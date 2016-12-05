Trent Williams | Tackle | #71

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Final 2017 MLB Power Rankings
Oct 3
Postseason Dose: Going Wild
Oct 3
Team Roundup: Reds
Oct 2
Daily Dose: The Winners Are..
Oct 2
Top 2018 Prospects
Oct 2
Dose: All Over But The Crying
Oct 1
Week That Was: Powerful Ending
Sep 30
Dose: Tanakkkkkkkkkkkkkkka
Sep 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bauer to start ALDS Gm. 1, Kluber for Gm. 2
Scherzer (hamstring) to throw bullpen Wed.
Nunez (knee) likely to be ready for ALDS
Red Sox tab Pomeranz for ALDS Game 2
Tigers to interview Fredi Gonzalez for mgr
Verlander in Gm 1, Keuchel in Gm 2 of ALDS
Lilliquist out as Cardinals pitching coach
Miguel Sano not on Twins' roster for WC game
Report: NYM hope to talk to Geren, Cora first
Dan Warthen out as Mets pitching coach
Braves to retain Brian Snitker as manager
Report: Upton likely to use opt out, test FA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Getting Defensive Week 5
Oct 3
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 5
Oct 3
Week 4 NFC Targets/Touches
Oct 3
Waiver Wire: Week 5
Oct 3
Daily Dose: Trubisky Time
Oct 3
Dynasty First Down: Week 4
Oct 2
Dalvin Cook's Season-Ender
Oct 2
Dose: Week Four Review
Oct 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ty Montgomery (ribs) vague on Week 5 status
Redskins label Kelley (ankle) as day to day
Josh Doctson dealing with shoulder strain
Trent Williams (kneecap) undergoing MRI
Tennessee signs Weeden as Mariota insurance
Schefter: Davante Adams could play this week
Josh Gordon has not applied for reinstatement
Decision in Zeke Elliott case expected 'soon'
Titans work out four quarterbacks Tuesday
'Might be a stretch' for Montgomery to play
Kyle Shanahan not considering QB change
Rodgers: We have to get Marty involved early
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Preseason DFS Podcast
Sep 30
Dominate Your Draft
Sep 30
Preseason News Recap Podcast
Sep 29
The Rookie Hype
Sep 29
Western Conference Sleepers
Sep 27
Risers & Fallers: Guards
Sep 26
10 Things Doc's excited about
Sep 25
Eastern Conference Sleepers
Sep 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
JaMychal Green will make preseason debut Weds
Marc Gasol (ankle) out Wednesday vs. PHI
Joel Embiid (knee) will not play this week
R-Jax (knee, right adductor) is day-to-day
Kyle Kuzma stays hot with 23 points
Gary Harris scores 25 points w/ five treys
Lonzo Ball tweaks ankle vs. Denver
De'Aaron Fox scores 16 in preseason debut
Skal Labissiere scores 15 in 33 minutes
Rodney Hood scores 18 in 21 minutes
Welcome back: Mario Chalmers scores 19
Aaron Gordon looks great in 15 minutes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rotoworld Staff Predictions
Oct 3
Roundtable Teaser
Oct 2
Podcast: Winnipeg Jets Preview
Oct 1
Podcast: Capitals Preview
Sep 30
Pod: Golden Knights Preview
Sep 29
We're Back!!
