Joe Haden | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
College: Florida
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (7) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Browns CB Joe Haden is done for the day in Week 16 with a neck injury.
It would be surprising if Haden played in Week 17. Haden turned in a below-average 2016 season, flashing at times but spending most of the year getting beat. Still only 27 years old, Haden is due a whopping $11.1 million salary in 2017. Dec 24 - 3:51 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE11308380.00.039000010000180
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010CLE16587651.055.06101000118096000
2011CLE155312651.00.00001011900000
2012CLE114011510.00.036400011000000
2013CLE154311540.00.045710002000000
2014CLE155815730.00.03002012000000
2015CLE5184220.00.0000100200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@PHI3030.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18BAL3140.00.02900004000130
4Oct 2@WAS4150.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9NE5270.00.0000000000050
8Oct 30NYJ2020.00.0000000200000
9Nov 6DAL2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 10@BAL1010.00.0100000200000
11Nov 20PIT3250.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27NYG2020.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11CIN4260.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@BUF1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24SD0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@PITGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Cody Kessler
3Josh McCown
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
WR11Corey Coleman
2Andrew Hawkins
3Ricardo Louis
WR21Terrelle Pryor
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
WR31Andrew Hawkins
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
LT1Joe Thomas
LG1Spencer Drango
2Alvin Bailey
C1Cameron Erving
2Gabe Ikard
RG1Jonathan Cooper
RT1Austin Pasztor
2Shon Coleman
K1Cody Parkey
 

 