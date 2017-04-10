Player Page

Navorro Bowman | Linebacker | #53

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 242
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (91) / SF
Contract: view contract details
The Ringer's Mike Lombardi reports the 49ers have "made it known" ILB Navorro Bowman is available for trade.
He may be "available," but no team is going to trade for Bowman's contract. He signed a seven-year, $77 million deal last August and promptly tore his Achilles' in November. The 49ers have let it be known several times that Bowman is healthy and on track in his recovery, but he's suffered a number of major injuries. Bowman turns 29 this month, and San Fran is switching to a 4-3 front. May 11 - 11:05 AM
Source: Mike Lombardi on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010SF 16388460.00.0000000000000
2011SF 16110311412.0115.5000300800000
2012SF 1697521492.094.51110001600000
2013SF 16120251455.0459.02931204900000
2015SF 16117381552.5187.2000001200000
2016SF 42411351.088.0100001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR7290.00.0100000100000
2Sep 18@CAR47110.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25@SEA6170.00.0000001000000
4Oct 2DAL7181.088.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4Kapri Bibbs
5Raheem Mostert
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Aaron Burbridge
4Rashad Ross
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Trent Taylor
5Victor Bolden
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3Blake Bell
4Logan Paulsen
5George Kittle
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
3Erik Magnuson
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Daniel Kilgore
3Tim Barnes
RG1Josh Garnett
2Brandon Fusco
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 