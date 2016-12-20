Earl Thomas | Defensive Back | #29 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (27) / 5/7/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 202 College: Texas Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (14) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 4/28/2014: Signed a five-year, $44.725 million contract. The deal contains $27.725 million guaranteed, including a $9.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $8 million, 2017-2018: $8.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks FS Earl Thomas (broken leg) tweeted Saturday night that he'll "definitely be back next year." It's a sliver of good news for the Seahawks on a day where they lost Sunday's game to the Cardinals after a missed extra point. Thomas fractured his tibia in Week 13 and has openly discussed retirement since suffering the injury. Only 27 years old, Thomas' best football should still be ahead of him. Source: Earl Thomas on Twitter

In an interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen on Tuesday, Earl Thomas (broken leg) said he's caught "in between" retirement and continuing his career. "I’m kind of enjoying just waking up in the morning without the pressure," said Thomas, who was placed on injured reserve with a broken tibia earlier this month. "I don’t know, man. I’m kind of caught in between right now." Thomas is only 27 but has already been in the league for seven years. He's been a first-team All-Pro selection each of the last four seasons and has been arguably the most valuable member of Seattle's vaunted Legion of Boom. Source: The Rich Eisen Show

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports people close to Earl Thomas (broken leg, injured reserve) said the safety will "be okay" and "just needs time." Thomas tweeted he was considering retirement after breaking his leg on Sunday night, and Adam Schefter gave credence to the tweet in a report on Monday night. Schefter said the Seahawks do not believe he is really considering retirement, however, and this report seems to suggest the retirement talk is just an (understandable) emotional reaction. Thomas should be back next season. Source: Josina Anderson on Twitter