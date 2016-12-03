Rob Gronkowski | Tight End | #87

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
Showdown: Dozier vs. LeMahieu
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
Marcell Ozuna nursing some shoulder tightness
Nationals announce signing of Matt Wieters
Scherzer (finger) can't throw fastballs yet
Report: Dodgers 'asked' about Justin Verlander
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Broncos won't pick up Russell Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
Dose: Sweet Lou now in HOU
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ben Simmons (foot) will not play this season
Willie Cauley-Stein scores career-high 29
Steph Curry scores 20 in 50-point 3rd quarter
LeBron James posts triple-double in win vs NY
Courtney Lee scores 25 points vs. Cavs
Kevin Durant returns after hand scare
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) in a walking boot
DeMarcus Cousins drops huge line in NO debut
Lou Williams leads Rockets with 27 in debut
Damian Lillard scores 33 points in win
Ish Smith drops 16 assists in OT win
Omri Casspi suffers broken right thumb
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 22
Laine, Matthews have big games
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hurricanes will start Eddie Lack on Friday
Report: Shattenkirk vetoes potential trade
Patrick Kane's hat trick helps CHI beat AZ
Filip Forsberg nets second hat trick in 2 gms
Dougie Hamilton nets 1G, 2A in win over TB
Henrik Lundqvist makes 32 stops in W over TOR
John Tavares scores 1G, 1A in win over MTL
Justin Schultz hopes to return on Saturday
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
4th-place finish for B. Keselowski in Duel 1
Team Penske extends Logano '2022 and beyond'
DJ Kennington races into Daytona 500
Sorenson, Hill fail to qualify for 500
Kurt Busch finishes 3rd in Duel 2
3rd-place finish for Kevin Harvick in Duel 1
D. Hamlin: 8 top-10s in last 12 plate races
Clint Bowyer, 2nd in Duel 2
Jimmie Johnson’s crash count: 3
Jamie McMurray, 2nd in Duel 1
Hamlin, last to 1st in Can-Am Duel 2
Chase Elliott wins Can-Am Duel 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willy Wilcox WDs from The Honda Classic
Matt Every WDs prior to R2 of Honda Classic
Fichardt hoists up halfway target in Joburg
Branden Grace WDs after R1 of Honda Classic
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
Schefter: James Conner receives clean scan
Cal's Davis Webb now considered a top 5 QB?
Takk McKinley will have shoulder surgery soon
Lions might 'overhaul' the TE position
Cyclones suspend CB Johnson after arrest
NFL exec: Pat Mahomes will shine at Combine
ND stays hot on trail w/ four-star ATH Lenzy
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 26
Feb 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bournemouth injury update ahead of WBA
Bournemouth still seeking Begovic signing
Fit again Hernandez not leaving Hull
Hull City team news for Gameweek 26
United draw Rostov in the Europa League
Friend in doubt for trip to Selhurst Park
Rooney announces United stay
Ranieri era comes to an end at Leicester City
Defenders in doubt ahead Crystal Palace clash
Everton midfielders, Lukaku back in training
History backs Diego Costa against Swansea
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Tyler Gaffney
(RB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Rob Housler
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Glenn Gronkowski
(RB)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rob Gronkowski | Tight End | #87
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 5/14/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 265
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (42) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/8/2012: Signed an eight-year, $55.23 million contract. The deal contains $13.17 million guaranteed, including an $8 million signing bonus. Another $5 million is guaranteed for injury only. Gronkowski is eligible for annual $250,000 workout bonuses in the 2014-2019 offseasons. 2017: $4.25 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: $8 million (+ $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2019: $9 million (+ $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rob Gronkowski (back) said he will "for sure" be ready to play Week 1.
"Uh, yes," Gronkowski said when asked if he'll be ready to go for the season opener. "No doubt." Gronkowski is coming off his third known back surgery after he required 2009 and 2013 operations to repair herniated disks. As for his playing future, Gronk said he's not yet even thinking about retirement. Still just 28 (in May), Gronkowski's body has been through a lot in such a short period of time, but he keeps coming back better than ever. He averaged a monstrous 21.6 yards per catch on 25 grabs in 2016. Gronkowski is still the TE1 in fantasy.
Feb 24 - 12:18 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Patriots placed TE Rob Gronkowski (back surgery) on injured reserve.
