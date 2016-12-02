Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rolando McClain | Linebacker | #55
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 255
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (8) / OAK
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys LB Rolando McClain was arrested Friday in Hartselle, Alabama on charges of second-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a permit and a misdemeanor equipment violation.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon at around 1:15 PM. McClain was pulled over for a window tint violation when a police officer noticed an aroma of marijuana coming from his vehicle. The 27-year-old is being held in Morgan County on $2,000 bail. Already facing an indefinite suspension for repeated substance abuse violations, this latest arrest will likely end McClain's playing career, if it wasn't over already.
May 12 - 4:43 PM
Source:
Decatur Daily
NFL suspended Cowboys MLB Rolando McClain indefinitely without pay for violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McClain was facing a one-year ban last month. This confirms it, and suggests McClain may be away from the game for longer than that. At age 27, McClain's tumultuous career is very likely over.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 03:58:00 PM
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Cowboys MLB Rolando McClain is facing a one-year suspension.
This is on top of the 10-game suspension which was scheduled to end on Monday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys plan to keep McClain on the reserve/did not report list until he is officially suspended, and they doubt he ever plays another snap in the NFL. McClain had something of a renaissance in Dallas, but the twice-retired former first-round pick might actually be at the end of the road.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 08:24:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
The Cowboys don't plan to activate suspended MLB Rolando McClain when first eligible on Monday.
McClain is serving the final week of his 10-game suspension. Per owner Jerry Jones, McClain is "in shape and wants to play," but ol' Jer didn't sound in a hurry to add McClain back to the roster. The Cowboys will likely seek a roster exemption as they decide whether to welcome McClain back or cut him. The latter is more likely.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 03:00:00 PM
Source:
Brandon George on Twitter
Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama Friday
May 12 - 4:43 PM
NFL suspends Rolando McClain indefinitely
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 03:58:00 PM
Rolando McClain facing one-year suspension
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 08:24:00 AM
Cowboys won't activate McClain when eligible
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 03:00:00 PM
More Rolando McClain Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
OAK
15
59
26
85
0.5
4
8.0
1
10
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2011
OAK
15
77
22
99
5.0
37
7.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
1
0
0
0
0
2012
OAK
11
37
23
60
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DAL
14
65
16
81
1.0
0
.0
2
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
11
50
30
80
2.0
11
5.5
1
12
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
3
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
4
Andy Jones
5
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Quincy McDuffie
5
Noah Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Chaz Green has "a great opportunity to win" the open right tackle job.
Following Doug Free's retirement, the Cowboys are likely banking on Green living up to his third-round pedigree. Unfortunately, Green has been available for just four games through two seasons because of injury and is currently recovering from back surgery. It is not a given he is able to step up. New signing Byron Bell should also get a look, but Dallas might reluctantly be forced to move La'El Collins outside.
Mar 27
3
Clay DeBord
LG
1
Joe Looney
2
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
La'El Collins
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Byron Bell
K
1
Dan Bailey
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
The Rotoworld crew and a few special guests game out a Dynasty league mock following the draft and free agency.
