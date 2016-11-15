Eric Decker | Wide Receiver | #87

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Arrieta targeting Scherzer-like deal
Kang receives eight-month suspended sentence
Kershaw fans one in two scoreless frames
Johnny Cueto to miss first round of WBC
Farrell: David Price's MRI results 'inconclusive'
TEX's Cashner shut down with biceps injury
Jon Lester named Cubs' Opening Day starter
Rule 5 pick Sparkman suffers broken thumb
Johnny Cueto expected at Giants camp Friday
Pujols (foot) nearing Cactus League debut?
Matt Carpenter out Thursday with stiff back
Confirmed: Wright has shoulder impingement
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Good chance' WR Decker misses training camp
Jets cut Brandon Marshall, save $7.5 million
Clemson WR Williams may not run at Combine
Bengals want 2nd-round pick for McCarron
Report: Pats are willing to trade Garoppolo
Chip Kelly auditions for FOX broadcasting job
Bills working on long-term deal w/ Gillislee
Falcons, Seahawks interested in DT McClain
Report: Bengals to target CB Logan Ryan in FA
Report: 49ers to 'go hard' for Alshon Jeffery
Report: Cowboys want to keep DMC, Dunbar
Report: Cowboys hope to trade Alfred Morris
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 2
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rodney Hood (right knee) out for Friday night
Marquese Chriss returns to game action
Marquese Chriss (calf) questionable to return
Bledsoe, Booker, T.J., Chriss & Len starting
Cody Zeller off bench, on minutes limit
Patrick McCaw to start; Matt Barnes available
Paul Zipser available against the Warriors
Michael Carter-Williams out against Warriors
Report: Terrence Jones to sign with the Bucks
Carlisle says Nerlens Noel will start vs. MEM
Hassan Whiteside (illness) probable Friday
Dion Waiters (ankle) questionable for Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
Trading Values
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
Dose:Trade Deadline Eve Action
Mar 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Roberto Luongo injured vs. Flyers on Thursday
Valtteri Filppula scores in Flyers debut
Henrik Lundqvist beats BOS on his birthday
Dubnyk stops 39 shots in 1-0 loss to CBJ
Braden Holtby gets 15-save shutout over NJD
Vanek makes Panthers debut Thurs vs Flyers
Flyers sign German Rubstov to ELC
Pavelec declares himself '100 percent'
Lundqvist to face Bruins on 35th birthday
Ales Hemsky returns to Stars on Thursday
Artem Anisimov will 'miss some time' with LBI
Patrick Kane scores hat trick in win over PIT
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Friesen: Active Pest Control 200 advance
T.J. Bell: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Michael Annett: Rinnai 250 advance
William Byron: Rinnai 250 advance
Justin Allgaier: Rinnai 250 advance
Elliott Sadler: Rinnai 250 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Rinnai 250 advance
Corey LaJoie: Rinnai 250 advance
Kevin Harvick: Atlanta Double Duty
Axalta to sponsor Byron in 15 XFINITY races
Moffitt: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Peters: Active Pest Control 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
Mickelson joins early pack of leaders at WGC
Rory McIlroy looks strong in return to action
Walker off to a quick start at WGC-Mexico
Fisher flashes up the WGC-Mexico board in R1
Stenson (illness) WDs from WGC-Mexico
Bjork makes it three-way tie in South Africa
Porteous holds share of Rnd 1 lead at Tshwane
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Cam Robinson believes he is best T in class
Ramczyk says hip checked out fine by docs
Keller Chryst (knee) should be ready for fall
Isaac Asiata tops all-comers with 35 reps
Samaje Perine logs 30 reps in bench press
Report: Trubisky gaining legit No.1 interest
Art Briles denies covering up sexual assaults
Fournette checks in at hefty 240 pounds
Forrest Lamp toughing out ear infection
Dorsey has no qualms with Combine snubs
Scout: Hard to see Mahomes play in year one
Rapsheet: Jon Allen had 2 shoulder surgeries
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Karanka on squad fitness and availability
Clayton signs two-year extension at Boro
Afellay pens contract extension
Carroll expected to return for Chelsea match
Klopp: No assurances over Sturridge future
Swans boost: Montero & Ki return to training
Chelsea signs Moses to new contract
Kompany misses out in City win
Aguero brace ensures Man City double gameweek
Hull hit with another injury setback
Sako provides a timely boost for Allardyce
Andre Ayew to start against Chelsea?
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Chris Swain
(RB)
Brandon Bostick
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Khiry Robinson
(RB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Ross Martin
(K)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Brandon Burks
(RB)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Myles White
(WR)
Kellen Davis
(TE)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Eric Decker | Wide Receiver | #87
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 3/15/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 214
College:
Minnesota
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 3 (87) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/12/2014: Signed a five-year, $36.25 million contract. The deal contains $15 million guaranteed -- a $7.5 million signing bonus and each of Decker's first two base salaries. 2017: $7.25 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN New York's Rich Cimini, there's a "good chance" Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) will miss 2017 training camp.
Decker underwent surgeries on both his hip and rotator cuff, and a report last October stated Decker might not be ready for Week 1. Cimini says Decker's status with the Jets is "up in the air because of health reasons." Thursday's release of Brandon Marshall frees up a ton of targets in the Jets' passing game, but it's unclear whether Decker will return to collect them. Releasing Decker would save the bottoming-out Jets another $5.75 million against the cap.
