Colt McCoy | Quarterback | #16

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/5/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
College: Texas
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (85) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
According to MMQB's Albert Breer, the Redskins believe they can win with Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback.
Per Breer, the feeling in D.C. is they want to resolve the Kirk Cousins situation now, whether it's sign him long term or trade him so they don't have to go through this whole ordeal again next offseason. McCoy is entering his age-31 season and has been with coach Jay Gruden in Washington all three years. He has attempted 139 passes since 2014, completing 98 (70.5 percent) for 1,185 yards (8.5 YPA) and a 5:3 TD:INT mark. He's also been one of the best preseason passers in that time. As a 16-game starter, McCoy likely offers a 7-9 or 8-8 ceiling. Mar 6 - 10:43 AM
Source: MMQB
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2010CLE813522260.81576197.07.10692813617.04.9100
2011CLE1326546357.22733210.25.9114116121416.53.5002
2012CLE391752.97926.34.60104155.03.8000
2013SF411100.0133.313.00006-6-1.5-1.0000
2014WAS59112871.11057211.48.3143166613.24.1101
2015WAS271163.612864.011.60103-3-1.5-1.0000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Matt Jones
4Keith Marshall
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Maurice Harris
3Kendal Thompson
WR21Josh Doctson
2Ryan Grant
3Matt Hazel
4Reggie Diggs
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Jordan Reed
2Niles Paul
3Derek Carrier
4Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
C1Spencer Long
2Ronald Patrick
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 