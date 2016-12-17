Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Mandel Dixon
(TE)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Jake Phillips
(TE)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Christian Powell
(RB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Paul Lang
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Brelan Chancellor
(WR)
Ray Hamilton
(TE)
Antonio Brown | Wide Receiver | #84
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/10/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 181
College:
Central Michigan
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 6 (195) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/27/2012: Signed a six-year, $43.04 million contract. The deal included an $8.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $8.25 million, 2017: $8.71 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Antonio Brown caught 10-of-11 targets for 96 yards and the game-winning touchdown Week 16 against the Ravens.
Brown was extremely quiet on the stat sheet early, managing just one catch for seven yards in the first half, but he made the stadium erupt with what looked like a 68-yard catch on the Steelers’ second drive. Unfortunately, Brown very clearly pushed off while the ball was in the air, and he was rightfully flagged for offensive pass interference. That penalty was all Brown could get going downfield before late in the game, but he exploded for 47 yards on back-to-back catches on a fourth quarter scoring drive before notching the game-winning touchdown with an outstanding second effort at the goal line. If Brown was not able to force his way into the end zone, the clock might have run out before the Steelers could clock the ball. That play earned the Steelers the division crown and a trip to the playoffs. Even with the injury concerns in the pass-catching corps, Brown's presence alone keeps Pittsburgh's passing attack among the most dangerous in the league.
Dec 25 - 7:48 PM
Antonio Brown caught 3-of-5 targets for 58 yards Week 15 against the Bengals.
It was a game of missed chances for Brown. He had a touchdown in the first half which was called back on a chop block, he had a long touchdown broken up at the last second by a great play by Adam Jones, and he had another touchdown just knocked out of his hands late in the fourth quarter. Brown will look to bounce back against the Ravens on Christmas Day. Brown will be a high-end WR1 regardless, but he would benefit if Jimmy Smith (ankle) is not able to make it back for that game.
Dec 18 - 4:38 PM
Antonio Brown is not upset with the smaller offensive role he has occupied over the last month.
Brown has not topped 100 yards since Week 10 and has six or fewer catches in each of the last three games after failing to hit seven catches just three times total in the first 11 weeks. "I know every week won’t be designed for me to go down the field and get a lot of passes," Brown said. "I’m all about the team first, whatever it takes to win. If we have to run the ball 30 times that’s what we’ll do." Despite the decrease in targets, fantasy owners can hardly complain about the production. Brown has topped 75 yards or scored a touchdown in all but two games this season and every game since Week 6. Brown will be a high-end WR1 this week against the Bengals.
Dec 17 - 9:33 AM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Antonio Brown caught 5-of-11 targets for 78 yards in the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Bills.
Brown did virtually all of his damage in the first half, catching four balls for 48 yards on 10 targets before the break. His long 40-yard catch over the top of CB Ronald Darby in single-coverage helped set up one of Le'Veon Bell's three rushing touchdowns. Bell finished a record-breaking day with 38 carries for 236 yards, so the Steelers obviously just kept feeding him in the snow. Brown will look to bounce back to 100 yards and/or a score next week in Cincinnati.
Dec 11 - 6:18 PM
Brown comes alive late, scores game-winner
Dec 25 - 7:48 PM
Antonio Brown finishes with just 58 yards
Dec 18 - 4:38 PM
Antonio Brown not disgruntled by smaller role
Dec 17 - 9:33 AM
Antonio Brown turns in 5-78 line in victory
Dec 11 - 6:18 PM
More Antonio Brown Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
14
96
1188
84.9
12.4
4
11
3
9
.6
3.0
0
0
0
23
0
140
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
PIT
9
16
167
18.6
10.4
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
397
1
110
0
2011
PIT
16
69
1108
69.3
16.1
3
2
7
41
2.6
5.9
0
0
0
737
0
325
1
2012
PIT
13
66
787
60.5
11.9
0
5
7
24
1.8
3.4
0
0
2
0
0
183
0
2013
PIT
16
110
1499
93.7
13.6
5
8
7
4
.3
.6
0
0
0
16
0
409
1
2014
PIT
16
129
1698
106.1
13.2
8
13
4
13
.8
3.3
0
0
2
0
0
319
1
2015
PIT
16
136
1834
114.6
13.5
9
10
3
28
1.8
9.3
0
0
2
0
0
212
1
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
8
126
15.8
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
4
39
9.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
18
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
12
140
11.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
4
64
16.0
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
4
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
9
78
8.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
51
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
4
39
9.8
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
7
106
15.1
0
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
7
85
12.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
5
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
14
154
11.0
1
1
-10
-10.0
0
0
0
0
22
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
8
76
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
7
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
5
91
18.2
3
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
6
54
9.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
23
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
5
78
15.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
28
0
15
Dec 18
@CIN
3
58
19.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
5
0
16
Dec 25
BAL
10
96
9.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
Questionable
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he fully expects DeAngelo Williams (knee) to return against the Ravens in Week 16.
Williams had some fluid buildup in his surgically-repaired knee last week, which was why he was inactive for Sunday's win over the Bengals. Even if he returns to play the Ravens on Christmas Day, Williams won't see more than a handful of touches behind MVP candidate Le'Veon Bell.
Dec 20
3
Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
Sidelined
Steelers signed FB Roosevelt Nix to a one-year contract extension.
Nix drew three starts at fullback this year while earning a positive grade in blocking from Pro Football Focus. He was also a key player on special teams with nine tackles and two forced fumbles. Nix was placed on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a right foot injury in Week 16.
Jan 19
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Eli Rogers
WR2
1
Sammie Coates
Doubtful
Steelers declared Sammie Coates (hamstring) inactive for Week 16.
Coates was listed as doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury in practice this week. It is terrible timing for Coates, who was just starting to get back involved in the offense after dealing with a finger injury earlier in the year. Hamstring issues tend to linger, so it would not be surprising if Coates misses the rest of the regular season and even beyond.
Dec 25
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Doubtful
Steelers declared Ladarius Green (concussion) and Sammie Coates (hamstring) inactive for Week 16 against the Ravens.
Both were listed as doubtful on Friday. The Steelers will likely be careful with Green, who is dealing with another concussion. Coates injured his hamstring in practice during the week. Both could sit out the rest of the regular season or even longer. With these two out, Eli Rogers, Jesse James, and Darrius Heyward-Bey should see plenty of work. Pittsburgh also will be without DE Stephon Tuitt (knee), QB Zach Mettenberger, CB Justin Gilbert (illness), OT Brian Mihalik, and OLB Jarvis Jones for Week 16.
Dec 25
3
David Johnson
4
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
LG
1
Ramon Foster
Questionable
Steelers LG Ramon Foster (chest) is questionable for Week 14 against the Bills.
Foster did not practice at all this week after taking a helmet to the chest against the Giants. B.J. Finney will get the nod at left guard if Foster misses the game. Foster sitting out would be a blow for the entire offense.
Dec 9
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
Questionable
Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert (ankle) has resumed practicing.
Per reporter Ray Fittipaldo, Gilbert reported "no issues" Monday. He should be ready to return after missing the past three games.
Oct 31
2
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Questionable
Steelers K Chris Boswell (abdomen) is active for Week 14 against the Bills.
Both he and Randy Bullock are active. It's smart to simply stay away from both. Inactive for the Steelers are QB Zach Mettenberger, S Shamarko Thomas, RB DeAngelo Williams, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, RB Daryl Richardson, LG Ramon Foster, and DE Jovan Hargrave.
Dec 11
