Eric Decker | Wide Receiver | #87

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/15/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 214
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (87) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
According to ESPN New York's Rich Cimini, there's a "good chance" Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) will miss 2017 training camp.
Decker underwent surgeries on both his hip and rotator cuff, and a report last October stated Decker might not be ready for Week 1. Cimini says Decker's status with the Jets is "up in the air because of health reasons." Thursday's release of Brandon Marshall frees up a ton of targets in the Jets' passing game, but it's unclear whether Decker will return to collect them. Releasing Decker would save the bottoming-out Jets another $5.75 million against the cap. Mar 2 - 10:34 PM
Source: ESPN New York
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ3919464.721.61200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010DEN1461067.617.70100.0.0001556000
2011DEN164461238.313.91811.11.00015001331
2012DEN1685106466.512.521300.0.000000220
2013DEN1687128880.514.851100.0.00010020
2014NYJ157496264.113.02500.0.00000000
2015NYJ1580102768.512.811200.0.000100110
2016NYJ3919464.721.61200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN23718.5100.0000000
2Sep 15@BUF612621.0100.0000000
3Sep 25@KC13131.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Khiry Robinson
4Brandon Burks
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Chris Swain
WR11Eric Decker
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
4Frankie Hammond
5Myles White
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
4Deshon Foxx
5Darius Jennings
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
4Braedon Bowman
5Jason Vander Laan
LT1Brandon Shell
2Donald Hawkins
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Brent Qvale
2Jeff Adams
K1Ross Martin
 

 