00.0000000200000
2015KC 16556610.00.024000001000000
2016KC 166215770.00.04982001900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11SD6060.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@HOU2350.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25NYJ3030.00.0100000300000
4Oct 2@PIT3030.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@OAK1120.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NO6280.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@IND3030.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6JAC5160.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13@CAR7290.00.01421000200000
11Nov 20TB2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@DEN5490.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@ATL2020.00.01371000100000
14Dec 8OAK3030.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18TEN101110.00.0000001000000
16Dec 25DEN1010.00.01190000100000
17Jan 1@SD3030.00.0000000000000

