Player Page

Weather | Roster

James Starks | Running Back | #44

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/25/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218
College: Buffalo
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (193) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Packers released RB James Starks.
Starks has been let go with the "non-football injury" designation. It's an inglorious end to Starks' seven years in Green Bay, and comes after he missed the final six games of the season with a concussion suffered in a car accident. That's how the Pack were able to apply the "NFI" tag. A purely complementary back, Starks can do a little bit of everything, but has mastered nothing. He turns 31 later this month. His phone is not going to be ringing off the hook once he's cleared from his concussion. With Eddie Lacy a free agent, the Packers could be embarking on a complete remaking of their backfield. Feb 7 - 4:44 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
More James Starks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB96314516.12.3001913414.97.10200000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2010GB32910133.73.5002155.07.500025000
2011GB1313357844.54.3012921616.67.40010000
2012GB67125542.53.6014315.27.80000000
2013GB138949337.95.51310896.88.90100000
2014GB168533320.83.902181408.87.80000000
2015GB1614860137.64.1124339224.59.10330000
2016GB96314516.12.3001913414.97.10200000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC471.80166.0000000
2Sep 18@MIN73.4011616.0000000
3Sep 25DET1-1-1.00199.0000000
5Oct 9NYG12332.803196.3000000
10Nov 13@TEN7334.703113.7100000
11Nov 20@WAS9252.805469.2100000
12Nov 28@PHI17412.405275.4000000
13Dec 4HOU41.3000.0000000
14Dec 11SEA231.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Lindley
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Josh McCown
5Bryan Bennett
6G.J. Kinne
7Austin Davis
8B.J. Daniels
9Johnny Manziel
10Charlie Whitehurst
11Jerrod Johnson
12Ryan Williams
13Seth Lobato
14Brad Sorensen
15Tim Tebow
16McLeod Bethel-Thompson
17Pat Devlin
18Matt Blanchard
19Dan LeFevour
20Austin Trainor
21R.J. Archer
22Dylan Thompson
23Cody Fajardo
24Shane Carden
25Griffin Neal
26Marquise Williams
27Max Wittek
28Joe Licata
29Jerry Lovelocke
30Chase Rettig
31Chandler Harnish
32Dalyn Williams
33Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2Joseph Randle
3Toby Gerhart
4Jhurell Pressley
5C.J. Spiller
6LaMichael James
7Alonzo Harris
8Dominique Williams
9Joique Bell
10Stevan Ridley
11Anthony Dixon
12Zac Stacy
13Brandon Ross
14Josh Harris
15Jahwan Edwards
16Ross Scheuerman
17Kenneth Harper
18Jawon Chisholm
19Jerome Smith
20Isaiah Pead
21Dan Herron
22Michael Dyer
23Jeremy Stewart
24Keshawn Hill
25LaVance Taylor
GLB1Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2James Starks
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Erik Lorig
3Emil Igwenagu
4Jorvorskie Lane
5James Casey
6Joe Don Duncan
7Ryan Mueller
8Tommy Bohanon
9Derrick Coleman
10Jordan Campbell
11Patrick Skov
12Soma Vainuku
13John Conner
14Zach Boren
15Kiero Small
16J.C. Copeland
17Joey Iosefa
18Blake Renaud
19Alstevis Squirewell
20Brad Smelley
21Sam Bergen
22Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Hakeem Nicks
5Tyler Davis
6Douglas McNeil
7Kyle Prater
8Josh Morgan
9Jacoby Ford
10Dwayne Bowe
11James Jones
12Preston Parker
13Greg Little
14Kris Durham
15Miles Austin
16Kain Colter
17DeAndre Reaves
18Greg Salas
19Keshawn Martin
20Nick Harwell
21Reggie Dunn
22Armon Binns
23Carlton Mitchell
24T.J. Graham
25Damaris Johnson
26Robert Herron
27Solomon Patton
28Josh Lenz
29Ricky Collins
30Damian Williams
31Nate Washington
32Joshua Stangby
33Jaxon Shipley
34Zach D'Orazio
35Kenzel Doe
36Jared Dangerfield
37Terrell Sinkfield
38Tevin Reese
39Issac Blakeney
40David Porter
41Richard Mullaney
42Duke Williams
43Quinshad Davis
44Rashaun Simonise
45Reece Horn
46Tyler Murphy
47Marquez Clark
48Chandler Worthy
49L'Damian Washington
50Marlon Moore
51Josh Harper
52Josh Stewart
