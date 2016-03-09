Colt McCoy | Quarterback | #16

According to MMQB's Albert Breer, the Redskins believe they can win with Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback.

Per Breer, the feeling in D.C. is they want to resolve the Kirk Cousins situation now, whether it's sign him long term or trade him so they don't have to go through this whole ordeal again next offseason. McCoy is entering his age-31 season and has been with coach Jay Gruden in Washington all three years. He has attempted 139 passes since 2014, completing 98 (70.5 percent) for 1,185 yards (8.5 YPA) and a 5:3 TD:INT mark. He's also been one of the best preseason passers in that time. As a 16-game starter, McCoy likely offers a 7-9 or 8-8 ceiling.