Antonio Brown | Wide Receiver | #84

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/10/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 181
College: Central Michigan
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (195) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Antonio Brown caught 10-of-11 targets for 96 yards and the game-winning touchdown Week 16 against the Ravens.
Brown was extremely quiet on the stat sheet early, managing just one catch for seven yards in the first half, but he made the stadium erupt with what looked like a 68-yard catch on the Steelers’ second drive. Unfortunately, Brown very clearly pushed off while the ball was in the air, and he was rightfully flagged for offensive pass interference. That penalty was all Brown could get going downfield before late in the game, but he exploded for 47 yards on back-to-back catches on a fourth quarter scoring drive before notching the game-winning touchdown with an outstanding second effort at the goal line. If Brown was not able to force his way into the end zone, the clock might have run out before the Steelers could clock the ball. That play earned the Steelers the division crown and a trip to the playoffs. Even with the injury concerns in the pass-catching corps, Brown's presence alone keeps Pittsburgh's passing attack among the most dangerous in the league. Dec 25 - 7:48 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT1496118884.912.441139.63.00002301400
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010PIT91616718.610.40000.0.000039711100
2011PIT1669110869.316.1327412.65.900073703251
2012PIT136678760.511.9057241.83.4002001830
2013PIT16110149993.713.65874.3.60001604091
2014PIT161291698106.113.2813413.83.3002003191
2015PIT161361834114.613.59103281.89.3002002121
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS812615.8200.0000000
2Sep 18CIN4399.8000.00000180
3Sep 25@PHI1214011.7000.0000000
4Oct 2KC46416.0200.0000040
5Oct 9NYJ9788.7100.00000510
6Oct 16@MIA4399.80166.0000000
7Oct 23NE710615.1011313.0000000
9Nov 6@BAL78512.1100.0000050
10Nov 13DAL1415411.011-10-10.00000220
11Nov 20@CLE8769.5000.0000070
12Nov 24@IND59118.2300.0000000
13Dec 4NYG6549.0100.00023000
14Dec 11@BUF57815.6000.00000280
15Dec 18@CIN35819.3000.0000050
16Dec 25BAL10969.6100.0000000
17Jan 1CLEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Eli Rogers
WR21Sammie Coates
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3David Johnson
4Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 