Sep 29
Camp Notebook East
Sep 28
Podcast: Canucks Preview
Sep 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Canucks obtain Derrick Pouliot from Penguins
Patrice Bergeron is day-to-day with LBI
Oilers set to open with Kailer Yamamoto
Report: CBJ re-sign RFA Anderson for 3 years
Shayne Gostisbehere on Flyers flight to SJ
Patric Hornqvist (hand) likely out for opener
Sergachev will start season with Lightning
Brian Boyle unlikely for season opener
Bo Horvat should be ready for opener
Alex DeBrincat earns roster spot with 'Hawks
Zach Parise out for at least first two games
Derick Brassard could be ready for opener
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
Update: New Hampshire
Sep 23
DFS: New Hampshire (Summer)
Sep 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Reed: Drive Sober 200 results
Blaine Perkins: NAPA Idaho 208 results
Chase Dowling: NAPA Fall Final results
Noah Gragson: Las Vegas 350 results
Brendan Gaughan: Drive Sober 200 results
Ron Norman: NAPA Idaho 208 results
Jon McKennedy: NAPA Fall Final results
Justin Haley: DNF in Vegas truck race
Cody Coughlin: Las Vegas 350 results
Michael Annett: Drive Sober 200 results
Nicole Behar: DNF in NAPA Idaho 208
Takuma Koga: NAPA Idaho 208 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
British Masters Preview
Sep 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McIlroy ready to end poor year on Links high
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
McNealy making pro debut at the Safeway Open
Big-hitting Champ set for Safeway Open start
Oosthuizen led the Internationals w/ 2.5 pts
Presidents Cup Final: USA: 19.0, Int'l: 11.0
Dustin Johnson halves; wraps with 4.5 points
Berger wins 2-and-1; clinching point for USA
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
Lahiri, Si Woo Kim play spoilers; win 1 UP
Berger, Thomas rally on Day 3 PM; win 3-and-2
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reports: Darnold may stay at USC 1 more year
Beavs RB Nall (ankle) doubtful for USC
Houston DL Ed Oliver dealing with MCL sprain
Da'Shawn Hand expected to miss three games
NFL Media drops Darnold from QB1 to QB5
Mike Price to serve as interim coach for UTEP
Smart won't announce starting QB yet
George Jr. to start against Iowa
Freeman (undisclosed) deemed day-to-day
Bryant (ankle) out again against Badgers
UTEP coach Kugler resigns after 0-5 start
Ramsey to start under center for Hoosiers
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
The Bargain Hunter - Week 7
Sep 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
City's Kompany ruled out for Belgium
Van Dijk hints at winter exit from Saints
Lucky Lukaku suffers no serious damage
Morata much worse than initially thought
Terriers defender out for at least a month
Mourinho happy United can cope with injuries
Gareth Southdate tips Harry the Wink
Izquierdo will improve with time - Hughton
Veterans call on Saints teammates to improve
Rusty Van Dijk stood out for dismal Saints
Brighton can hold their heads high after loss
Howe: "The sky's the limit" for Lewis Cook
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trent Williams | Tackle | #71
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/19/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 320
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (4) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/29/2015: Signed a five-year, $66 million extension. The deal includes $43.25 million guaranteed, including an $8.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $6.75 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2017: $11.25 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2018: $10 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2019: $11 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2020: $12.5 million (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins LT Trent Williams is undergoing an MRI on his kneecap.
Williams was shaken up against the Chiefs, but missed only four snaps. Williams has been a warrior in his eight-year career, playing through all manner of injury. He also has an extra week to get healthy with the Redskins on bye. The MRI could turn up bad news, but we would expect Williams to be out there for Week 6.
Oct 3 - 2:38 PM
Source:
John Keim on Twitter
Redskins activated LT Trent Williams from the reserve/suspended list.
Ty Nsekhe held his own during Williams' absence, but coach Jay Gruden confirmed the obvious that Williams will immediately slide back in on the blindside. Williams is one of the best players in the league.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 03:06:00 PM
Source:
Master Tesfatsion on Twitter
The Washington Post reports Redskins LT Trent Williams' four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy was triggered by a missed test.
Understandably, a missed test is considered the same thing as a failed test. It's not in the NFL's best interest to continue suspending star players for (likely) marijuana-related offenses, but Williams doesn't have much excuse. The rules are clear.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 06:26:00 PM
Source:
Mike Jones on Twitter
NFL suspended Redskins LT Trent Williams four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
The stunning development comes completely out of nowhere, though perhaps not in the context of Williams' career. Williams admitted to marijuana use early in his career, and was previously suspended in 2011. It creates a crater on the left side of an offensive line that's typically one of the league's most volatile — except for Williams. He's missed three games in the past five years, playing through a number of injuries, not all minor. It's unclear how the Redskins will proceed on Kirk Cousins' blindside. Morgan Moses is having a strong year at right tackle.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 05:39:00 PM
Trent Williams (kneecap) undergoing MRI
Oct 3 - 2:38 PM
Trent Williams coming off suspension Week 14
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 03:06:00 PM
Trent Williams' ban result of missed test
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 06:26:00 PM
Bombshell: Trent Williams gets four-game ban
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 05:39:00 PM
More Trent Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Ajayi
MIA
(11752)
2
J. Reed
WAS
(11649)
3
D. Baldwin
SEA
(10834)
4
T. Montgomery
GB
(10726)
5
C. Hyde
SF
(9206)
6
M. Gordon
LAC
(8935)
7
R. Kelley
WAS
(8932)
8
W. Fuller
HOU
(8685)
9
M. Crabtree
OAK
(8620)
10
D. Adams
GB
(8490)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
WAS
4
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
WAS
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
WAS
10
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
WAS
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
WAS
16
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
WAS
15
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
14
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Sidelined
Speaking Tuesday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden called Rob Kelley (ankle) day to day.
