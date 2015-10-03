Player Page

Mike Iupati | Guard | #76

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/12/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 331
College: Idaho
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (17) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals declared LG Mike Iupati, LT D.J. Humphries, ILB Deone Bucannon, QB Blaine Gabbert, WR John Brown, RB D.J. Foster, and DT Xavier Williams inactive for Week 3 against the Cowboys.
John Wetzel and Alex Boone will get the starts at left tackle and left guard, respectively. Bucannon isn't ready to come back from an ankle injury. Brown remains week to week with his quad strain. J.J. Nelson will be the No. 2 WR. Sep 25 - 7:16 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017ARZ10000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2010SF 160000.00.0000000000000
2011SF 161010.00.0000000000000
2012SF 161010.00.0000000000000
2013SF 122020.00.0000000000000
2014SF 152020.00.0000000000000
2015ARZ130000.00.0000000000000
2016ARZ150000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Blaine Gabbert
RB1David Johnson
2Chris Johnson
3Andre Ellington
4Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
WR21John Brown
2J.J. Nelson
3Chad Williams
WR31J.J. Nelson
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
LT1D.J. Humphries
2John Wetzel
LG1Mike Iupati
2Will Holden
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Daniel Munyer
RG1Evan Boehm
RT1Jared Veldheer
K1Phil Dawson
 

 