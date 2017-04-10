Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Barkley
(QB)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
George Kittle
(TE)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Cole Hikutini
(TE)
Tyler McCloskey
(TE)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Blake Bell
(TE)
Jim Dray
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Nick Rose
(K)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
BJ Johnson III
(WR)
Nick Mullens
(QB)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Navorro Bowman | Linebacker | #53
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/28/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 242
College:
Penn State
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (91) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/3/2016: Signed a seven-year, $77 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed. Bowman is eligible for an annual $2 million roster bonus from 2019-2022. 2017: $6.75 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus), 2018: $8.7 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus), 2019: $2.55 million, 2020: $5.85 million, 2021: $7.65 million, 2020: $8.5 million, 2021: $7.65 million, 2022: $8.5 million, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Ringer's Mike Lombardi reports the 49ers have "made it known" ILB Navorro Bowman is available for trade.
He may be "available," but no team is going to trade for Bowman's contract. He signed a seven-year, $77 million deal last August and promptly tore his Achilles' in November. The 49ers have let it be known several times that Bowman is healthy and on track in his recovery, but he's suffered a number of major injuries. Bowman turns 29 this month, and San Fran is switching to a 4-3 front.
May 11 - 11:05 AM
Source:
Mike Lombardi on Twitter
49ers ILB Navorro Bowman (Achilles) was a full participant in voluntary minicamp.
Bowman is only six months removed from tearing his Achilles. He was expected to be cleared for on-field drills but will likely be moved slowly through OTAs and remains questionable for training camp. The 49ers are planning on having Bowman for Week 1.
Apr 26 - 6:02 PM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expects ILB Navorro Bowman (Achilles') to be cleared for on-field work in two weeks.
That's still just a baby step, but Bowman is tentatively on track for Week 1. Going on 29 with serious knee and Achilles' injuries to his name, Bowman could be held out for the entire preseason even if he's cleared. Bowman is not the player he was before his physical setbacks.
Apr 10 - 5:17 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com
The Sacramento Bee expects ILB Navorro Bowman (Achilles') to be ready for the start of the season.
Bowman is four months removed from tearing his Achilles. He's expected resume running soon. Bowman should miss the entire offseason and will be in a race to get cleared for training camp. He'll need to avoid setbacks to be ready for Week 1.
Feb 17 - 8:07 PM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
Report: 49ers ILB Bowman available for trade
May 11 - 11:05 AM
Bowman (Achilles) cleared for minicamp
Apr 26 - 6:02 PM
Navorro Bowman making progress in rehab
Apr 10 - 5:17 PM
Navorro Bowman on track for Week 1
Feb 17 - 8:07 PM
More Navorro Bowman Player News
Career Stats
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
SF
16
38
8
46
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
SF
16
110
31
141
2.0
11
5.5
0
0
0
3
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SF
16
97
52
149
2.0
9
4.5
1
11
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SF
16
120
25
145
5.0
45
9.0
2
93
1
2
0
4
9
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SF
16
117
38
155
2.5
18
7.2
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
4
24
11
35
1.0
8
8.0
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
LAR
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CAR
4
7
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@SEA
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DAL
7
1
8
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brian Hoyer
2
Matt Barkley
3
C.J. Beathard
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3
Joe Williams
4
Kapri Bibbs
5
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Jeremy Kerley
3
Aaron Burbridge
4
Rashad Ross
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
DeAndre Smelter
4
Trent Taylor
5
Victor Bolden
WR3
1
Jeremy Kerley
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
49ers GM John Lynch admitted the team was shopping TE Vance McDonald during the draft.
"That’s the reality of new regimes coming in, new schemes," Lynch said. "Nothing ended up happening, so Vance will come back and have an opportunity to compete." It always seemed odd ex-GM Trent Baalke was allowed to give McDonald a five-year, $35-million extension last December when it was clear he was on the way out, and now it looks like the new regime is stuck. It would cost San Francisco a little over $3.5 million against the cap to cut McDonald.
Apr 29
2
Garrett Celek
3
Blake Bell
4
Logan Paulsen
5
George Kittle
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
3
Erik Magnuson
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Norman Price
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Daniel Kilgore
3
Tim Barnes
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Brandon Fusco
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Robbie Gould
2
Nick Rose