Mar 2 - 10:34 PM
Source:
ESPN New York
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano thinks it's a "good bet" the Jets will ask Eric Decker to take a pay cut.
Coming off major shoulder and hip surgeries, Decker is due a $7.25 million salary and slated to count $8.75 million against the cap. He's not expected to be ready for spring practices. If Decker declines a pay cut, the Jets could end up releasing him and save $5.75 million against the cap. Brandon Marshall seems more likely to be cut, but it's not out of the question both could be gone.
Feb 24 - 9:31 AM
Source:
SNY
Eric Decker underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday.
Decker already had hip surgery, but he had to wait until he was off crutches to get his shoulder taken care of. The rehab is expected to take eight months, putting him on track for a mid-summer return.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 09:59:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Eric Decker (hip surgery, shoulder surgery) is not worried about missing time in 2017.
Coach Todd Bowles said Decker making it back in time for 2017 would be "close," but the receiver thinks he will be ready. "I'm not worried about missing any time next year," Decker said. "I'll be fine by the start of next year." Decker is unable to undergo surgery on his shoulder until he is off crutches from his hip operation. Even if he is ready for Week 1, Decker should spend most of next year's camp on the sidelines.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 12:01:00 PM
Source:
Newark Star-Ledger
'Good chance' WR Decker misses training camp
Mar 2 - 10:34 PM
Jets to ask Eric Decker for a pay cut?
Feb 24 - 9:31 AM
Eric Decker undergoes shoulder surgery
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 09:59:00 AM
Decker not worried about missing 2017 games
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 12:01:00 PM
More Eric Decker Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3111)
2
J. Charles
FA
(2810)
3
K. Cousins
WAS
(2333)
4
T. Romo
DAL
(2270)
5
K. Williams
PIT
(2055)
6
J. Pierre-Paul
NYG
(2054)
7
C. Kaepernick
SF
(1863)
8
L. Murray
OAK
(1797)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1698)
10
E. Berry
KC
(1677)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYJ
3
9
194
64.7
21.6
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2010
DEN
14
6
106
7.6
17.7
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
556
0
0
0
2011
DEN
16
44
612
38.3
13.9
1
8
1
1
.1
1.0
0
0
1
50
0
133
1
2012
DEN
16
85
1064
66.5
12.5
2
13
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
22
0
2013
DEN
16
87
1288
80.5
14.8
5
11
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
2014
NYJ
15
74
962
64.1
13.0
2
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYJ
15
80
1027
68.5
12.8
1
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
11
0
2016
NYJ
3
9
194
64.7
21.6
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CIN
2
37
18.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
@BUF
6
126
21.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@KC
1
31
31.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets QB Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair his torn left (non-throwing) labrum next week.
It could be a lengthy recovery, though Petty should be ready for training camp. Petty showed nothing in his six appearances (four starts) this season, posting a 3:7 TD:INT ratio. It ended the fantasy that he could be the Jets' unlikely quarterback of the future. The Jets have invested major draft resources in the quarterback position since 2009 and have zero to show for it. Going on 26, Petty hasn't proven he can be a legitimate No. 2.
Dec 29
2
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini said Matt Forte is "staying" for 2017.
The 31-year-old is due $4 million and coming off knee surgery, but Forte's roster spot doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. With that said, there's a strong likelihood Forte's role will be scaled back after getting outplayed by Bilal Powell down the stretch. Forte's fantasy arrow is pointing down.
Feb 11
2
Bilal Powell
3
Khiry Robinson
Sidelined
Jets placed RB Khiry Robinson on injured reserve with a broken leg, ending his season.
Unfathomably, it's Robinson's third broken leg since November 2015, though this time it's in a "different spot." Playing on a one-year, $1.175 million contract, Robinson tallied eight carries in his lone appearance. Turning 27 on Wednesday, it could take a while for Robinson to find a new home in free agency.
Dec 27
4
Brandon Burks
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
According to ESPN New York's Rich Cimini, there's a "good chance" Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) will miss 2017 training camp.
Decker underwent surgeries on both his hip and rotator cuff, and a report last October stated Decker might not be ready for Week 1. Cimini says Decker's status with the Jets is "up in the air because of health reasons." Thursday's release of Brandon Marshall frees up a ton of targets in the Jets' passing game, but it's unclear whether Decker will return to collect them. Releasing Decker would save the bottoming-out Jets another $5.75 million against the cap.
Mar 2
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
4
Frankie Hammond
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
3
Devin Smith
4
Deshon Foxx
5
Darius Jennings
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2
Brandon Bostick
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Braedon Bowman
5
Jason Vander Laan
LT
1
Brandon Shell
2
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Brent Qvale
2
Jeff Adams
K
1
Ross Martin
Headlines
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Patrick Daugherty ranks the NFL's returning coaches, and assesses this year's new hires.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
NFL Headlines
»
'Good chance' WR Decker misses training camp
»
Jets cut Brandon Marshall, save $7.5 million
»
Clemson WR Williams may not run at Combine
»
Bengals want 2nd-round pick for McCarron
»
Report: Pats are willing to trade Garoppolo
»
Chip Kelly auditions for FOX broadcasting job
»
Bills working on long-term deal w/ Gillislee
»
Falcons, Seahawks interested in DT McClain
»
Report: Bengals to target CB Logan Ryan in FA
»
Report: 49ers to 'go hard' for Alshon Jeffery
»
Report: Cowboys want to keep DMC, Dunbar
»
Report: Cowboys hope to trade Alfred Morris
NFL Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved