Russell Okung | Tackle | #73

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
Showdown: Dozier vs. LeMahieu
Feb 20
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 20
2017 Breakdowns: Catcher
Feb 20
Lowdown: Donaldson Dinged Up
Feb 20
Lowdown: Scherzer's Stressed
Feb 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Schwarber frontrunner to bat leadoff for Cubs
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
Josh Hamilton to have left knee examined
'Nothing seems imminent' on Nats/Robertson
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 21
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Report: Broncos won't pick up Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
RapSheet: 'No guarantee' Cutler plays in 2017
Derek Carr (broken leg) 'almost 100 percent'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
Dose: Sweet Lou now in HOU
Feb 22
Deal Breakdown: HOU Gets Lou
Feb 21
Don't Touch Jimmy?
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Avery Bradley goes through partial practice
Joel Embiid (knee) to miss next four games
Jusuf Nurkic could start on Thursday?
Andrew Bogut traded to Philadelphia
Woj: Noel to Dallas for Anderson & pick
Celtics improve their offer for Paul George
C.J. Watson (Achilles) will not play Thursday
Report: Thunder interested in Doug McDermott
Report: Reggie Jackson likely 'staying put'
Suns shopping Knight and Tyson with no luck?
Woj: Rubio a 'significant target' for Knicks
Doug McDermott 'in play' at the deadline
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 22
Laine, Matthews have big games
Feb 22
Changes: You're My Galchenyuk
Feb 21
Dose: The Family Stone
Feb 21
Phil Kessel holds PPP lead
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Justin Schultz hopes to return on Saturday
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Cole Custer: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Cindric: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Gaughan: Cup/XFINITY Double Duty at Daytona
Brandon Jones: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Austin Dillon: Daytona Double Duty
Moffitt: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Peters: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
Clemson associate AD Henderson found dead
Report: Tuberville considering political run
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 26
Feb 22
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Gudmundsson should recover from Cup knock
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
Aguero shoots down City exit rumors
Carrick and Mkhitaryan likely to miss out
Rooney unlikely to go to China this month
Martial rubbishes rumours that he is wantaway
King backs himself to step up for Bournemouth
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Justin Forsett
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Mekale McKay
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Zac Brooks
(RB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Russell Okung | Tackle | #73
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/7/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 310
College:
Oklahoma State
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (6) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports the Broncos will not pick up LT Russell Okung's four-year, $48-million option.
Okung would have landed $19.5 million guaranteed including an $8-million roster bonus if the Broncos had picked up the option. The decision makes Okung a free agent, although the Broncos may look to bring him back on a deal which guarantees less and pays less up front. That might be easier said than done in a paper thin left tackle market of which, even coming off a down year, Okung is now near the top.
Feb 23 - 1:04 PM
Source:
Jay Glazer on Twitter
Broncos LT Russell Okung has a $1 million team option due on March 9.
If exercised, the Broncos would have Okung under contract for the next four years at $48 million with $21 million guaranteed. If declined, Okung would become a free agent. Beat writer Cameron Wolfe considers the option "unlikely" to be picked up by the Broncos, but wouldn't rule out a restructure. Okung disappointed as Denver's left tackle in 2016, particularly struggling in pass protection. He did stay healthy, making 16 starts for the first time in his seven-year career.
Jan 27 - 8:36 PM
Source:
Boulder Daily Camera
Broncos LT Russell Okung (concussion) is active for Week 7 against the Texans.
Inactive for the Broncos are WR Cody Latimer, QB Austin Davis, S Shiloh Keo, CB Lorenzo Doss, OL Connor McGovern, OL Billy Turner, and OLB DeMarcus Ware. Latimer has a concussion. Ware is coming back from a forearm issue.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 07:05:00 PM
Broncos LT Russell Okung (concussion) is listed as questionable for Week 7.
Okung got in two limited practices this week. He still needs to clear the final stage of the league's protocol, but is expected to play. The Broncos also listed WR Cody Latimer (concussion) as questionable.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 03:11:00 PM
Report: Broncos won't pick up Okung's option
Feb 23 - 1:04 PM
Broncos LT Okung due $1M option bonus on 3/9
Jan 27 - 8:36 PM
Broncos LT Okung active for MNF
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 07:05:00 PM
Broncos list LT Russell Okung questionable
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 03:11:00 PM
More Russell Okung Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(3033)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2451)
3
J. Thomas
MIA
(2370)
4
B. Albert
MIA
(2296)
5
D. Revis
NYJ
(2232)
6
J. Cutler
CHI
(1976)
7
V. Cruz
FA
(1591)
8
A. Peterson
MIN
(1574)
9
M. Floyd
NE
(1514)
10
T. Taylor
BUF
(1502)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
SEA
10
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
SEA
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SEA
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
8
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SEA
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DEN
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
Sidelined
Trevor Siemian will undergo a "minor, elective" procedure on his left, non-throwing shoulder this week.
9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports Siemian is expected to be ready for the offseason program. "It’s optional surgery," Siemian said. "It really only bothers me when I work out but I figure I’m going to have to keep working out for a while so I’m getting it fixed." Siemian injured his shoulder early in the season against the Bucs, but that injury only caused him to miss one game. Unless the Broncos bring in a veteran, Siemian should be considered the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job, but the Broncos will likely give Paxton Lynch every opportunity to push him in training camp.
Jan 3
2
Paxton Lynch
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
Sidelined
C.J. Anderson (knee surgery) expects to be fully cleared later this month.
"I ran 100 percent full out (Tuesday)," Anderson said. "I’m pushing toward playing, no problems. Pretty much doing everything except for cutting." Anderson is four months removed from a torn meniscus. He remains on track for OTAs.
Feb 1
2
Devontae Booker
3
Kapri Bibbs
4
Bernard Pierce
5
Zac Brooks
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Mekale McKay
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Kalif Raymond
4
Hunter Sharp
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Steven Scheu
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Sam Brenner
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos C Matt Paradis underwent the second of two scheduled offseason hip surgeries on Tuesday.
This procedure was on his left hip after he had his right hip repaired in early January. Paradis hopes to be ready for the start of the season, but he will almost certainly begin training camp on the PUP list. The Broncos likely will have to replace both tackles and may be looking for upgrades at guard as well, so getting Paradis healthy is of the utmost importance.
Feb 16
2
James Ferentz
3
Dillon Day
RG
1
Michael Schofield
2
Billy Turner
3
Connor McGovern
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Justin Murray
K
1
Brandon McManus
Headlines
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Tony Romo's run in Dallas appears to be over. Where will the road take him? Jesse Pantuosco discusses in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 21
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
»
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
»
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
»
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
NFL Headlines
»
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
»
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
»
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
»
Report: Broncos won't pick up Okung's option
»
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
»
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
»
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
»
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
»
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
»
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
»
RapSheet: 'No guarantee' Cutler plays in 2017
»
Derek Carr (broken leg) 'almost 100 percent'
NFL Links
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved