Carlos Dunlap | Defensive Lineman | #96 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (29) / 2/28/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 280 College: Florida Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (54) / CIN Contract: view contract details 2018: $7 million (+ $300,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

The Bengals are in extension talks with contract-year DE Carlos Dunlap. Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus was spotted at Bengals training camp. After investing a third round pick in Sam Hubbard, 29-year-old Dunlap may have to settle for a short-term extension if he wants to stay in Cincy. Dunlap's sacks have been down the last two seasons but should command a deal in the $9 million annually range. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap claims his absence from voluntary OTAs, which cost him a $300,000 bonus, was not about his contract. Dunlap said he "wanted to remain working out in Florida and it was not related to the contract." That doesn't pass the smell test, especially since Dunlap added the sides have made progress on an extension as he heads into the final year of his deal. Coming off a 7.5-sack campaign, 2018 will be Dunlap's age-29 season. Source: bengals.com

Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap did not report for the start of OTAs. Dunlap also missed all of the voluntary workouts, costing himself a $300,000 workout bonus. The defensive end has not said why he is skipping voluntary work, but it likely has something to do with a contract which is set to expire after this season. The Bengals have said their goal is to get an extension done prior to Week 1. Source: Cincinnati Enquirer