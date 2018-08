Derrick Morgan | Linebacker | #91 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (29) / 1/6/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 261 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (16) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2015: Signed a four-year, $27 million contract. The deal contains $10.5 million guaranteed, including a $6 million signing bonus. Another $3 million is available through incentives. 2018: $6.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Titans OLB Derrick Morgan (knee surgery) is questionable for Week 1. The Titans' 2017 sack leader, Morgan was injured in the second preseason game. He's been slapped with a 4-5 week timeline after going under the knife. His absence would create an opportunity for No. 41 overall pick Harold Landry to earn more snaps. Source: paulkuharsky.com

Titans OLB Derrick Morgan (knee) will return for Week 16. Leading Tennessee in sacks (7.5), Morgan is a welcomed addition to a Titans pass rush that is already on fire with 23 sacks over its last four games.

Titans OLB Derrick Morgan (knee) has been ruled out for Week 15. It's not a surprise after Morgan sat out last week and didn't return to practice. The Titans will continue to start Erik Walden in his place. Source: titansonline.com