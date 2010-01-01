Eric Berry | Defensive Back | #29

Free agent Eric Berry says he will hold out if he's franchise tagged for the second consecutive year.

Free agent Eric Berry says he won't play under the franchise tag again in 2017.

"Definitely not" was Berry's response when asked. Berry wasn't happy about the tag last year, either, sitting out nearly all of training camp. The 28-year-old cancer survivor responded with another All-Pro campaign. The Chiefs need to get Berry taken care of before the start of free agency.