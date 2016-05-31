Player Page

Brandon Graham | Defensive Lineman | #55

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/3/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 265
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Eagles DE Brandon Graham has stopped attending voluntary workouts and is expected to skip OTAs and possibly mandatory minicamp.
Entering the third year of a four-year, $26 million deal, Graham is slated to earn a $6.5 million salary in 2017. Graham was Pro Football Focus' No. 1-ranked 4-3 end out of 53 qualifiers last season, earning their top pass-rushing grade and finishing No. 2 against the run. He makes less than teammate DE Vinny Curry and surely wants to be paid more, possibly as much as $10 million-plus per year. A late-blooming 2010 first-rounder, Graham just turned 29 last month. May 10 - 3:36 PM
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010PHI13121133.0248.0000002000000
2011PHI35050.00.0000000000000
2012PHI16308385.5305.5000102100000
2013PHI16154193.0227.30000010014000
2014PHI163511465.5407.3000004000000
2015PHI163912516.5355.4000003100000
2016PHI164118595.5274.9000102100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE2131.044.0000001000000
2Sep 19@CHI4041.011.0000000000000
3Sep 25PIT1011.099.0000100000000
5Oct 9@DET5160.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@WAS2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23MIN2131.044.0000001000000
8Oct 30@DAL2460.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6@NYG1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13ATL3031.066.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SEA1120.00.0000000000000
12Nov 28GB3250.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN6390.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11WAS2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@BAL3360.536.0000000000000
16Dec 22NYG2240.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1DAL2020.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Matt McGloin
RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
5Byron Marshall
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Torrey Smith
3Paul Turner
4Bryce Treggs
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
3Nelson Agholor
4Mack Hollins
5Shelton Gibson
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
3Josh Andrews
4Aaron Neary
5Tyler Orlosky
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
3Darrell Greene
4Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 