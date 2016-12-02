Player Page

Rolando McClain | Linebacker | #55

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 255
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (8) / OAK
Cowboys LB Rolando McClain was arrested Friday in Hartselle, Alabama on charges of second-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a permit and a misdemeanor equipment violation.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon at around 1:15 PM. McClain was pulled over for a window tint violation when a police officer noticed an aroma of marijuana coming from his vehicle. The 27-year-old is being held in Morgan County on $2,000 bail. Already facing an indefinite suspension for repeated substance abuse violations, this latest arrest will likely end McClain's playing career, if it wasn't over already. May 12 - 4:43 PM
Source: Decatur Daily
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010OAK155926850.548.01100000600000
2011OAK157722995.0377.40000001310000
2012OAK113723601.077.0000001000000
2014DAL146516811.00.0200001300000
2015DAL115030802.0115.51121000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Kellen Moore
3Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4Andy Jones
5Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Lucky Whitehead
4Quincy McDuffie
5Noah Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Chaz Green
3Clay DeBord
LG1Joe Looney
2Jonathan Cooper
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1La'El Collins
2Emmett Cleary
3Byron Bell
K1Dan Bailey
 

 