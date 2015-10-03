Bryan Bulaga | Tackle | #75

Sidelined

Packers C Corey Linsley said he will "follow the plan" for his ankle surgery this year.

Linsley did not follow the plan while recovering from a torn hamstring last year, and it cost him half the season. "I was trying to get ahead of it, and I ended up behind," he said. "Now it’s a matter of knowing I’ll be OK as long as I follow this plan." Coach Mike McCarthy expects Linsley to be ready for camp. With J.C. Tretter now in Cleveland, Linsley is the locked-in starter at center.