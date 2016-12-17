Antonio Brown | Wide Receiver | #84 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (28) / 7/10/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 181 College: Central Michigan Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (195) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 7/27/2012: Signed a six-year, $43.04 million contract. The deal included an $8.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $8.25 million, 2017: $8.71 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Antonio Brown caught 10-of-11 targets for 96 yards and the game-winning touchdown Week 16 against the Ravens. Brown was extremely quiet on the stat sheet early, managing just one catch for seven yards in the first half, but he made the stadium erupt with what looked like a 68-yard catch on the Steelers’ second drive. Unfortunately, Brown very clearly pushed off while the ball was in the air, and he was rightfully flagged for offensive pass interference. That penalty was all Brown could get going downfield before late in the game, but he exploded for 47 yards on back-to-back catches on a fourth quarter scoring drive before notching the game-winning touchdown with an outstanding second effort at the goal line. If Brown was not able to force his way into the end zone, the clock might have run out before the Steelers could clock the ball. That play earned the Steelers the division crown and a trip to the playoffs. Even with the injury concerns in the pass-catching corps, Brown's presence alone keeps Pittsburgh's passing attack among the most dangerous in the league.

Antonio Brown caught 3-of-5 targets for 58 yards Week 15 against the Bengals. It was a game of missed chances for Brown. He had a touchdown in the first half which was called back on a chop block, he had a long touchdown broken up at the last second by a great play by Adam Jones, and he had another touchdown just knocked out of his hands late in the fourth quarter. Brown will look to bounce back against the Ravens on Christmas Day. Brown will be a high-end WR1 regardless, but he would benefit if Jimmy Smith (ankle) is not able to make it back for that game.

Antonio Brown is not upset with the smaller offensive role he has occupied over the last month. Brown has not topped 100 yards since Week 10 and has six or fewer catches in each of the last three games after failing to hit seven catches just three times total in the first 11 weeks. "I know every week won’t be designed for me to go down the field and get a lot of passes," Brown said. "I’m all about the team first, whatever it takes to win. If we have to run the ball 30 times that’s what we’ll do." Despite the decrease in targets, fantasy owners can hardly complain about the production. Brown has topped 75 yards or scored a touchdown in all but two games this season and every game since Week 6. Brown will be a high-end WR1 this week against the Bengals. Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette