Rolando McClain | Linebacker | #55 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (27) / 7/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 255 College: Alabama Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (8) / OAK Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cowboys LB Rolando McClain was arrested Friday in Hartselle, Alabama on charges of second-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a permit and a misdemeanor equipment violation. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at around 1:15 PM. McClain was pulled over for a window tint violation when a police officer noticed an aroma of marijuana coming from his vehicle. The 27-year-old is being held in Morgan County on $2,000 bail. Already facing an indefinite suspension for repeated substance abuse violations, this latest arrest will likely end McClain's playing career, if it wasn't over already. Source: Decatur Daily

NFL suspended Cowboys MLB Rolando McClain indefinitely without pay for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McClain was facing a one-year ban last month. This confirms it, and suggests McClain may be away from the game for longer than that. At age 27, McClain's tumultuous career is very likely over.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Cowboys MLB Rolando McClain is facing a one-year suspension. This is on top of the 10-game suspension which was scheduled to end on Monday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys plan to keep McClain on the reserve/did not report list until he is officially suspended, and they doubt he ever plays another snap in the NFL. McClain had something of a renaissance in Dallas, but the twice-retired former first-round pick might actually be at the end of the road. Source: ESPN