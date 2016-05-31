Brandon Graham | Defensive Lineman | #55 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (29) / 4/3/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 265 College: Michigan Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2015: Signed a four-year, $26 million contract. The deal contains $14 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus. 2017-2018: $6.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eagles DE Brandon Graham has stopped attending voluntary workouts and is expected to skip OTAs and possibly mandatory minicamp. Entering the third year of a four-year, $26 million deal, Graham is slated to earn a $6.5 million salary in 2017. Graham was Pro Football Focus' No. 1-ranked 4-3 end out of 53 qualifiers last season, earning their top pass-rushing grade and finishing No. 2 against the run. He makes less than teammate DE Vinny Curry and surely wants to be paid more, possibly as much as $10 million-plus per year. A late-blooming 2010 first-rounder, Graham just turned 29 last month. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News

Eagles DE Brandon Graham is working with the second-team defense at OTAs. Connor Barwin and Vinny Curry are running with the ones. Graham may not open the season as a starter, but it's conceivable he plays roughly equal snaps to Barwin and Curry as the trio works in a rotation. Graham tallied 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles at outside linebacker in last year's 3-4 scheme. He is naturally a 4-3 end and will move back there under new DC Jim Schwartz. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

Eagles OLB Brandon Graham shed 5-10 pounds this offseason in anticipation of playing starter's snaps. Graham is down to 260 after playing last year around 270. Inked to a new four-year, $26 million deal in March, Graham will replace Trent Cole as the starting outside linebacker opposite Connor Barwin. Graham will drop in coverage more this year after being a pure pass-rusher in sub-packages last season. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News