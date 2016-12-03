Player Page

Rob Gronkowski | Tight End | #87

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/14/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 265
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (42) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Rob Gronkowski (back) said he will "for sure" be ready to play Week 1.
"Uh, yes," Gronkowski said when asked if he'll be ready to go for the season opener. "No doubt." Gronkowski is coming off his third known back surgery after he required 2009 and 2013 operations to repair herniated disks. As for his playing future, Gronk said he's not yet even thinking about retirement. Still just 28 (in May), Gronkowski's body has been through a lot in such a short period of time, but he keeps coming back better than ever. He averaged a monstrous 21.6 yards per catch on 25 grabs in 2016. Gronkowski is still the TE1 in fantasy. Feb 24 - 12:18 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE82554067.521.63300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010NE164254634.113.011000.0.00010000
2011NE1690132782.914.751712.12.001011000
2012NE115579071.814.431100.0.00010000
2013NE73959284.615.23400.0.00000000
2014NE1582112474.913.731200.0.00000000
2015NE1572117678.416.351100.0.00005000
2016NE82554067.521.63300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 22HOU00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2BUF11111.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@CLE510921.8000.0000000
6Oct 16CIN716223.1100.0000000
7Oct 23@PIT49323.3100.0000000
8Oct 30@BUF510921.8100.0000000
10Nov 13SEA35618.7000.0000000
12Nov 27@NYJ00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
3Jacoby Brissett
RB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3D.J. Foster
4Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
FB1Glenn Gronkowski
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Devin Lucien
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Matt Lengel
3Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Jamil Douglas
3Chris Barker
C1David Andrews
2Ted Karras
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
3Chase Farris
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Sebastian Vollmer
3Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 