53Travis Labhart
54Donatella Luckett
55Jarrett Boykin
56Lance Lewis
57Joseph Anderson
58DaVaris Daniels
59Tyler McDonald
60Ezell Ruffin
61Jeff Beathard
WR21Roddy White
2Brian Hartline
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8A.J. Jenkins
9Austin Pettis
10Kevin Smith
11R.J. Harris
12Ryan Whalen
13Joe Morgan
14Jacoby Jones
15Onterio McCalebb
16Ryan Broyles
17Griff Whalen
18Emory Blake
19Nathan Palmer
20Andre Debose
21Shakim Phillips
22DeVier Posey
23Tandon Doss
24Mike Brown
25Devante Davis
26Jay Lee
27Mike Williams
28Devon Wylie
29Jimmie Hunt
30Reggie Bell
31Amir Carlisle
32Valdez Showers
33Phil Bates
34DeAndre Carter
35Kadron Boone
36Ryan Lankford
37Isiah Ferguson
38Daniel Rodriguez
39A.J. Cruz
40James Butler
41Milton Williams III
42Michael Preston
43Marcus Harris
44Clyde Gates
45Stephen Hill
46Saalim Hakim
47Juron Criner
48Titus Davis
49Andre Davis
50Demetrius Wilson
51Josh Reese
52DiAndre Campbell
53Trevor Harman
54Tom Nelson
55Leonard Hankerson
56Durron Neal
57David Glidden
58Kieran Duncan
59Jarvis Turner
60T.J. Thorpe
61Michael Bennett
62Paul Browning
63Austin Willis
64Kashif Moore
65Kenbrell Thompkins
66Trindon Holliday
67Chris King
68Christion Jones
69Levi Norwood
70Ed Williams
71Danny Anthrop
72Marken Michel
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Zach Sudfeld
5Dante Rosario
6Tony Moeaki
7Mickey Shuler
8Beau Gardner
9Michael Cooper
10Matt Spaeth
11Andrew Quarless
12Kyle Miller
13Nic Jacobs
14Chase Ford
15Bruce Miller
16Richard Gordon
17Nick Kasa
18Chase Dixon
19Brian Parker
20Orson Charles
21Cameron Clear
22Ryan Malleck
23Justice Cunningham
24Steve Maneri
25David Paulson
26Casey Pierce
27Mike McFarland
28Chase Coffman
29D.J. Williams
30Rob Blanchflower
31Jacob Maxwell
32Jake Murphy
33Rory Anderson
34Ryan Taylor
35Konrad Reuland
36Brett Brackett
37Michael Egnew
38Adrien Robinson
39John Peters
40Jay Rome
41Braxton Deaver
42M.J. McFarland
43Clayton Echard
44Brandon Barden
45Kevin Greene
46Gerell Robinson
47Arthur Lynch
48Dan Light
49Jack Tabb
50Jordan Thompson
LT1Tyson Chandler
2Takoby Cofield
3Kyle Roberts
4Micah Hatchie
5Jason Fox
6Rob Crisp
7Eugene Monroe
8Charles Brown
9Cameron Bradfield
10Andrew McDonald
11Carter Bykowski
12Cody Booth
13Justin Renfrow
14David Foucault
15David Hedelin
16Taylor Fallin
17John Weidenaar
18Vince Kowalski
19Lars Hanson
20Garry Williams
21Cameron Jefferson
22Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Ben Heenan
3Antoine Everett
4Edawn Coughman
5Mackenzy Bernadeau
6Jake Bernstein
7Collin Rahrig
8Vi Teofilo
9Darren Keyton
10Adrian Bellard
11Tanner Hawkinson
12Chris Watt
13Brian Folkerts
14Matthew Masifilo
15Lene Maiava
16Jamison Lalk
17Al Bond
18Alex Cooper
19Garrick Mayweather
C1Marcus Henry
2Fernando Velasco
3Jacques McClendon
4Drew Nowak
5Garth Gerhart
6Manuel Ramirez
7Julian Vandervelde
8Mitchell Bell
9Braxston Cave
10Robert Kugler
11Barrett Jones
12Dalton Freeman
13Mike Matthews
14Ben Clarke
15Brian De La Puente
16Dillon Farrell
17Reese Dismukes
18Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Garrett Gilkey
4Amini Silatolu
5Cyril Lemon
6Geoff Schwartz
7Leon Brown
8Paul Fanaika
9Ryan Seymour
10Jared Smith
11Darrion Weems
12Kitt O'Brien
13Shahbaz Ahmed
14Trip Thurman
15Adam Replogle
16Malcolm Bunche
17Ryker Mathews
18Boston Stiverson
19Terran Vaughn
20Donovan Williams
21Antoine McClain
22Blake Muir
23Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Kevin Graf
3Erik Pears
4Tayo Fabuluje
5Khalif Barnes
6Adrian Bellard
7Jeff Adams
8Bryce Harris
9Mitchell Van Dyk
10John Kling
11Nick Ritcher
12Patrick Miller
13Darryl Baldwin
14Kona Schwenke
15Zeth Ramsay
16Ryan Mack
17Torian White
18Lamar Holmes
19Luke Marquardt
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Travis Coons
4Josh Brown
5Blair Walsh
6Corey Acosta
7Giorgio Tavecchio
8Marshall Morgan
9Andrew Furney
10Justin Manton
11Carey Spear
12Billy Cundiff
13Jaden Oberkrom
14Shaun Suisham
15Brandon Bogotay
16Zach Hocker
17Kyle Brindza
18Taylor Bertolet
19Brad Craddock
20Shayne Graham
21Ty Long
22Tom Obarski
 

 