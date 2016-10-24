Player Page

Russell Okung | Tackle | #73

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 310
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (6) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports the Broncos will not pick up LT Russell Okung's four-year, $48-million option.
Okung would have landed $19.5 million guaranteed including an $8-million roster bonus if the Broncos had picked up the option. The decision makes Okung a free agent, although the Broncos may look to bring him back on a deal which guarantees less and pays less up front. That might be easier said than done in a paper thin left tackle market of which, even coming off a down year, Okung is now near the top. Feb 23 - 1:04 PM
Source: Jay Glazer on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN162020.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010SEA101010.00.0000000000000
2011SEA120000.00.0000000000000
2012SEA150000.00.0000000000000
2013SEA80000.00.0000000000000
2014SEA141010.00.0000000000000
2015SEA130000.00.0000000000000
2016DEN162020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Kapri Bibbs
4Bernard Pierce
5Zac Brooks
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Mekale McKay
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Kalif Raymond
4Hunter Sharp
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Steven Scheu
LT1Russell Okung
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Sam Brenner
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Dillon Day
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
3Connor McGovern
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 