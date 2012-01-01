Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Justin Forsett
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Mekale McKay
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Zac Brooks
(RB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Demaryius Thomas | Wide Receiver | #88
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 12/25/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 229
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (22) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/15/2015: Signed a five-year, $70 million contract. The deal contains $43.5 million guaranteed -- an $11 million signing bonus, a $6.5 million initial roster bonus, and each of Demaryius' first three base salaries. 2017: $8.5 million, 2018: $8.5 million (+ $4 million option bonus), 2019: $14 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Demaryius Thomas hopes to increase his yards after the catch in 2017.
Per Pro Football Focus, Thomas had 330 yards after the catch last season, good for just 25th in the league. Thomas had 492 in 2015 (sixth), and 668 in 2014 (second). With the return of OC Mike McCoy, Thomas is banking on an increase in receiver screens. "That was kind of one of my first thoughts — the screen passes," Thomas said. "The years we played together with Mike were some of my best years. I look forward to it this year as well." Headed into his age-30 campaign, Thomas dealt with a hip issue in 2016. He's posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons.
Apr 11 - 6:26 PM
Source:
NBC Denver
Demaryius Thomas spent the early part of the offseason working on getting his hips healthy.
Thomas was bothered by a sore hip for much of 2016. He didn't require surgery, but needed a few months of rest and rehab. "I'll be on top of it," Thomas insisted. Banged up and playing with new, young quarterbacks, Thomas had a down 2016 by his standards, but still ended up the WR19 by total points. He could be a value this season.
Apr 11 - 2:40 PM
Source:
Jeff Legwold on Twitter
Coach Vance Joseph challenged Demaryius Thomas on Tuesday, saying he wants Thomas "to be a dominant player all the time" and "become a leader."
"I don’t want him to ease into games," Joseph continued. "I want him to step out and be a guy. It's time. He can take over a game, but I want his mindset every game to be ... to walk on the field and take over the game." By no means did Thomas have a bad 2016, but his catches (90), yards (1,083), and touchdowns (5) were all five-year lows. Downgrading to Trevor Siemian from Peyton Manning was the main reason, but Thomas does play passive at times. He had just two 100-yard games but was top ten in targets.
Mar 29 - 9:39 AM
Source:
9 News Denver
Demaryius Thomas caught 4-of-6 targets for 47 yards Week 17 against the Raiders.
It was a bit of a disappointing day considering Emmanuel Sanders left early in the first quarter, and Trevor Siemian just missed Thomas on what should have been a long play in the second. Still, Thomas continued his now 39-game streak with at least six targets, and he has not seen fewer than five targets since Week 6 of 2012. Even with the quarterback situation in flux, that target reliability keeps Thomas ticking over as a solid WR2 with the upside for more. Unless the Broncos add more weapons or a veteran quarterback in the offseason, that is exactly how he should be valued next summer.
Jan 2 - 12:31 AM
Demaryius Thomas hopes to increase YAC in '17
Apr 11 - 6:26 PM
Demaryius Thomas working to get healthy
Apr 11 - 2:40 PM
Joseph challenges Demaryius to become better
Mar 29 - 9:39 AM
Demaryius Thomas catches four passes Week 17
Jan 2 - 12:31 AM
More Demaryius Thomas Player News
Denver Broncos Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
16
90
1083
67.7
12.0
2
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
DEN
10
22
283
28.3
12.9
0
2
2
1
.1
.5
0
0
2
398
0
0
0
2011
DEN
11
32
551
50.1
17.2
2
4
1
5
.5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DEN
16
94
1434
89.6
15.3
7
10
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2013
DEN
16
92
1430
89.4
15.5
6
14
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DEN
16
111
1619
101.2
14.6
10
11
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DEN
16
105
1304
81.5
12.4
4
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2016
DEN
16
90
1083
67.7
12.0
2
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
CAR
4
48
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
IND
5
90
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CIN
6
100
16.7
1
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@TB
6
94
15.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
ATL
5
49
9.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
@LAC
5
35
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
HOU
6
40
6.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
LAC
5
79
15.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@OAK
5
56
11.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NO
8
87
10.9
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
KC
5
60
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@JAC
6
61
10.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TEN
10
126
12.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NE
7
91
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@KC
3
20
6.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
OAK
4
47
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3
Kapri Bibbs
4
Bernard Pierce
5
Zac Brooks
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Mekale McKay
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Kalif Raymond
4
Hunter Sharp
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Steven Scheu
LT
1
Ty Sambrailo
2
Menelik Watson
LG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos signed C Matt Paradis to a one-year, $615,000 contract.
Paradis is back on an exclusive rights tender, but the Broncos could look to sign him to a long-term extension coming off a great season. Paradis is scheduled to be a restricted free agent next spring. WR Jordan Taylor and LS Casey Kreiter also signed their tenders.
Apr 3
2
James Ferentz
3
Dillon Day
RG
1
Max Garcia
2
Billy Turner
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Michael Schofield
3
Justin Murray
K
1
Brandon McManus
