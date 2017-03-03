Player Page

Morgan Burnett | Defensive Back | #42

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 209
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (71) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Steelers signed S Morgan Burnett, formerly of the Packers.
Pittsburgh needed help at safety after cutting both Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden, and Burnett was arguably the best available option in what has been an extremely slow moving market. Burnett should settle in as the starter opposite Sean Davis. Mar 20 - 8:46 AM
Source: James Jones on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017GB 124820680.00.0000001300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010GB 4122140.00.0100000100000
2011GB 1676291051.033.03002021100000
2012GB 1688351232.02512.5210102500000
2013GB 136036960.00.0000310500000
2014GB 1594351291.5138.71320101400000
2015GB 114721680.00.0000102500000
2016GB 157023933.0268.72190100900000
2017GB 124820680.00.0000001300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10SEA3140.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17@ATL2350.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24CIN3250.00.0000000000000
4Sep 28CHI6390.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@DAL5160.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DET4150.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@PIT9090.00.0000001000000
13Dec 3TB3360.00.0000000100000
14Dec 10@CLE2240.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@CAR5270.00.0000000000000
16Dec 23MIN2130.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@DET4150.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Cameron Heyward
2Stephon Tuitt
3Tyson Alualu
4Leterrius Walton
5Lavon Hooks
NT1Javon Hargrave
ILB1Vince Williams
2Jon Bostic
3Tyler Matakevich
4L.J. Fort
5Keith Kelsey
OLB1T.J. Watt
2Bud Dupree
3Anthony Chickillo
4Keion Adams
5Farrington Huguenin
CB1Joe Haden
2Artie Burns
3Mike Hilton
4Cameron Sutton
5Coty Sensabaugh
FS1Sean Davis
2Malik Golden
SS1J.J. Wilcox
2Jordan Dangerfield
P1Jordan Berry
2Matt Wile
 

 