Trent Williams | Tackle | #71

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/19/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 320
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (4) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Redskins LT Trent Williams is undergoing an MRI on his kneecap.
Williams was shaken up against the Chiefs, but missed only four snaps. Williams has been a warrior in his eight-year career, playing through all manner of injury. He also has an extra week to get healthy with the Redskins on bye. The MRI could turn up bad news, but we would expect Williams to be out there for Week 6. Oct 3 - 2:38 PM
Source: John Keim on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017WAS41010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010WAS141010.00.0000000000000
2011WAS102020.00.0000000000000
2012WAS160000.00.0000000000000
2013WAS164150.00.0000000000000
2014WAS151010.00.0000000000000
2015WAS140110.00.0000000000000
2016WAS120000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Samaje Perine
4Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Samaje Perine
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Brian Quick
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Ryan Grant
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Jeremy Sprinkle
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2Chase Roullier
RG1Brandon Scherff
RT1Morgan Moses
2Tyler Catalina
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 