Joe Haden | Defensive Back | #23 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (27) / 4/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 195 College: Florida Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (7) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2014: Signed a six-year, $74.678 million contract. The deal contains $45 million guaranteed, including a $14 million signing bonus. 2016: $10.1 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2017-2018: $11.1 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: $10.4 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent

Browns CB Joe Haden is done for the day in Week 16 with a neck injury. It would be surprising if Haden played in Week 17. Haden turned in a below-average 2016 season, flashing at times but spending most of the year getting beat. Still only 27 years old, Haden is due a whopping $11.1 million salary in 2017.

Browns CB Joe Haden will undergo groin surgery after the season. The surgery will address the two groin injuries he suffered this year. Haden will play the final two games of the regular season but will obviously be doing so at less than 100 percent. The former All-Pro selection has graded out as PFF's 104th-best corner out of 121 qualifiers this year. Source: Nate Ulrich on Twitter

ESPN's Ed Werder reports the Saints "made a play" for Browns CB Joe Haden before Tuesday's trade deadline. Per Werder, New Orleans decided Cleveland's asking price was too high. Haden is suffering through another injury-marred year, but would have provided a jolt to the Saints' undermanned secondary. As it is, Haden will try to get healthy and finish strong for a team that could decide to release him in the offseason. Source: Ed Werder on Twitter