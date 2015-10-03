Player Page

Bryan Bulaga | Tackle | #75

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 314
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (23) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Packers RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness) is inactive for Week 2 against the Falcons.
The Packers are also down LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) for Sunday night's game. It's a huge concern for the offensive line and Aaron Rodgers' pass protection, with Kyle Murphy and Adam Pankey forced into starting role. Martellus Bennett could be asked to block more and should be downgraded. The rest of Green Bay's inactives are RB Devante Mays, OT Jason Spriggs, CB Lenzy Pipkins, LB Ahmad Brooks, and DT Montravius Adams. Sep 17 - 7:10 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010GB 162020.00.0000000000000
2011GB 120000.00.0000000000000
2012GB 90000.00.0000000000000
2014GB 150000.00.0000000000000
2015GB 120000.00.0000000000000
2016GB 162020.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
3Aaron Jones
4Devante Mays
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Lance Kendricks
3Richard Rodgers
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Adam Pankey
C1Corey Linsley
RG1Jahri Evans
2Don Barclay
3Justin McCray
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 