Eric Decker | Wide Receiver | #87 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (29) / 3/15/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 214 College: Minnesota Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (87) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/12/2014: Signed a five-year, $36.25 million contract. The deal contains $15 million guaranteed -- a $7.5 million signing bonus and each of Decker's first two base salaries. 2017: $7.25 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: Free Agent

According to ESPN New York's Rich Cimini, there's a "good chance" Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) will miss 2017 training camp. Decker underwent surgeries on both his hip and rotator cuff, and a report last October stated Decker might not be ready for Week 1. Cimini says Decker's status with the Jets is "up in the air because of health reasons." Thursday's release of Brandon Marshall frees up a ton of targets in the Jets' passing game, but it's unclear whether Decker will return to collect them. Releasing Decker would save the bottoming-out Jets another $5.75 million against the cap. Source: ESPN New York

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano thinks it's a "good bet" the Jets will ask Eric Decker to take a pay cut. Coming off major shoulder and hip surgeries, Decker is due a $7.25 million salary and slated to count $8.75 million against the cap. He's not expected to be ready for spring practices. If Decker declines a pay cut, the Jets could end up releasing him and save $5.75 million against the cap. Brandon Marshall seems more likely to be cut, but it's not out of the question both could be gone. Source: SNY

Eric Decker underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday. Decker already had hip surgery, but he had to wait until he was off crutches to get his shoulder taken care of. The rehab is expected to take eight months, putting him on track for a mid-summer return. Source: ESPN