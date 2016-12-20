Player Page

Earl Thomas | Defensive Back | #29

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/7/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 202
College: Texas
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (14) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks FS Earl Thomas (broken leg) tweeted Saturday night that he'll "definitely be back next year."
It's a sliver of good news for the Seahawks on a day where they lost Sunday's game to the Cardinals after a missed extra point. Thomas fractured his tibia in Week 13 and has openly discussed retirement since suffering the injury. Only 27 years old, Thomas' best football should still be ahead of him. Dec 24 - 10:45 PM
Source: Earl Thomas on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA112424480.00.02501101000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010SEA166411750.00.05680001700000
2011SEA166929980.00.02190201600000
2012SEA164224660.00.03801101900000
2013SEA1678271050.00.0590002800000
2014SEA167126970.00.01470103600030
2015SEA164519640.00.05670001900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA2240.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAR3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25SF2020.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NYJ3470.00.0100000200000
6Oct 16ATL1340.00.0150000300000
7Oct 23@ARZ1120.00.0000000200000
8Oct 30@NO1120.00.0000110100000
9Nov 7BUF2790.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NE6390.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20PHI1340.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4CAR2020.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@SFGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 