Trent Williams | Tackle | #71

Samaje Perine rushed six times for 27 yards in the Redskins' Week 4 Loss against the Chiefs.

Starter Rob Kelley left the game early, allowing Perine to carry the load on early downs. When given the chance, Perine was ineffective most of the game, going down on first contact. Even if Kelley is out for an extended period of time, it's unlikely Perine will be a fantasy viable option.