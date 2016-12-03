Rob Gronkowski | Tight End | #87 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (27) / 5/14/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 265 College: Arizona Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (42) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 6/8/2012: Signed an eight-year, $55.23 million contract. The deal contains $13.17 million guaranteed, including an $8 million signing bonus. Another $5 million is guaranteed for injury only. Gronkowski is eligible for annual $250,000 workout bonuses in the 2014-2019 offseasons. 2017: $4.25 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: $8 million (+ $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2019: $9 million (+ $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rob Gronkowski (back) said he will "for sure" be ready to play Week 1. "Uh, yes," Gronkowski said when asked if he'll be ready to go for the season opener. "No doubt." Gronkowski is coming off his third known back surgery after he required 2009 and 2013 operations to repair herniated disks. As for his playing future, Gronk said he's not yet even thinking about retirement. Still just 28 (in May), Gronkowski's body has been through a lot in such a short period of time, but he keeps coming back better than ever. He averaged a monstrous 21.6 yards per catch on 25 grabs in 2016. Gronkowski is still the TE1 in fantasy. Source: ESPN.com

Patriots placed TE Rob Gronkowski (back surgery) on injured reserve. The Patriots already designated a player to return, so he's done for the rest of the season/playoffs. Gronkowski underwent his third back surgery Friday but is expected to make a full recovery. He should be healthy for the start of 2017 OTAs.

The Patriots and Rob Gronkowski's family have released a statement saying he is unlikely to play again this season, but that a final determination will not be made until after he undergoes surgery on Friday. It's an unusually transparent statement from the Patriots, but has somewhat oddly become their standard course of action with Gronkowski. The statement ends with the team saying "(we) look forward to his return to playing football for the New England Patriots." Gronk has one of the scariest injury histories in the league, but is still somehow only 27. His $4.25 million 2017 base salary is an absolute steal, though he also has $500,000 per-game roster bonuses. Either way, even though this is Gronk's third back operation, his recovery is expected to be straightforward, and he'll be back and healthy with the only team he's ever known in 2017. Source: patriots.com