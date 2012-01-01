Demaryius Thomas | Wide Receiver | #88 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (29) / 12/25/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 229 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (22) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 7/15/2015: Signed a five-year, $70 million contract. The deal contains $43.5 million guaranteed -- an $11 million signing bonus, a $6.5 million initial roster bonus, and each of Demaryius' first three base salaries. 2017: $8.5 million, 2018: $8.5 million (+ $4 million option bonus), 2019: $14 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Demaryius Thomas hopes to increase his yards after the catch in 2017. Per Pro Football Focus, Thomas had 330 yards after the catch last season, good for just 25th in the league. Thomas had 492 in 2015 (sixth), and 668 in 2014 (second). With the return of OC Mike McCoy, Thomas is banking on an increase in receiver screens. "That was kind of one of my first thoughts — the screen passes," Thomas said. "The years we played together with Mike were some of my best years. I look forward to it this year as well." Headed into his age-30 campaign, Thomas dealt with a hip issue in 2016. He's posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons. Source: NBC Denver

Demaryius Thomas spent the early part of the offseason working on getting his hips healthy. Thomas was bothered by a sore hip for much of 2016. He didn't require surgery, but needed a few months of rest and rehab. "I'll be on top of it," Thomas insisted. Banged up and playing with new, young quarterbacks, Thomas had a down 2016 by his standards, but still ended up the WR19 by total points. He could be a value this season. Source: Jeff Legwold on Twitter

Coach Vance Joseph challenged Demaryius Thomas on Tuesday, saying he wants Thomas "to be a dominant player all the time" and "become a leader." "I don’t want him to ease into games," Joseph continued. "I want him to step out and be a guy. It's time. He can take over a game, but I want his mindset every game to be ... to walk on the field and take over the game." By no means did Thomas have a bad 2016, but his catches (90), yards (1,083), and touchdowns (5) were all five-year lows. Downgrading to Trevor Siemian from Peyton Manning was the main reason, but Thomas does play passive at times. He had just two 100-yard games but was top ten in targets. Source: 9 News Denver