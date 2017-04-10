Navorro Bowman | Linebacker | #53 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (28) / 5/28/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 242 College: Penn State Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (91) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 8/3/2016: Signed a seven-year, $77 million contract. The deal contains $20 million guaranteed. Bowman is eligible for an annual $2 million roster bonus from 2019-2022. 2017: $6.75 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus), 2018: $8.7 million (+ $750,000 roster bonus), 2019: $2.55 million, 2020: $5.85 million, 2021: $7.65 million, 2020: $8.5 million, 2021: $7.65 million, 2022: $8.5 million, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Ringer's Mike Lombardi reports the 49ers have "made it known" ILB Navorro Bowman is available for trade. He may be "available," but no team is going to trade for Bowman's contract. He signed a seven-year, $77 million deal last August and promptly tore his Achilles' in November. The 49ers have let it be known several times that Bowman is healthy and on track in his recovery, but he's suffered a number of major injuries. Bowman turns 29 this month, and San Fran is switching to a 4-3 front. Source: Mike Lombardi on Twitter

49ers ILB Navorro Bowman (Achilles) was a full participant in voluntary minicamp. Bowman is only six months removed from tearing his Achilles. He was expected to be cleared for on-field drills but will likely be moved slowly through OTAs and remains questionable for training camp. The 49ers are planning on having Bowman for Week 1. Source: San Francisco Chronicle

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expects ILB Navorro Bowman (Achilles') to be cleared for on-field work in two weeks. That's still just a baby step, but Bowman is tentatively on track for Week 1. Going on 29 with serious knee and Achilles' injuries to his name, Bowman could be held out for the entire preseason even if he's cleared. Bowman is not the player he was before his physical setbacks. Source: Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com