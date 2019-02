Reshad Jones | Defensive Back | #20 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (30) / 2/25/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 215 College: Georgia Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (163) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2017: Signed a five-year, $60 million contract. The deal contains $35 million guaranteed. 2018: $9.73 million, 2019: $13.01 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2020: $11.48 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2021: $10.4 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Reshad Jones is recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. It's Jones' second torn labrum in the last three years. Recovery timetables usually range from about 4-6 months but could take even longer. This puts Jones in question for the start of training camp. The soon-to-be 31-year-old signed a mega extension in March 2017 and should be a foundation piece in the transition phase under new coach Brian Flores. Once Ryan Tannehill is released, Jones will be the Dolphins' highest-paid player, counting a whopping $17.16 million versus the cap. Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said S Reshad Jones will play Week 10 against the Packers. Jones removed himself from the win against the Jets after just 10 snaps, but Gase said he and Jones cleared things up Sunday night and are "on the same page right now." Jones has not been quite the same player this season, but he is still an important part of an underrated secondary. Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said S Reshad Jones pulled himself from the Week 9 win over the Jets. Jones never was announced with an injury and never left the field, but he was on the sidelines for most of the game. This explains why, although it remains unclear why Jones decided he no longer wanted to play. Jones has been one of Miami's best players the last several seasons, but he has struggled a bit this year. Miami could decide to cut ties. Source: Chris Wittyngham