Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Browns CB Haden done for day with neck injury
RG3 leaves game with possible concussion
Kenneth Farrow (shoulder) returns to game
Doug Martin's benching a 'coach's decision'
Marcus Mariota carted off with injured ankle
Theo Riddick (wrist) doubtful for Week 16
Bryce Petty exits Week 16 with shoulder injury
Glazer: Julio could be limited to 45-50 snaps
Report: Ownership stepped in on A.J. Green
Matt Forte out, Brandon Marshall in for Jets
Jordan Reed headlines Redskins' inactives
Stefon Diggs (hip) active for Week 16
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Charlie Coyle picks up 4 pts in win over NYR
Ryan Strome scores 1G, 1A in win over BUF
No more waiting, it's Anton Rodin time
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Coutinho plan to return NYE looking unlikely
Middlesbrough forward out with injury
Kirchhoff ruled out for three months
McCarthy set to miss weeks due to injury
James Morrison could miss out with flu
Jonny Evans uncertain for Boxing Day
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury not too severe
Aaron Ramsey could feature on Boxing Day
Welbeck training but still a ways to go
Cathcart likely to continue on the bench
Joe Haden | Defensive Back | #23
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 195
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (7) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2014: Signed a six-year, $74.678 million contract. The deal contains $45 million guaranteed, including a $14 million signing bonus. 2016: $10.1 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2017-2018: $11.1 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: $10.4 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Browns CB Joe Haden is done for the day in Week 16 with a neck injury.
It would be surprising if Haden played in Week 17. Haden turned in a below-average 2016 season, flashing at times but spending most of the year getting beat. Still only 27 years old, Haden is due a whopping $11.1 million salary in 2017.
Dec 24 - 3:51 PM
Browns CB Joe Haden will undergo groin surgery after the season.
The surgery will address the two groin injuries he suffered this year. Haden will play the final two games of the regular season but will obviously be doing so at less than 100 percent. The former All-Pro selection has graded out as PFF's 104th-best corner out of 121 qualifiers this year.
Dec 22 - 1:51 PM
Source:
Nate Ulrich on Twitter
ESPN's Ed Werder reports the Saints "made a play" for Browns CB Joe Haden before Tuesday's trade deadline.
Per Werder, New Orleans decided Cleveland's asking price was too high. Haden is suffering through another injury-marred year, but would have provided a jolt to the Saints' undermanned secondary. As it is, Haden will try to get healthy and finish strong for a team that could decide to release him in the offseason.
Nov 1 - 5:07 PM
Source:
Ed Werder on Twitter
Browns declared CB Joe Haden (groin) active for Week 8 against the Jets.
Haden has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but his immediate concern is checking Brandon Marshall. Haden's presence is a slight downgrade for Marshall, but the Jets' No. 1 should have a good game in a sneaky shootout spot.
Oct 30 - 11:33 AM
Browns CB Haden done for day with neck injury
Dec 24 - 3:51 PM
Haden to have groin surgery after the season
Dec 22 - 1:51 PM
Report: Saints made play for Browns CB Haden
Nov 1 - 5:07 PM
Joe Haden active for Week 8 against Jets
Oct 30 - 11:33 AM
More Joe Haden Player News
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CLE
11
30
8
38
0.0
0
.0
3
9
0
0
0
0
10
0
0
0
18
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
CLE
16
58
7
65
1.0
5
5.0
6
101
0
0
0
1
18
0
96
0
0
0
2011
CLE
15
53
12
65
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
19
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CLE
11
40
11
51
0.0
0
.0
3
64
0
0
0
1
10
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CLE
15
43
11
54
0.0
0
.0
4
57
1
0
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CLE
15
58
15
73
0.0
0
.0
3
0
0
2
0
1
20
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CLE
5
18
4
22
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
BAL
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
2
9
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
13
0
4
Oct 2
@WAS
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NE
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
8
Oct 30
NYJ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
@BAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PIT
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NYG
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CIN
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SD
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PIT
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Robert Griffin III
2
Cody Kessler
3
Josh McCown
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Andrew Hawkins
3
Ricardo Louis
WR2
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
Suspended
NFL suspended Browns WR Jordan Payton four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
It'll end Payton's season. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Payton earned only 30 snaps on offense while wallowing behind Terrelle Pryor, Corey Coleman, Andrew Hawkins, Ricardo Louis, and Rashard Higgins on the Browns' wide receiver depth chart. Payton may be hard pressed to make the Browns' 2017 roster, but he will be given every opportunity in next year's training camp.
Dec 9
WR3
1
Andrew Hawkins
TE
1
Gary Barnidge
2
Randall Telfer
Sidelined
Browns placed TE Randall Telfer (foot) on the active/NFI list.
Telfer will miss the majority of 2015 with his Lisfranc injury. The Browns haven't ruled out a late-season return for the sixth-round rookie.
Jul 22
3
Seth DeValve
LT
1
Joe Thomas
LG
1
Spencer Drango
2
Alvin Bailey
Suspended
NFL suspended Browns OL Alvin Bailey two games for violating the substance-abuse policy.
Bailey was arrested for OVI among other things in October. He will be eligible to return Week 17. Bailey has not played in a game since Week 12.
Dec 15
C
1
Cameron Erving
2
Gabe Ikard
RG
1
Jonathan Cooper
RT
1
Austin Pasztor
2
Shon Coleman
K
1
Cody Parkey