It's in alignment with Kelley's own words. Kelley is having trouble staying healthy this season, but he now has the Redskins' Week 5 bye to heal up. Considering Kelley's injury question marks, Samaje Perine will probably stay involved, rendering Kelley a low-upside RB3.
Oct 3
2
Chris Thompson
3
Samaje Perine
Questionable
Samaje Perine rushed six times for 27 yards in the Redskins' Week 4 Loss against the Chiefs.
Starter Rob Kelley left the game early, allowing Perine to carry the load on early downs. When given the chance, Perine was ineffective most of the game, going down on first contact. Even if Kelley is out for an extended period of time, it's unlikely Perine will be a fantasy viable option.
Oct 3
4
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Samaje Perine
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Josh Doctson
Sidelined
Josh Doctson tweaked his shoulder in Monday's loss to the Chiefs, but is expected to be ready following the Redskins' Week 5 bye.
His injury is officially being called a "strain." It doesn't sound serious, but again highlights Doctson's durability woes. He was shaken up on two of his three targets against the Chiefs. It's hard to see how the Redskins can count on him as anything more than a role player, killing his fantasy value.
Oct 3
3
Brian Quick
WR2
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Ryan Grant
WR3
1
Ryan Grant
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Niles Paul
4
Jeremy Sprinkle
LT
1
Trent Williams
Sidelined
Redskins LT Trent Williams is undergoing an MRI on his kneecap.
Williams was shaken up against the Chiefs, but missed only four snaps. Williams has been a warrior in his eight-year career, playing through all manner of injury. He also has an extra week to get healthy with the Redskins on bye. The MRI could turn up bad news, but we would expect Williams to be out there for Week 6.
Oct 3
2
Ty Nsekhe
Sidelined
Redskins OT Ty Nsekhe has undergone core muscle surgery, and will be sidelined 3-6 weeks.
Nsekhe is a reserve who has played 10 snaps this season. He filled in for a suspended Trent Williams at left tackle in 2016. It's possible he's placed on injured reserve.
Sep 28
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Chase Roullier
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Tyler Catalina
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
Headlines
Getting Defensive Week 5
Oct 3
Justin Bailey gives his take on various defenses for Week 5.
More NFL Columns
»
Getting Defensive Week 5
Oct 3
»
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 5
Oct 3
»
Week 4 NFC Targets/Touches
Oct 3
»
Waiver Wire: Week 5
Oct 3
»
Daily Dose: Trubisky Time
Oct 3
»
Dynasty First Down: Week 4
Oct 2
»
Dalvin Cook's Season-Ender
Oct 2
»
Dose: Week Four Review
Oct 2
NFL Headlines
»
Ty Montgomery (ribs) vague on Week 5 status
»
Redskins label Kelley (ankle) as day to day
»
Josh Doctson dealing with shoulder strain
»
Trent Williams (kneecap) undergoing MRI
»
Tennessee signs Weeden as Mariota insurance
»
Schefter: Davante Adams could play this week
»
Josh Gordon has not applied for reinstatement
»
Decision in Zeke Elliott case expected 'soon'
»
Titans work out four quarterbacks Tuesday
»
'Might be a stretch' for Montgomery to play
»
Kyle Shanahan not considering QB change
»
Rodgers: We have to get Marty involved early
NFL Links
»
10 Definitely Interesting/Helpful Week 4 Notes!
»
Free NFL Season Pass for new FanDuel users
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved