Jason Pierre-Paul | Defensive Lineman | #90 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (27) / 1/1/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 278 College: South Florida Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (15) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 3/8/2016: Signed a one-year, $10 million contract. The deal contains $4.25 million guaranteed. Another $500,000 is available through incentives. 2016: $4.25 million (+ $600,000 roster bonus + $300,000 workout bonus), 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants still have "a glimmer of hope" that Jason Pierre-Paul (hernia) will return for the Giants' Wild Card game. The team is "even more confident" that he'll be ready for the Divisional round, should the Giants make it that far. Despite the optimism surrounding his status, Pierre-Paul still hasn't practiced since undergoing sports hernia surgery earlier this month. Rookie Romeo Okwara has seen mixed results while filling in for JPP at defensive end. Source: ESPN.com

The New York Daily News reports impending free agent Jason Pierre-Paul's Giants future is up in the air. Pierre-Paul is done for the season after undergoing sports-hernia surgery. It's possible he won't be back with the Giants after playing out this year on the franchise tag. Pierre-Paul graded as one of PFF's top 4-3 ends, but six of his seven sacks came against Cleveland and Chicago in the two weeks before he went down. Pierre-Paul is likely going to be targeting Olivier Vernon money (five years, $85M). He would cost the Giants $15.7 million to tag in 2017. Source: New York Daily News

Jason Pierre-Paul will miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing sports-hernia surgery Tuesday morning. ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Tuesday that JPP's initial diagnosis didn't reveal a sports hernia, but that obviously wasn't the case. Dr. William Meyers performed the operation on Tuesday, and Pierre-Paul is likely out for the remainder of the season unless the Giants make it to the conference championship or Super Bowl. Romeo Okwara and Kerry Wynn will fill in in his absence. Source: New York Daily News