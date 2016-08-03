Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jason Pierre-Paul | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/1/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 278
College: South Florida
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (15) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants still have "a glimmer of hope" that Jason Pierre-Paul (hernia) will return for the Giants' Wild Card game.
The team is "even more confident" that he'll be ready for the Divisional round, should the Giants make it that far. Despite the optimism surrounding his status, Pierre-Paul still hasn't practiced since undergoing sports hernia surgery earlier this month. Rookie Romeo Okwara has seen mixed results while filling in for JPP at defensive end. Dec 27 - 11:35 AM
Source: ESPN.com
More Jason Pierre-Paul Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG123519547.0405.7000113800000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010NYG16255304.5368.00002026012000
2011NYG1667208716.51126.8000002610000
2012NYG164323666.56710.31281101500000
2013NYG11207272.0157.51241000400000
2014NYG1653247712.5877.0000103600000
2015NYG8215261.099.0000200600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL4260.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18NO1010.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25WAS6281.066.0000001100000
4Oct 3@MIN1230.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@GB6170.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16BAL2130.00.0000000200000
7Oct 23@LAR0110.512.0000000000000
9Nov 6PHI3250.00.0000000100000
10Nov 14CIN2350.00.0000000200000
11Nov 20CHI4152.5197.6000001100000
12Nov 27@CLE5273.0144.7000111000000
13Dec 4@PIT1230.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@WASGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Josh Johnson
RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3Bobby Rainey
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
WR11Odell Beckham
2Dwayne Harris
3Tavarres King
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Victor Cruz
3Roger Lewis
WR31Victor Cruz
TE1Larry Donnell
2Will Tye
3Jerell Adams
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Will Beatty
LG1Justin Pugh
2Bobby Hart
C1Weston Richburg
2Brett Jones
RG1John Jerry
RT1Marshall Newhouse
K1Robbie Gould
 

 