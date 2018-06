Sidelined

Texans S Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

"My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time," Hal said in a statement. "I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it." It is unclear what this means for Hal's football future, but that is obviously a secondary concern at this point. We wish him a fast recovery.