Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Josh Dobbs
(QB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Jake McGee
(TE)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Trey Griffey
(WR)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Justin Thomas
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Stevan Ridley
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
James Conner
(RB)
Morgan Burnett | Defensive Back | #42
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 1/13/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 209
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (71) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/20/2018: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers signed S Morgan Burnett, formerly of the Packers.
Pittsburgh needed help at safety after cutting both Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden, and Burnett was arguably the best available option in what has been an extremely slow moving market. Burnett should settle in as the starter opposite Sean Davis.
Mar 20 - 8:46 AM
Source:
James Jones on Twitter
The Packers will continue using SS Morgan Burnett at multiple positions.
Burnett served in a hybrid role last season, seeing time at strong safety, slot corner and even linebacker. "He’s a multi-dimensional player," said coach Mike McCarthy. "He’s had a couple seasons where he’s missed games, but that guy, he’s a helluva football player." The 28-year-old is entering a contract year.
Fri, Mar 3, 2017 01:50:00 PM
Source:
packers.com
Packers SS Morgan Burnett (thigh) is active for the NFC Championship Game against the Falcons.
Burnett was unsure if he would be able to play early in the week, but he is going to give it a go. Kentrell Brice filled in last week and will take over if Burnett cannot finish the game.
Sun, Jan 22, 2017 01:50:00 PM
Packers SS Morgan Burnett (thigh, questionable) is unsure if he'll play against the Falcons in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Burnett hurt his left thigh early in last week's win over Dallas. He's been unable to practice and is looking iffy at best. When asked about his status, Burnett said, "If I could tell you that, then I should probably play the lottery tonight." Kentrell Brice had his moments while filling in for Burnett last week, though he also dropped what should have been a sure interception on a deep pass to Terrance Williams.
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 03:28:00 PM
Source:
Ryan Wood on Twitter
Ex-Packers S Morgan Burnett signs w/Steelers
Mar 20 - 8:46 AM
Morgan Burnett to be used in hybrid role
Fri, Mar 3, 2017 01:50:00 PM
Morgan Burnett (thigh) active for NFCCG
Sun, Jan 22, 2017 01:50:00 PM
Burnett a question mark for NFC Championship
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 03:28:00 PM
More Morgan Burnett Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
GB
12
48
20
68
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
GB
4
12
2
14
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2011
GB
16
76
29
105
1.0
3
3.0
3
0
0
2
0
2
11
0
0
0
0
0
2012
GB
16
88
35
123
2.0
25
12.5
2
1
0
1
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
2013
GB
13
60
36
96
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
3
1
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
15
94
35
129
1.5
13
8.7
1
32
0
1
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
11
47
21
68
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
2016
GB
15
70
23
93
3.0
26
8.7
2
19
0
1
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2017
GB
12
48
20
68
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
SEA
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@ATL
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
CIN
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 28
CHI
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@DAL
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@PIT
9
0
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
TB
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@CLE
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@CAR
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 23
MIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@DET
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Cameron Heyward
2
Stephon Tuitt
3
Tyson Alualu
4
Leterrius Walton
5
Lavon Hooks
NT
1
Javon Hargrave
ILB
1
Vince Williams
2
Jon Bostic
3
Tyler Matakevich
Sidelined
Steelers ILB Tyler Matakevich underwent shoulder surgery following the season.
Matakevich only played 60 snaps on defense as a sophomore, but he would have had a much bigger role if he had not suffered a labrum injury in the same game Ryan Shazier suffered his spinal injury. The issue limited Matakevich to special teams the rest of the season. The Steelers will almost certainly add someone to play next to Vince Williams this offseason, but Matakevich should get a shot to earn a role.
Feb 13
4
L.J. Fort
5
Keith Kelsey
OLB
1
T.J. Watt
2
Bud Dupree
3
Anthony Chickillo
4
Keion Adams
5
Farrington Huguenin
CB
1
Joe Haden
2
Artie Burns
3
Mike Hilton
4
Cameron Sutton
5
Coty Sensabaugh
FS
1
Sean Davis
2
Malik Golden
SS
1
J.J. Wilcox
2
Jordan Dangerfield
P
1
Jordan Berry
2
Matt Wile
Headlines
The Second Wave
Mar 20
Jesse Pantuosco recaps the second wave of NFL free agency in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
The Second Wave
Mar 20
»
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 17
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Mar 14
»
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
NFL Headlines
»
Ex-Packers S Morgan Burnett signs w/Steelers
»
Colts do 2-year deal with ex-Lion Eric Ebron
»
Bills add to OL with C Bodine, OT Newhouse
»
Chargers land Mike Pouncey for 2 years, $15M
»
Giants take flier on ex-Broncos WR Latimer
»
Panthers sign ex-Vikes slot WR Jarius Wright
»
Skins sign O. Scandrick to fill slot CB void
»
Teddy Bridgewater has only $500K guaranteed
»
Sam Bradford's deal: $40 million over 2 years
»
Moncrief's one-year, $9.6M deal is fully-gtd
»
Terrelle Pryor scheduled to visit the Jets
»
Eric Ebron visiting the Colts on Monday
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