The Patriots already designated a player to return, so he's done for the rest of the season/playoffs. Gronkowski underwent his third back surgery Friday but is expected to make a full recovery. He should be healthy for the start of 2017 OTAs.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:15:00 PM
The Patriots and Rob Gronkowski's family have released a statement saying he is unlikely to play again this season, but that a final determination will not be made until after he undergoes surgery on Friday.
It's an unusually transparent statement from the Patriots, but has somewhat oddly become their standard course of action with Gronkowski. The statement ends with the team saying "(we) look forward to his return to playing football for the New England Patriots." Gronk has one of the scariest injury histories in the league, but is still somehow only 27. His $4.25 million 2017 base salary is an absolute steal, though he also has $500,000 per-game roster bonuses. Either way, even though this is Gronk's third back operation, his recovery is expected to be straightforward, and he'll be back and healthy with the only team he's ever known in 2017.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 09:34:00 PM
Source:
patriots.com
Profootballtalk reports Rob Gronkowski will undergo back surgery on Friday.
Per the Buffalo News, Gronk has a "ruptured disk," and will be sidelined roughly eight weeks. It's a devastating blow for the Super Bowl-or-bust Patriots, and will be the third known back operation of Gronk's football playing career. Gronk also went under the knife in 2009 and 2013. If Gronk returns this season, it would probably only be for a theoretical Super Bowl appearance. The Pats have already designated a player to return from injured reserve, so that option is out the window. Martellus Bennett will be a weekly TE1 in his absence. Gronk, who turns 28 in May, has been indestructible even as he weathers injury after injury and surgery after surgery, but at some point, it's going to take a toll.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 01:33:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on Twitter
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
Feb 24 - 12:18 PM
Patriots send Rob Gronkowski (back) to IR
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:15:00 PM
Pats: Gronk unlikely to play again in 2016
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 09:34:00 PM
Rob Gronkowski undergoing back surgery Friday
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 01:33:00 PM
More Rob Gronkowski Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(2750)
2
J. Thomas
MIA
(2309)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2290)
4
J. Cutler
CHI
(2102)
5
B. Albert
MIA
(1824)
6
A. Peterson
MIN
(1736)
7
T. Taylor
BUF
(1679)
8
D. Revis
NYJ
(1607)
9
V. Cruz
FA
(1512)
10
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1436)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
8
25
540
67.5
21.6
3
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
NE
16
42
546
34.1
13.0
1
10
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2011
NE
16
90
1327
82.9
14.7
5
17
1
2
.1
2.0
0
1
0
11
0
0
0
2012
NE
11
55
790
71.8
14.4
3
11
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
7
39
592
84.6
15.2
3
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
15
82
1124
74.9
13.7
3
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
15
72
1176
78.4
16.3
5
11
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
2016
NE
8
25
540
67.5
21.6
3
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 22
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
5
109
21.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
7
162
23.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
4
93
23.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
5
109
21.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
3
56
18.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3
D.J. Foster
4
Tyler Gaffney
GLB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Devin Lucien
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
Sidelined
Rob Gronkowski (back) said he will "for sure" be ready to play Week 1.
"Uh, yes," Gronkowski said when asked if he'll be ready to go for the season opener. "No doubt." Gronkowski is coming off his third known back surgery after he required 2009 and 2013 operations to repair herniated disks. As for his playing future, Gronk said he's not yet even thinking about retirement. Still just 28 (in May), Gronkowski's body has been through a lot in such a short period of time, but he keeps coming back better than ever. He averaged a monstrous 21.6 yards per catch on 25 grabs in 2016. Gronkowski is still the TE1 in fantasy.
Feb 24
2
Matt Lengel
3
Rob Housler
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
3
Chris Barker
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
Sidelined
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
3
Chase Farris
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Sebastian Vollmer
Sidelined
ESPN Boston doesn't expect the Patriots to retain RT Sebastian Vollmer.
Vollmer is done for the season after not getting activated from reserve/PUP. He's been one of the better tackles in the league when healthy, but has missed 29 games the last four years. Once released, Vollmer will likely have to settle for short-term contract offers. He may also decide to hang up the cleats pushing age 33.
Nov 26
3
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
»
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
»
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
»
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
NFL Headlines
»
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
»
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
»
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
»
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
»
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
»
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
»
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
»
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
»
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
»
Broncos won't pick up Russell Okung's option
»
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
»
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
NFL Links
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved