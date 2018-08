Geno Atkins | Defensive Lineman | #97 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (30) / 3/28/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 300 College: Georgia Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (120) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 8/28/2018: Signed a five-year, $74.55 million contract. 2018: $9.25 million, 2019-2022: Under Contract, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bengals signed DT Geno Atkins to a four-year, $65.3 million extension through 2022. Atkins tore his ACL just two months after signing his most recent deal in Sept. 2013 but proceeded to not miss a beat in 2014-17. Still somehow only 30, Atkins remained smack dab in the middle of his prime last season. He's one of the best interior players of his generation. Even on the wrong side of 30, extending him was a no-brainer for the Bengals. Source: SportsTrust Advisors on Twitter

The Cincinnati Enquirer's Jim Owczarski reports the Bengals are focused on signing contract-year DT Geno Atkins to an extension before Week 1. According to Owczarski, it is the same story with DE Carlos Dunlap. 2018 will be the final year of a five-year, $53 million extension Atkins signed in 2013. The All-Pro has easily lived up to that deal, and he remained one of the best defenders in the league in 2017. His age -- he turns 30 in March -- could depress his value somewhat, but Atkins should be looking for at least $14 million a year on his next deal. Source: Cincinnati Enquirer

Bengals DT Geno Atkins will play in Denver on Monday night despite having the sickle cell trait. Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark has the same condition and usually sat out when his team played in Denver because of the high altitude. Atkins played there once in 2011 and didn't have any issues. He owns PFF's second-highest defensive tackle grade this year out of 70 qualifiers. Source: NFL.com