Morgan Burnett | Defensive Back | #42 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (29) / 1/13/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 209 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (71) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/20/2018: Signed an undisclosed contract.

Steelers signed S Morgan Burnett, formerly of the Packers. Pittsburgh needed help at safety after cutting both Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden, and Burnett was arguably the best available option in what has been an extremely slow moving market. Burnett should settle in as the starter opposite Sean Davis. Source: James Jones on Twitter

The Packers will continue using SS Morgan Burnett at multiple positions. Burnett served in a hybrid role last season, seeing time at strong safety, slot corner and even linebacker. "He’s a multi-dimensional player," said coach Mike McCarthy. "He’s had a couple seasons where he’s missed games, but that guy, he’s a helluva football player." The 28-year-old is entering a contract year. Source: packers.com

Packers SS Morgan Burnett (thigh) is active for the NFC Championship Game against the Falcons. Burnett was unsure if he would be able to play early in the week, but he is going to give it a go. Kentrell Brice filled in last week and will take over if Burnett cannot finish the game.