Player Page

Weather | Roster

Demaryius Thomas | Wide Receiver | #88

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 229
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (22) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Demaryius Thomas hopes to increase his yards after the catch in 2017.
Per Pro Football Focus, Thomas had 330 yards after the catch last season, good for just 25th in the league. Thomas had 492 in 2015 (sixth), and 668 in 2014 (second). With the return of OC Mike McCoy, Thomas is banking on an increase in receiver screens. "That was kind of one of my first thoughts — the screen passes," Thomas said. "The years we played together with Mike were some of my best years. I look forward to it this year as well." Headed into his age-30 campaign, Thomas dealt with a hip issue in 2016. He's posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons. Apr 11 - 6:26 PM
Source: NBC Denver
More Demaryius Thomas Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN1690108367.712.02500.0.00020000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010DEN102228328.312.90221.1.5002398000
2011DEN113255150.117.22415.55.00000000
2012DEN1694143489.615.371000.0.00030000
2013DEN1692143089.415.561400.0.00000000
2014DEN161111619101.214.6101100.0.00000000
2015DEN16105130481.512.44600.0.00020000
2016DEN1690108367.712.02500.0.00020000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR44812.0000.0000000
2Sep 18IND59018.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@CIN610016.7100.0010000
4Oct 2@TB69415.7100.0000000
5Oct 9ATL5499.8100.0000000
6Oct 13@LAC5357.0000.0010000
7Oct 24HOU6406.7100.0000000
8Oct 30LAC57915.8000.0000000
9Nov 6@OAK55611.2000.0000000
10Nov 13@NO88710.9100.0000000
12Nov 27KC56012.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@JAC66110.2000.0000000
14Dec 11@TEN1012612.6000.0000000
15Dec 18NE79113.0000.0000000
16Dec 25@KC3206.7000.0000000
17Jan 1OAK44711.8000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Kapri Bibbs
4Bernard Pierce
5Zac Brooks
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Mekale McKay
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Kalif Raymond
4Hunter Sharp
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Steven Scheu
LT1Ty Sambrailo
2Menelik Watson
LG1Ronald Leary
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Dillon Day
RG1Max Garcia
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Michael Schofield
3Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 