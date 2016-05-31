Welcome,
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Billy Brown
(WR)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
David Watford
(WR)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Brandon Graham | Defensive Lineman | #55
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/3/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 265
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2015: Signed a four-year, $26 million contract. The deal contains $14 million guaranteed, including a $4 million signing bonus. 2017-2018: $6.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles DE Brandon Graham has stopped attending voluntary workouts and is expected to skip OTAs and possibly mandatory minicamp.
Entering the third year of a four-year, $26 million deal, Graham is slated to earn a $6.5 million salary in 2017. Graham was Pro Football Focus' No. 1-ranked 4-3 end out of 53 qualifiers last season, earning their top pass-rushing grade and finishing No. 2 against the run. He makes less than teammate DE Vinny Curry and surely wants to be paid more, possibly as much as $10 million-plus per year. A late-blooming 2010 first-rounder, Graham just turned 29 last month.
May 10 - 3:36 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Eagles DE Brandon Graham is working with the second-team defense at OTAs.
Connor Barwin and Vinny Curry are running with the ones. Graham may not open the season as a starter, but it's conceivable he plays roughly equal snaps to Barwin and Curry as the trio works in a rotation. Graham tallied 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles at outside linebacker in last year's 3-4 scheme. He is naturally a 4-3 end and will move back there under new DC Jim Schwartz.
Tue, May 31, 2016 06:01:00 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer
Eagles OLB Brandon Graham shed 5-10 pounds this offseason in anticipation of playing starter's snaps.
Graham is down to 260 after playing last year around 270. Inked to a new four-year, $26 million deal in March, Graham will replace Trent Cole as the starting outside linebacker opposite Connor Barwin. Graham will drop in coverage more this year after being a pure pass-rusher in sub-packages last season.
Mon, Jun 8, 2015 07:20:00 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Eagles agreed to terms with OLB Brandon Graham on a four-year, $26 million contract.
The deal reportedly includes $14 million guaranteed. Graham's return to Philly comes as a mild upset, as the local media had been skeptical he'd be back, while coach Chip Kelly has often struggled to find snaps for his talented pass rusher. It's a welcome move for the Eagles' pass rush, however, while Kelly must be confident he can find Graham more than the 524 snaps he played last season. He'll start opposite Connor Barwin. Still only 27 (next month), Graham is coming off a 5.5 sack campaign.
Mon, Mar 9, 2015 04:09:00 PM
Source:
Tim McManus on Twitter
Eagles DE Brandon Graham expected to hold out
May 10 - 3:36 PM
Brandon Graham working with the twos
Tue, May 31, 2016 06:01:00 PM
Graham dropping weight for full-time role
Mon, Jun 8, 2015 07:20:00 PM
Eagles keep Graham with four-year, $26M deal
Mon, Mar 9, 2015 04:09:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
PHI
13
12
1
13
3.0
24
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
PHI
3
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
PHI
16
30
8
38
5.5
30
5.5
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
PHI
16
15
4
19
3.0
22
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
14
0
0
0
2014
PHI
16
35
11
46
5.5
40
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
16
39
12
51
6.5
35
5.4
0
0
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
16
41
18
59
5.5
27
4.9
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
2
1
3
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
4
0
4
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
1
0
1
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
2
1
3
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
3
0
3
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
GB
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CIN
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BAL
3
3
6
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
DAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
3
Matt McGloin
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski still expects the Eagles to release RB Ryan Mathews.
Kempski still considers Mathews a "goner," even after the Eagles did very little to add to the running back position in the draft, only taking pint-sized Donnel Pumphrey (5'9/170) and being leapfrogged by the Vikings for Dalvin Cook in the second round. Mathews is coming off a serious neck injury that required surgery but has been cleared to resume working out. His future is still up in the air.
May 1
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
5
Byron Marshall
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Paul Turner
4
Bryce Treggs
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
3
Nelson Agholor
4
Mack Hollins
5
Shelton Gibson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
2
Isaac Seumalo
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Josh Andrews
4
Aaron Neary
5
Tyler Orlosky
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
»
Eagles DE Brandon Graham expected to hold out
»
Patriots extend $1.1M, May 9 tender to Blount
»
Vikings take one-year flier on Michael Floyd
»
Bills tab Brandon Beane to replace Whaley
»
2013 third-rounder Hugh Thornton retiring
»
Rams targeting camp for Tavon Austin (wrist)
»
New WRs coach: Moncrief 'has all the tools'
»
Report: Saints expect Unger back in August
»
'It's difficult to see' DGB making the roster
»
Spencer Ware still Chiefs 'likely starter?'
»
Mixon will 'get a heavy dose' of snaps in 17
»
Zeke wants to be 'more dominant' at 2nd level
